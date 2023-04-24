A search for the best South Jersey spots to dig into plant-based foods

It used to be that if you were vegan, you had to resort to a plate of French fries or a wilted side salad if you wanted to eat out. These days, veganism (abstaining from all animal products) and its close cousin, the plant-based diet (focusing on food primarily from plants) are on the rise, and subsequently, so are eateries catering to them. Even better — and perhaps surprising if you aren’t vegan yourself — vegan food isn’t all heaps of vegetables and scraps of whole grains. It can be pretty delicious, whether you’re indulging in Oreos (naturally vegan, fyi) or heading to one of the places on our list. Whether you’re looking to dine on some plant-based noshes at a non-vegan restaurant or you want the whole vegan kit and caboodle, we’ve got the scoop.
According to owner Eric Nyman, The Wildflower Vegan Café in Millville is the longest running all-vegan eatery in South Jersey. Known for its rotating selection of salads and wraps — a universal customer favorite is the Blazin’ Buffalo organic tofu wrap — in addition to regular soup and entrée specials, desserts and organic smoothies, The Wildflower Vegan Café focuses on food that’s healthy but tastes great too. Because believe it or not, despite their unwillingness to eat animal by-products, vegans actually love good food.
“The inspiration for the kind of food I want to offer is the cafes that used to be in health stores years ago,” says Nyman, who came to veganism by way of animal rights and stayed there due to the health benefits associated with a plant-based diet.
And though meat-free alternatives are readily available these days — even Burger King offers an Impossible Burger — Nyman prefers offering a plant and nutrient dense menu, with the occasional treat thrown in. Think more roasted veggie wraps and sweet potato gnocchi and less reheated plant-based chicken tenders and meat-free ground ‘beef’.
“Sometimes I have young people come in and they are excited to eat a vegan hot dog, but that won’t be on our menu all the time,” says Nyman. “I don’t see the point of doing it otherwise. If you want the quick easy stuff, it’s in Dollar General. It’s in Shoprite. It’s in Walmart.”
Wildflower Café has been around long enough to have seen some big changes within the world of vegan food. In addition to the proliferation of easy, meatless alternatives, Nyman has seen an evolution in the way people approach veganism.
“When we first opened, I was astounded at how many people had never seen grated carrots. They thought it must be cheese. How could you have food that didn’t have cheese?” says Nyman. “Now, for some people, it’s just another food option. They might go to (classic Millville diner) Jim’s Lunch one day and come to us another.”
Focusing on as much locally-sourced, organic produce as possible, Wildflower continues to dazzle customers with ultra-fresh, well-prepared options. And while there’s more competition now than in the early days, Nyman sees it as a good thing.
“Competition is good,” Nyman says. “You can eat vegan in a lot of places now. But to find stuff that isn’t over-salted or over-sugared or super expensive or processed might be hard. Wildflower Café is that middle spot.”
Wildflower Vegan Café is located at 501 North High Street, Millville. WildflowerVegan.com
Earthly Café, a vegan and gluten-free restaurant in Somers Point, is only open seasonally, but it’s worth including them on this list because their food is just so yummy, particularly the pulled barbeque jackfruit on a pugliese roll with house made coleslaw; and the sweet potato arepa, made with black beans, onion, avocado, lettuce, tomato, microgreens and cilantro jalapeno sauce. While you’re there, don’t forget the daily homemade baked goods — past selections have included things like frosted pumpkin cinnamon buns and gluten-free rosemary chocolate chip cookies. Located at 746 Shore Road, Somers Point. EarthlyCafe.com
Good Earth Organic Eatery in West Cape May is an all-organic restaurant that specializes in seafood, vegan and vegetarian cuisine. With dinners that include Thai Peanut Noodles (black bean spaghetti with sautéed broccoli, cabbage, ginger and peanut sauce), and Sunflower Seed Pesto Heritage Penne Pasta, as well as items like a Vegan Caesar Salad and a Flatbread Fusion (made with caramelized onion, vegan stracchino cheese, arugula e pear on warmed flatbread, dressed with lemon-orange vinaigrette), the cuisine is fresh and delicious. Located at 600 S. Park Ave., West Cape May. GoodEarthOrganicEatery.com
