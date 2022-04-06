After a far too long gap, Burger Bash is back!

A long, long time ago, in a world before COVID, there was an annual event that brought together people from all walks of life into one ballroom for the sole mission to gorge themselves on an afternoon-long smorgasbord of meaty merriment and gluttony. It was called Burger Bash, and it was glorious. And now, for the first time since 2019, it’s back!
Atlantic City Weekly’s Burger Bash V returns 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 18, noon to 4 p.m. if you buy a VIP ticket. A lineup of some of the best local restaurants will flank the edges of the Grand Ballroom at Golden Nugget Atlantic City to compete head-to-head in order to find out who makes the best burger in South Jersey. Filling the ballroom will be you — the hungry masses — whose job it will be to chomp your way through juicy, slider-sized portions of meat on a bun in search of the greatest tasting burger of them all.
The RestaurantsWhile the list is far from complete as of right now, by the time Burger Bash V rolls around you can expect 15 to 20 beefy competitors duking it out for burger supremacy. Each spot will offer up unlimited tastings of their competing burgers. And that can mean anything from traditional backyard style grillers to wild creations using unusual proteins and toppings you might never have thought of before. Expect tasty sauces, lots of cheese and brioche buns as far as the eye can see.
So far, those competing for Burger Supremacy include Bill’s Bar & Burger, Michael Patrick’s Brasserie and Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse from Golden Nugget, Essl’s Dugout from Egg Harbor Township, Deauville Inn from Strathmere, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall, Johnny Rockets and Ruby’s Diner from Atlantic City and Vagabond Kitchen & Tap House from Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township. Many more will be joining the bashing.
The JudgesAs always, we will have a lineup of esteemed judges ready to select the ultimate grand champion at Burger Bash, but we also count on YOU the people to eat big and pick YOUR favorite burger by dropping a chip in the bowl of the restaurant that you think knocked it out of the park.
But be sure to really think about your vote — which spot made you want to come running back for seconds? Was there one place that put together an absolute masterpiece? Maybe you had an old favorite that you were thinking you would probably vote for, but after trying them all, another spot beat them out. Vote for that other spot and keep things legit! The place with the most votes will win the Eater’s Choice category.
And as per tradition, Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick and Atlantic City Weekly Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin — aka the Fat Boy Munch Club — will be on hand to give out a series of their own quirky awards for their favorites.
The PartyYou are gonna expect a killer soundtrack to be at a killer party, right? So do we. That’s why we hired Quasimodo’s Bride to perform all of your favorite tunes — from classic to modern rock — all afternoon at Burger Bash V. Expect to rock out to the likes of Audioslave, Queen, Fall Out Boy, blink-182, Van Halen, Blondie, Lady Gaga, Adele, Fiona Apple and more and you throw back slider after slider.
Also, our co-sponsor WMGM 103.7-FM will be on hand to broadcast live as DJ Sean Patrick will help host the festivities, as well.
And while the grub may be the main headliner, you can expect a full bar packed with craft beers, specialty cocktails and other libations to keep you hydrated and buzzing the whole time.
The VIPsSure, you can buy a general admission ticket and have an amazing time at Burger Bash V like everybody else, but we all know it’s fun to be a VIP in pretty much any situation. But at Burger Bash it’s more than just fun, it gets you some seriously valuable perks, such as the ability to enter the event a whole hour before the rest of the crowd arrives!
Wander around at your leisure, enjoying burger after scrumptious burger, all without the hassle of standing in line or scrambling for a seat. That extra hour is your burger heaven.
So what’s the catch? There are only 400 VIP tickets for sale, so you better snatch yours up quick before they sell out!
The TicketsSpeaking of snatching up your tickets, all passes for Burger Bash V are on sale now! General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40. Get yours at ACWeekly.com or Eventbrite.com.