Appy Hour … at Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille

One of my favorite traditions each summer is heading down to Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grill at the Montreal Beach Resort to enjoy some lunch and the warm breezes on their iconic oceanfront rooftop. It’s something I have done for more than a decade and will likely continue to for as long as I can climb the steps to their upper level deck.
So why review a place that I already know I love? Well, a few months back the ownership changed hands at Harry’s, which was somewhat terrifying to me. I began to wonder: Would it lose its blissful seaside charm? How drastically would the menu be changed? Dear God, would they be doing away with their fabulous orange crush?!?
I had to find out, so off I went, with my wife Liz and my doggie Johnny Lawrence – a cone-faced miniature English bull terrier with a passion for a la carte dining — in tow.
We arrived on a gorgeous afternoon to find the scene as pleasingly familiar as we remembered it. The rooftop deck, with its myriad of seating options – both hightops and traditional-style tables as well as a line of barstools flanking the easternmost edge and facing the Atlantic – were as inviting as always, and the corner was still designated as a mini stage for acoustic performers and other live music. So far, so good.
The SipsAs I alluded to earlier, one of the key components at Harry’s has always been their fabulous orange crushes. In case you haven’t had one, this superb drink, which originated at The Harborside Bar & Grill in Ocean City, Md., consists of orange vodka, triple sec, lemon-lime soda and, the key ingredient, fresh-squeezed orange juice, which they press right in front of you from a juicer on the bar. It’s a perfect summer cocktail, and Harry’s always had a long list of variations on it, including grapefruit crushes, strawberry crushes, peach crushes and more. We were happy to find all of them still waiting for us on the updated menu.
We ordered the classic orange crush, plus a lemon crush (Absolute Citrus Vodka, fresh lemon juice and Sprite) and a grapefruit crush (Absolut Grapefruit Vodka, triple sec, fresh grapefruit juice and Sprite) to round things out. Johnny Lawrence gave up the sauce a few years back, so he ordered a big dog bowl of ice water, which the waitress happily brought out to him along with a few pats on the head.
The orange and grapefruit crushes were both superb, each featuring fresh squeezed juices that really made the flavors pop. Sadly, the fresh-squeezed juice proved to be the downfall for the lemon crush, as it was far too sour and tasted like lemonade that somebody forgot to put the sugar in. Oh well, two out of three ain’t bad.
The BitesThough many of the dishes that we loved from the old Harry’s menu have disappeared, and the new menu seems streamlined a bit, there was still plenty to tempt us. We ordered some honey hot wings to start things off, which was a great choice as the wings were crispy and perfectly cooked, with a sauce that leaned more toward the sweet side than the heat side, but still had enough kick to keep your tongue wide awake. The blue cheese dressing was unremarkable though, and — if I had to guess — I would say it came out of a bottle. That needs to change. Johnny was a fan of the celery sticks, and crunched his way through at least three of them while we made quick work of the wings.
Next up was Maddy’s Meatballs, a pair of well-seasoned and flavorful meatballs in a classic red sauce served with a duo of crostinis spread with a pesto ricotta that was out of this world. Truth be told, the crostinis could have been a killer app all on their own with the pesto ricotta as a dip, but the combo with the meatballs was really nice.
Finally, we ordered the burrata, a creamy, 4-ounce portion served atop even more seasoned crostinis, this time with the addition of bruschetta, asiago cheese and a fig reduction. I was a bit concerned that the taste of the burrata would get lost among so many stronger flavors, but it held its own and was enhanced nicely by the other ingredients. This stood out as Liz’s favorite dish of the day. As for me, I had some trouble picking a winner as I enjoyed them all, but the wings won me over in the end.
Would I go back?Although the menu is somewhat different than I remember, the new owners at Harry’s Ocean Grille have done a nice job of keeping everything still feeling the same while adding their own stamp on the property. I will surely be back.
Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grill is located at 1025 Beach Ave. in Cape May. Go to HarrysCapeMay.com.