Appy Hour … at Hotel LBI

Located at the eastern end of Route 72, the long highway that takes eager vacationers from the Parkway to the barrier island, the Hotel LBI is the first thing that greets you as you enter Long Beach Island. A massive structure, it’s only been open a few years, but in that time it’s developed a lot of buzz, both for its accommodations and for its restaurants, including their rooftop bar, which I visited recently with a friend.
A quick elevator ride takes you to the top floor, and to say the views are stunning would be a gross understatement. It’s rare that you get a panorama such as this at any bar, and the warm summer air feels positively divine when in this setting. The sunset and sparkling waters of the bay compete to outshine one another for natural beauty, but the true winner in this scenario is always the customer.
A mix of seating includes high top tables, lounge chairs and sofas as well as bar stools. The crowd, which skews on the younger side, but not to the point where anyone would feel out of place was lively without being rowdy and added to the vibe.
My buddy and I opted to grab a high top and relax for some early evening drinks and a snack.
The SipsA nice lineup of summery drinks highlighted the menu, including some that were available as “pouch cocktails.” If you have never seen a pouch cocktail before, picture a giant, boozy version of the Capri Sun drinks that you probably remember from your lunchbox as a child and you will get the gist.
As tempting as the pouches were, we opted for more traditional glassware, and ordered two drinks. First up was the Endless Summer – a mix of Blue Chair Rum, pineapple, orange and cranberry juices with a float of Gosling’s Rum up top to give it a bit more bite. The juices blended together well, with the orange being the most dominant of the three. The use of more than one variant of rum in the same drink worked nicely and reminded me of some of the more complex tiki drinks I have enjoyed over the years.
Drink two was called Ocean Blue, a blend of blanco tequila, blue curacao, pineapple juice and club soda. As you may imagine from the name, it was a bright shade of aqua thanks to the blue curacao, which made it a visual stunner before I even took my first sip. It was a tad sweet, but I still enjoyed it and the tequila was a nice change of pace, as so many of these type of drinks are rum-based.
The BitesThe food options are fairly limited on the rooftop deck, but they do offer an assortment of raw bar apps as well as a list of artisan pizzas.
We opted to split the pepperoni and honey pie, which came topped with smoked mozzarella, pepperoni, Pomodoro, Calabrian honey and sea salt. The crust was thin and the slices tended to be on the floppier side, but the flavor was quite good and we managed to finish the entire pie without even thinking about throwing in the towel.
Honey on pizza has become trendy lately and it’s actually a pretty fantastic combo, especially when paired with the spicy smokiness of the pepperoni. I’ve had better versions than the one at Hotel LBI, but this was enjoyable nonetheless and left us both satisfied. One oddity – their pizzas come served in a cardboard box, identical to what you would receive if you were to order delivery from your local pizzeria. While it’s functional, it’s a mismatch for the setting and needs to be switched out for something a bit classier.
Would I Go Back?The sweeping views alone would bring me back, and the fun crowd, tasty drinks and solid bar pies help to add a few more reasons to say yes.
The Hotel LBI is located at 350 W. 8 Street in Ship Bottom. Go to HotelLBI.com.