Greens & Grains is a chain of plant-based eateries throughout Pennsylvania and New Jersey, but with a few locations in South Jersey — Galloway, Northfield and Margate — they’re definitely a favorite on our list. In addition to a knock-your-socks-off acai bowl, Greens & Grains features tons of healthy smoothies as well as options like the Cuban Panini, made with vegan cheez, smoked tofu, pickles, tomato, onion, Dijon and vegan mayo on a grilled panini, as well as a vegan cheesesteak made with seitan and vegan cheez whiz on a foot-long roll, with your choice of add-ons like spicy cherry pepper spread, fried onions, lettuce, ketchup, mayo and tomato. GreensAndGrains.com
Green Cuisine the first spot in Stone Harbor to be awarded “Ocean Friendly Restaurant” by the Surfrider Foundation, has plenty of animal-free options alongside its regular salads, sandwiches and smoothies. Their avocado toast, made with whole crushed avocado and topped with arugula, roasted red peppers and a balsamic drizzle, is the stuff of legend. And while you can always get a quick fruit kabob or fresh fruit cup, the vegan veggie burgers and homemade hummus aren’t too shabby if you are seeking out a more hearty meal. Located at 302 96th St., Stone Harbor. GreenCuisineNJ.com
Green Street Market is an iconic natural and gourmet grocery store in Rio Grande. You can certainly head there to peruse the aisles and head home with all the ingredients you need to make something special, or you can also hit their in-store café for some creative, well-made goodies like the V.L.T., a vegan version of the B.L.T. made with house-marinated tempeh with lettuce, tomato and Veganaise on your choice of bread, wrap or mini baguette; or the Chick’n Cheese Steak, made with vegan “chick’n” strips, grilled peppers and onions and your choice of vegan pepper jack or gouda on a whole wheat wrap, among many other vegan and non-vegan options. Located at 3156 Route 9 South, Rio Grande.
Josie Kelly’s Public House in Somers Point is far from a vegan restaurant — they’ve got great burgers and Beef & Guinness Pies on the menu. But they’ve also got a few vegan options that are pretty spectacular. We love starters like the Fab Cakes, made with hearts of palm and artichoke, bell peppers and garlic, flavored with nori seaweed and sweet corn succotash; as well as the fried Brussels sprouts with sweet chili, scallions, sesame and chipotle aioli; followed by entrees like the Garden Pie, a mashup of lentils, peas and carrots, leeks, onions and kale all topped with mashed potatoes. Located at 908 Shore Road, Somers Point. JosieKellys.com
Living on the Veg is a Manahawkin-based, owner-operated restaurant committed to an animal-friendly lifestyle which has been operating since 2005. With breakfast, lunch and dinner on the menu, there’s something vegan — and tasty — for everyone. In addition to acai and granola bowls for breakfast, there are a variety of ways to enjoy some scrambled tofu (you’ll think you’re eating eggs) — in a Scram Bowl, Scramble Wrap (with tempeh bacon, avocado, peppers, onions, lettuce and special sauce in a spinach wrap) or Desayuno Burrito, made with home fries, avocado, black beans, lettuce, tomato, cabbage, vegan cheese sauce and hot sauce in a whole wheat wrap. Lunches include soups, salads and favorites like the avocado club, black bean burger, and Mediterranean burrito. Located at 657 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin. LivingOnTheVegLBI.com
Mad Batter in Cape May may be known for its daily music scene and scrumptious Bloody Mary, but they’ve also got a decent selection of vegan options on their regular, non-vegan menu. Vegan dinner options are limited, but delicious. Try the Vegan “Crab Cakes,” cakes made with hearts of palm and chickpeas topped with a vegan remoulade sauce and served with vegan macaroni and “cheese” and a veggie; or the Vegan White Bean Ravioli, with sautéed spinach, roasted tomato, garlic, basil and olive oil, topped with vegan mozzarella with tofu. Located at 19 Jackson Street, Cape May. MadBatter.com
Vegan 15 is a vegan restaurant featuring 100% plant-based cuisine with a twist — they serve vegan-interpreted dishes from around the world. Their menu includes appetizers that range from vegan falafel and chickpea masala rolls to Mexican-inspired quesadillas. Dinners are just as diverse, with offerings like Thai Red Curry and Tuscan Pesto Pasta as well as Vegan Chicken Parmesan and Sesame Ginger Chicken. Located at 3003, 201 English Creek Ave., Egg Harbor Township. Vegan15.com
Vegans Are Us, with locations in Atlantic City and Vineland, specializes in vegan soul food, offering healthier options of traditional favorites. Enjoy vegan alternatives of the Shrimp Po Boy, Fish Basket, Pepper Steak and the Vegans Are Us Famous Chili. Other delicious options include a veggie wrap, pulled bbq jackfruit sandwich, Organic California Veggie Burger and avocado toast. Located at 636 East Landis Ave. in Vineland and 122 N. Michigan Ave., in Atlantic City. VegansAreUsNJ.com