Appy hour … at Izzy’s River Landing

Mays Landing isn’t normally the first town that comes to mind when you think of waterfront destinations. With the array of oceanfront beach bars in towns like Atlantic City and Brigantine, as well as picturesque spots on the bay in Somers Point and Cape May, Mays Landing’s riverfront sometimes gets lost in the shuffle.
Izzy’s River Landing is one of the few spots where that riverfront can be enjoyed by the general public. Resting off the backyard area of The Inn at Sugar Hill, Izzy’s is their summertime identity, and the Inn actually closes up shop for the season when summer comes, making Izzy’s the sole focus of the space.
The property’s layout makes it feel more like a trip to some wealthy friend’s 4th of July backyard party than actually going to a restaurant, as you are required to wander through the brick paths in the yard area to get to the bar, which sits right on the water’s edge. It’s all quite pleasant with the calm waters backed up against the Inn, which sets a relaxing tone for a summer afternoon or evening. Tents cover the bar and dining area, and though they are a bit of an eyesore and take away from the overall atmosphere, they also make it possible for the bar to stay open when Mother Nature is not cooperating.
There is onsite parking, but it’s limited, so I decided to stop in early on a Thursday in order to avoid the crowds.
The Sips
Seating was plentiful when I arrived at 2 p.m., but that’s likely not the case after work gets out or on weekends, so plan accordingly. I grabbed a stool at the bar and checked out the drink menu, which offered a small but respectable selection of standard cocktails as well as a subsection of drinks featuring various flavors of Deep Eddy Vodka.
I began with the Cadillac Margarita, a mix of Patron Reposado, Cointreau, fresh lime juice and simple syrup. I’m a sucker for a great margarita, particularly one that uses a halfway decent tequila and fresh lime juice as opposed to the bottled mixes, so this seemed like a no brainer. It was tasty, but I was perplexed by the color, which was a hue of yellow … almost like orange juice. It wasn’t bad, but the ratio seemed off a bit making this a one and done for me.
For my next drink, I decided to explore the list of Deep Eddy cocktails. Although simple in both its ingredients and execution, the Lenape Lemonade caught my eye with its blend of Deep Eddy Sweet Tea Vodka and lemonade. Basically, it’s an alcoholic version of the classic Arnold Palmer, which famously mixes iced tea and lemonade to create some sort of super beverage. This drink hit the spot, and the strength of the vodka was mellowed nicely by the sweet tea flavor and the acidity of the lemonade. A fine drink to sip by the waterside, I can only imagine how good it would be if they were to sub in fresh-squeezed lemonade.
The Bites
I wasn’t starving, but I needed something to munch on, so I ordered a basket of sweet potato fries and clams casino flatbread, one of several flatbread options on the menu.
The menu at Izzy’s isn’t overly inventive, mostly sticking to old favorites such as wings, coconut shrimp, chicken tenders, calamari and the like, along with the aforementioned list of flatbreads, that include veggie, pepperoni, shrimp and sausage among other varieties. There is also a build-your-own burger option, along with a few sandwiches and a raw bar for those looking to go a little further down the seafood rabbit hole.
The sweet potato fries were crispy and hot and cut shoestring style. They give you a large portion, and the sweet and salty mashup always works well, but the constant struggle with sweet potato fries is figuring out what to dip them in. Izzy’s didn’t have much of a solution to this problem as no dipping sauce came with them, and the only thing within arm’s reach was a bottle of ketchup, which I eventually decided to use. I’m not sure what the perfect dip is for sweet potato fries, but I’m hoping some chef figures it out sometime soon.
The flatbread had a generous scattering of littleneck clams on it and was loaded up with gooey mozzarella, but the main flavor that came through the strongest was the peppers, which is often the case with clams casino. I enjoyed it, but thought the crust could use some work, as it was a tad bland and lacked a buttery quality that you find in most great crusts. The garlic flavor was understated and subtle, surprisingly also overpowered by the peppers. Good thing I’m a fan of peppers, so no harm no foul. The clams were briny and tasty and made for an interesting topping overall.
Would I go back?
The views were great, the drinks refreshing and the scene was peaceful. If you are local to Mays Landing, this place is a no-brainer and a great spot to relax at, but it may not be a destination for those closer to the beach bars. A few tweaks here and there and that could change, though.
Izzy’s River Landing is located at 5704 Somers Point Road, Mays Landing. Go to IzzysRiverLanding.InnAtSugarHill.com