At Northfield’s Jersey Cow, ice cream is a year-round game

One of the saddest parts about summer ending is that suddenly it becomes a lot harder to go out for ice cream. Most ice cream shops that had lines down the block before Labor Day simply close down in the offseason, meaning months-long waits for those craving a sundae, cone or other sweet frozen treat.
But the recent opening of Jersey Cow in Northfield has been the answer to the prayers of many a local ice cream junkie, as they are open year-round. Ice cream in winter? You bet.
Jersey Cow sits on the corner of Tilton and Zion roads in a gorgeous brand new building that is all but impossible to miss as you drive by. Essentially just a walk-up ice cream stand with a scattering of picnic tables and no indoor seating, nevertheless its presence is commanding, standing tall and shiny with its stone-accented façade and pastel color scheme. Walking up, it reminded me of a modernized version of the kind of place slicked-hair teenagers might take their dates in the 1950s (at least that’s what years of Hollywood stereotypes have led me to believe.)
Naturally, the ice cream at Jersey Cow is the star of the show, and it’s actually homemade and endlessly creamy, which is a nice change of pace, as many spots simply don’t bother with this laborious, but worthwhile process anymore.
Flavors of hard ice cream include the usual suspects like Vanilla, Mint Chocolate Chip, Pistachio and Cookies and Cream, but there are also more unexpected varieties such as Black Sesame, Nutty Nana (banana with chocolate chips and toasted walnuts) and Bordeaux Cherry Chip, among others. Four or five additional rotating flavors keep things fresh and vegan flavors are available as well in both Blueberry Lavender and Vanilla varieties. You can take home pints too, if you want to keep your freezer stocked.
Soft ice cream is available at Jersey Cow as well, but expect mostly the typical vanilla and chocolate choices plus a few additional fun ones like pumpkin and coffee, both of which are available currently.
Standard cup sizes go from kiddie ($4.75) to regular ($5.95) to large, ($6.95), but there is also an item called “The Whole Cow” which features a mind-boggling eight scoops of ice cream, which is something no sane human being outside of a professional eating competition should ever consume alone. But at just $16.95 I have to admit, it’s a pretty fabulous deal.
Sundaes are available with a long list of available toppings from which to choose, and some of the more exotic versions feature warm freshly-made waffles (available in varieties including Belgian, Oreo or Pandan – a Vietnamese-style waffle topped with coconut) – always a surefire way to boost any ice cream experience. Gelatis, cyclones (Jersey Cow’s version of the classic DQ Blizzard), shakes and water ice round out the menu options.
I couldn’t resist grabbing a Belgian waffle sundae and opted to bless it with a peanut butter and jelly slant by selecting strawberry cheesecake ice cream as my base and topping it with both peanut butter and strawberry sauces along with crushed Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, whipped cream and a cherry. It took a few minutes for them to make, but that’s to be expected when you’ve got a place whipping up fresh waffles on the fly.
It was well worth the wait though, as the waffle was warm and perfectly crisp on the outside while remaining soft inside, and they had the common sense to divide it in four pieces, making the whole thing much easier to work with than many similar sundaes I have eaten. The flavors melded into a phenomenal symphony of deliciousness, and I left feeling more than satisfied.
The long lines that remained outside of Jersey Cow on a relatively cool October night were proof positive that ice cream ain’t just for summer – especially when it’s homemade. Now Atlantic County locals have a spot to head to when that craving hits, no matter what time of year it may strike.
Rating: 4 stars (out of 5)
Jersey Cow is located at 1600 Tilton Road in Northfield. Go to JerseyCow-IceCream.com.