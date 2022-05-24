Appy Hour … at The Point

Welcome to Appy Hour. In this new column I’m going to spend the summer stopping in at bars and restaurants where I can enjoy some apps and drinks in a relaxed setting. I’ll be kicking back with warm breezes and cool cocktails in spaces where the views are as tasty as the snacks. Come along and join me!
— Ryan
The Point opened in 2019, yet somehow it has taken me three years to stop in for a visit despite having a strong interest in the place and a love for all things tiki. Finally, on a foggy Friday afternoon, I made it in.
Located on the bay in Somers Point in the space formerly occupied by Baia, I imagine The Point is a jaw-dropping location visually speaking when the fog isn’t making everything from the bridge to the bay itself completely invisible.
What’s also unique is that there is no main building to enter of any kind. A bamboo wall divides the parking lot from the entrance, and once you are through, the space is 100 percent dedicated to the open air with swaying palm trees, thatched tiki bars and sand under your feet. Seating options include hi-top tables, VIP-style lounge areas with comfy looking couches that can be reserved and a large covered area with a dancefloor where bands perform.
The Sips
My friends and I grabbed a table and glanced over the menu. A long list of just about every vacation-style summer drink seemed to find its way onto the list of cocktails, from pina coladas and margaritas to orange crushes and strawberry daiquiris, giving us much to sort thought and making picking just one a harder decision than expected. But far be it from me to complain about having too many options for cocktails.
One thing I have to take a few points off for is the fact that despite this being presented as a “tiki bar,” the menu contained very few traditional tiki drinks. There was no Mai Tai, no Pearl Diver, no Singapore Sling and no Fog Cutter to be found anywhere. But they did have one classic tiki drink listed, the Tiki Zombie Punch, a mix of Myers’s Dark Rum, Bacardi Superior Rum, Don Q 151, orange, pineapple and lime juices and a splash of grenadine, so that’s what I went with.
Zombies are famously potent drinks – I have had many that would easily spell the end of a night for a less-seasoned drinker, and this version did indeed have three types of rum in it, one of which being the high proof Don Q 151. Somehow, despite all these, the drink didn’t taste overly boozy. Instead, the pineapple and orange juice flavors were the most dominant. Not sure if that was due to weak pours on the rum or simply the strength of the juices, but either way it made for a tasty drink, although I expected a bit more of a buzz to follow.
I followed up the Zombie Punch with two more drinks: The Blueberry Mule, a summery sipper made with fresh Jersey blueberries, Stoli Blueberi Vodka, blueberry simple syrup and ginger beer, was as refreshing as it sounds, with a delicious, but not too syrupy blueberry flavor, which was fizzed up nicely by the ginger beer.
The Sneaky Monkey reminded me of an alcoholic version of a Frappuccino, with Kahlua, Myers’s Dark Rum and RumChata laying the base of this frosty cocktail, while the addition of frozen banana brought in a tropical touch that matched the atmosphere of the bar perfectly.
The bites
Options for apps at The Point include items such as pot stickers, seared chilled tuna, chips and dip and more. We ordered a pair of apps – crispy shrimp and mango tossed buffalo style and Polynesian chicken skewers.
The shrimp were coated in batter and stretched out lengthwise Asian-style with fresh diced mango scattered about. Although I found them to be quite tasty and perfectly cooked, there simply was nothing “buffalo style” about them. They were lightly drizzled with a sweet/spicy glaze that was delicious, but nothing about it would remind you of the legendary buffalo sauce you have tasted down the street at Charlie’s or anywhere else for that matter. Puzzling, but no harm/no foul as the app was a winner either way.
The Polynesian chicken skewers were quite good, as well. Chargrilled and coated in a Tahitian BBQ sauce, the skewers managed to be tender and immensely flavorful, thanks to both the tangy zip of the sauce and the fact that they wisely opted to use chicken thighs, a far more flavorful choice than the boring old white meat you find everywhere else.
The skewers were served atop a bed of “tiki coleslaw,” which was crunchy, sweet and refreshing, and made for a nice bonus.
Would I go back?
A waterfront tiki bar with killer apps and a vibe you won’t find anywhere else in Somers Point, The Point checked off a lot of boxes and impressed me quite a bit. Though the tiki purest in me would like to see some more traditional tiki drinks find their way to the menu, even without them, this is a really fun spot. I came during the afternoon on a Friday, but can only imagine that once the band gets going Friday nights here are the stuff of legend. Yeah, I’m coming back - probably more than once.
The Point is located at 998 Bay Ave. in Somers Point. Go to DoThePoint.com.