All kinds of competition are set to go down at Burger Bash V

If you have ever been to Atlantic City Weekly’s annual Wing Wars event, you will surely remember the wacky contests that have become an integral part of the festivities. We’ve had everything from hot sauce guzzling competitions to an incredibly messy contest involving bobbing for wings in vats of blue cheese dressing.
But why should the wing eaters have all the fun? This year we will be hosting a contest at Burger Bash V that is sure to bring even more fun to a day already loaded with it. Winners will walk with great prizes and big smiles on their faces. We won’t be announcing what exactly the contest will be until next week, but consider this your advance warning.
Whether you plan on taking part in the contest or not, the fact remains that Burger Bash V is just around the corner, and there still appears to be some of you who have not yet purchased your passes!
We think it would be a real shame for you to miss out on what in store for you.
Burger Bash V will run from 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — Saturday, June 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City as a lineup of 15 of the best local restaurants will compete head to head to see who makes the best burger in South Jersey. Some may be loaded up with unique sauces and outrageous toppings while others may stick to a classic style for the win. It’s anyone’s game! And with your admission, you’ll enjoy unlimited slider-sized versions from each spot.
The list of restaurants is still being finalized, but so far it includes Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall and Cuzzie’s Pizzeria & Kitchen from Atlantic City, Golden Nugget’s Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Bill’s Bar and Burger, Yesterday’s from Marmora, Essl’s Dugout from Egg Harbor Township, Johnny Rockets from Bally’s Atlantic City, Ruby’s Diner from Resorts Casino Hotel, The Cove from Wildwood, A.C. Burger Co. from Harrah’s Resort, Bricker’s Burgers from Showboat, Makai and the new Serendipity from Ocean Casino Resort and Crossroads Bar & Grill from Egg Harbor City.
A trio of professional judges will be on hand to pick the grand champion, but there will also be a people’s choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day, so be sure to come hungry and ready to vote! In the end, the winners will be crowned in a variety of categories, and champions will be sent home with trophies and plenty of bragging rights.
The party will be rockin’ right out of the gate as local rockers Quasimodo’s Bride will perform live throughout the event. Expect an incredible setlist packed with everything from classic rock covers to killer originals and then some!
Washing down those burgers won’t be a problem, either, as there will be a fully-stocked bar in the middle of the room packed with craft beers, fun cocktails and drink specials.
Every year this event sells out, so grab your passes today!
General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40 and include one-hour early admission, where you will have better access to seating and very small lines for burgers. Get yours at ACWeekly.com or Eventbrite.com before they sell out!