Bally's to celebrate National Hot Dog Day with free hot dogs
hebrew national hot dog

Who says there's no such thing as a free lunch? Bally’s Atlantic City will give away free hot dogs to all overnight guests who check-in at Bally’s Atlantic City on Wednesday, July 21, in honor of National Hot Dog Day. Overnight guests who check-in at the front desk will receive two free hot dog coupons to redeem at the Bally’s Beach Bar on that day.

In addition, Bally’s Atlantic City, Hebrew National, and Performance Food Service have partnered to donate over 500 hot dogs and rolls to the Boys & Girls Club of Atlantic City.

Bally's is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.

