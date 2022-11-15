An exclusive interview with Gordon Ramsay at the launch of his latest restaurant concept in A.C.

With the whirlwind of new and exciting restaurants and bars opening up at multiple Atlantic City casinos in the last year, it’s been a challenge to keep up with it all. But one recent grand opening that was nearly impossible for any foodie to not have on their radar was the brand new Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen restaurant at Caesars Atlantic City.
With a concept based around the hit reality show of the same name, the restaurant is an impressive multi-level behemoth of a space just at the edge of the property, with visual nods to both the red and blue teams that are featured on the show.
This is the third restaurant in Atlantic City for Ramsay, the Scottish-born/British raised superstar chef whose partnership with Caesars includes the more casual Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill as well as Gordon Ramsay Steak at Harrah’s Resort. Hell's Kitchen is fine dining for sure, but with a flair for fun, with a bar and lounge area upstairs that peaks down to an exciting open kitchen in the main dining area, which also boasts pitchfork chandeliers and an overall layout that is visually stunning.
The menu offers Ramsay classics such as his signature Beef Wellington and Sticky Toffee Pudding dessert, both of which you will find at his other restaurants in town, but it branches out from there with an array of exiting and delicious dishes that make Hell’s Kitchen stand out on its own.
The Lobster Risotto is as divine an appetizer as I’ve ever tasted, buttery and rich with notes of fresh sage; while the pan-seared scallops - prepared with braised bacon lardons, celery root and pickled granny smith apples - make use of one of Jersey’s best local catches.
Fine dining staples like Rack of Lamb and the aforementioned Beef Wellington are enough to wow anyone with (or even without) a halfway decent palate, and the potato puree that is paired with the Wellington may just be the tastiest version available anywhere. Seafood options are somewhat limited as far as the entrées are concerned, but no matter, as the magnificent Crispy Skin Salmon with beluga lentils, shaved fennel salad and a citrus herb beurre blanc is the one you’d want to order anyway.
Rarely does a restaurant get much notice for their side dishes, but the Baked Macaroni & Cheese is an absolute beast - beautifully executed with smoked Gouda and crispy prosciutto boosting a common dish to an utterly uncommon level of quality. And that same potato puree that comes with the Beef Wellington can be ordered on its own as a side dish, and I can’t think of any reason not to.
Though the Sticky Toffee Pudding is the obvious go-to ending for just about any Ramsay dining experience, the peanut butter cheesecake they had on the night I visited was every bit as good, if not a touch better. You might have to taste both and decide for yourself.