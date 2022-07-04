Ain’t no cure but the summertime brews

Sours and seltzers continue to be popular for the summer, but the aficionados still look for the summer treats: wheat beers, pilsners, helles lagers and kolsch. Schmoozies seem to be taking off, too. These heavily fruited alcohol smoothies will liven an outdoor event and be very refreshing on a hot day. Slushies are also joining the fray. Cape May has three slushy machines, and the sour fruit flavors are very refreshing. I know that the diehard beer people view these as sacrilege, but if it brings in somebody who wouldn't normally visit a brewery, they can make a few much-needed dollars to keep making what the rest of us enjoy.
Hoppenings
Celebrations and events continue to fill up July's calendar. Our local Cape May Brewing began to celebrate their 11th year in business, and it still amazes me how much they've grown. I believe they are putting out some of the best brews they've ever produced. With their large taproom, outdoor space and the Brewtanical Garden, they can accommodate lots of beer lovers with over 20 beers to enjoy. They have even added an extra hour to their day from 11a.m. to 8 p.m. Of course there are other breweries close by, so make a day or two of it. Gusto, Behr, Cold Spring, 7 Mile, COHO, Mudhen, Bucket Brigade, Slack Tide and Ludlam Island are just minutes away, as are two distilleries - Nauti Spirits and Cape May Distilling. In close proximity is Somers Point Brewing just across the bridge, as well as Tuckahoe and Hidden Sands.
Saturday, July 9 will be a very busy day for beer lovers: Cypress Brewings's 7th Birthday party begins at noon in Edison. They will offer 25-plus beers including their special anniversary beers: Two different Anniversary Barrel aged beers will be available in bottles, 13.1% stout aged in a cherry brandy barrel; and a 13.1% stout aged in a Willett Bourbon barrel. They also have a new NEIPA Series called East Coast Hip Hops.
On that same day, Ship Bottom Vol Fire Co will host their Annual Block Party from 4 to 10 p.m. with live music, food and local beers at 2006 Central Ave. A $25 donation gets you three drink tickets.
Manafirkin in Manahawkin will host a mid-summer luau July 15 with music, food and beers. Looking ahead, plan on tickets for their Manahopkin Festival Saturday, Aug. 6. I will be judging beers there. On Tuesdays this summer from 3 to 5p.m., they will be offering four of their beers for $5 a pint.
Eight & Sand in Woodbury is celebrating Christmas in July from Wednesday, July 20, to Saturday July 24, with holiday beers and special events.
Up in West Orange, Brew At The Zoo is hosted once again at Turtleback Zoo with local breweries pouring.
In Wayne, Seven Tribesmen will celebrate Christmas in July Saturday, July 23.
Axe and Arrow in Glassboro will host "A Magical Celebration" Saturday, July 30, featuring a Butterbeer.
New Beer News
Cape May is constantly releasing new beers on tap and in cans. In July, fans of Watermelon Wheat, their 5% ABV fruit beer, can rejoice as the brew makes its way back to draft lines. A new brew celebrating the Garden State is now pouring in the taproom: Jersey Proud is a 4.7% abv golden ale also available in 6-packs at the Brewtique. Another one-off is Oh Say Can You Sea Rocket Pop Seltzer only available at the taproom while supplies last.
The Seed: A Living Beer Project in Atlantic City has a few new releases out now. A new batch of Lights Please (rotating IPA series), NJ Pilsner - a collaboration with Marlowe Artisinal Ales from Connecticut - Kellerpils and a cherry saison, Fleeting Little Dreamlets.
They will soon start a local artists music series at the brewery in July and have some more fun plans getting local makers involved with speaking at the brewery about what they do through the summer. Keep an eye on their social media, and don’t forget that Little Water Distillery is right next door making some great cocktails.
Bucket Brigade in Cape May Court House continues to play catchup with their new system and is releasing Life Line Lime Blueberry Ale again, as well as Overhaul Orange Peach Ale. Check Facebook and Instagram for new releases.
Nearby is COHO, which recently released their pineapple sour wheat beer Five-Oh to keep your palate fresh and whet your appetite for their other fantastic brews.
Not far, 7 Mile canned up a summer treat, Shortea, a spiked tea beverage with lots of flavor. Look for it on tap also.
Gusto in North Cape May just dropped a new sour: Inside Joke: Birra Refresco (papaya, soursop, curuba & guava). For the 4th of July their Kolsch - Choreographed Explosions - was reprised in cans and draft. The second round of Float The Boat Pale Ale/fundraiser beer will be coming up soon. Time Cannon IPA will be making an appearance as well.
Ludlam Island in Ocean View brewed up a light blonde ale called I Really Like NJ brewed with 100 percent Canadian 2 Row malt and Liberty hops. It is a collaboration with Community Rocks to celebrate, educate and empower youth and communities through music, arts, wellness and Give back programs as proceeds go to fund these programs.
Down the road in Clermont at Slack Tide, progress continues on getting the new property ready for the big buildout. They are rereleasing Storm of ’62, the big 13% barleywine for those of us not afraid of the bold flavors as well as Spreader Bar, the 7.8% Double IPA brewed with New Zealand Nelson Sauvin hops.
Glasstown in Millville is making the foray into Philly with their product at several events. Back home, look for Alma De La Fietsa, an amber lager with lime. Also hitting the handles will be Blackberry Scratch, a blackberry whipped wheat made with local fruit.
Ashton Brewing in Middlesex brewed up Strawberry Alarm Clock, a cream ale made with fresh local strawberries - not incense and peppermints - and coming up is an Alsation-style Pilsner, Bistro Beer.
Neck Of The Woods in Pitman produced an American pilsner named Jaws Jawn that was brewed for Ron Jaworski, who serves it at his golf courses and is also available in distribution.
Sunken Silo in Lebanon released a raspberry sour and has lots in the works for the summer.
Village Brewing in Somerville has their popular Hefeweizen on tap soon to be followed by a Porter.
Growing the Brewery
New breweries continue to populate the Garden State landscape.
Farm Truck Brewing in Medford and Farmers and Bankers in Woodstown are officially pouring their beers to rave reviews.
A reminder that summer hours are in effect, so check before you plan to travel. A few places are adding days and hours to their week: Gearblock in Waldwick is adding Thursdays; and Icarus in Lakewood is adding Tuesdays to their roster.
Bonesaw in Glassboro christened their amazing Lager Loft at their 4th Anniversary and gave it a workout. They are continuing with their buildout at The Deptford Mall for a new location there. Hoping to finish up this year.