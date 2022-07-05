Appy Hour … at Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina

Buckets Margarita Bar & Cantina is a spot that I have wanted to visit for some time now. The place sits right on the bay in Stone Harbor, and they specialize in my personal favorite of libations: Tequila drinks.
But I’m not in Stone Harbor as much as I might like to be, so it’s taken me a few years to stop in. I managed to carve out an hour or two recently when I was in the area with my wife, so we decided to check it out.
A small, but pleasant indoor space features the main bar with its cool modern subway tile design, along with a handful of small tables and a second bar towards the back, but it’s the outdoor deck with its sparkling waterfront views and relaxing, vacation-y vibes that will appeal to just about everyone. You can even arrive by boat, as several folks did while we were here.
The Sips
As I mentioned, I love tequila, and naturally margaritas are my go-to tequila drink, so I was excited to be at a bar that specialized in my cocktail of choice. Unfortunately, my enthusiasm would be short-lived.
Things got off to a bad start as my wife ordered a pina colada and was quickly told that they didn’t have the ingredients to make it. OK, that’s frustrating, but it happens. Ultimately we settled on a watermelon margarita and a classic mojito.
It was a hot day, and with the sun beating down we were really looking forward to some refreshing cocktails, but sadly neither were refreshing or enjoyable.
The watermelon margarita’s blend of silver tequila, triple sec, watermelon puree and lime juice just didn’t taste very good, with the watermelon flavor being easily overpowered by the tequila, of which no brand name was listed, so I can only assume was a basic well brand. At $15 a pop, I was already paying too much for this drink, but I would have happily paid a few bucks more for the good stuff.
The mojito wasn’t much better, as it seemed like the mint wasn’t muddled with the sugar properly - if there was any sugar at all - as the drink was exceptionally harsh and sour.
Also odd: The place is called Buckets, and they even have a drink on the menu called “The Bucket,” but neither that drink nor either of the ones we ordered were served in buckets of any kind. We brought this head-scratcher up to our server, and she only deepened the mystery by explaining that they do in fact have one drink that comes served in a bucket, but it’s not the drink called The Bucket. Seriously? Perhaps they should change the name of the place to “No Buckets” or “Mostly Plastic Cups.”
The Bites
We weren’t starving, so we opted to just order some chips and guac and an order of chicken fingers with fries. The chips were fine, but the guac was overly smooth and felt similar to the prepackaged kind you buy in the refrigerated section at the supermarket when you are too lazy to make it from scratch. The flavor was bland and it lacked the nice chunky bits of avocado that you will find in a really great guac.
The chicken tenders were perhaps the biggest miss of all, as they came out cold despite suspiciously only taking about a minute to arrive at our table after ordering, meaning either they were sitting around pre-cooked, or they were microwaved right out of the freezer and somebody didn’t set the timer long enough.
Also, the order came with only three chicken tenders, a portion I have not seen outside of a children’s menu. And I’m not talking about some nice, thick, meaty chicken tenders of substantial quality either. These looked like they were pulled from a subsection of a Swanson TV dinner from 1979, with the fries taking up the rest of the plate. For $14. Outrageous.
The lone saving grace was the chipotle ranch sauce that had a nice tangy flavor and made for an enjoyable dip for both the tenders and the fries.
Would I go back?
I was really disappointed in almost every aspect of my trip to Buckets from the drinks to the prices to the quality of the food. I will say that the views were gorgeous, and the staff was friendly, but you need more than that to be great. I won’t be returning anytime soon.
Buckets is located at 9631 3rd Ave. in Stone Harbor. Go to BucketsStoneHarbor.com.