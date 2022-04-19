A scrumptious search for the tastiest appetizers in South Jersey

In the restaurant world, a lot of the spotlight shines on the entrees, but those who love to eat out know that the real stars of the show are often the appetizers. Why? Lots of reasons. For one, they don’t require the commitment that a full-size entrée does. It’s one or two bites and you’re done. Don’t love it? Who cares? It’s not the main focus of your meal anyway. And if it’s great, everyone at the table will have the entire plate devoured in a matter of seconds and will be craning their necks to summon the waiter for a second batch of whatever was so tasty in the first place.
And let’s face it, apps are just fun! Often they revolve around playful takes on more buttoned up dishes and tend to involve unique presentations, tasty dipping sauces and the type of flavors that everyone craves.
Maybe that’s why starters work so well as a shared experience. Everyone at the table gets to have a bite, and the communal aspect of the whole thing breeds a sort of culinary comradery, adding to the natural endorphins that are released when enjoying a meal with friends.
Although they are beloved, the fact remains that not all apps are created equal. Just about every local restaurant around offers them in some capacity, but while they are not hard to come by, there are some that are true standouts in South Jersey, and we have a few of our favorites listed below to get you started.
We suggest you round up a bunch of your friends and head out to any one of the following spots to share a few drinks, a few laughs and a few plates of these seriously tasty morsels. You won’t regret it.
Cheesesteak Eggrolls, Brussels Sprouts and TacoFat Fries at TacocaTLaunched in 2020, TacocaT was the brainchild of owners Mike and Randi Talley, the husband and wife team behind the tasty, Mexican-themed dishes at this Margate hotspot. But despite having a menu with an overall Mexican focus, some of the best items at TacocaT are anything but traditional south-of-the-border grub. In fact, THREE of their apps were good enough to make our list: Cheesesteak eggrolls, Brussels sprouts and TacoFat fries
Since debuting on the menu, the cheesesteak eggrolls have been a massive hit, with their combination of shaved beef, diced onions and cheese served with a side of sriracha ketchup for dipping.
“We make them fresh and roll them ourselves, and initially we could not keep up,” Talley says. “We had to figure out how to get these things made to satisfy the demand. But that’s a good problem to have, and we figured it out.”
Though Brussels sprouts may have had something of an image problem up until their recent comeback, the version served at TacocaT is so freakin’ good you’ll wonder if it’s even the same vegetable that you would regularly turn your nose up at as a kid. Fresh Brussels sprout leaves get flash fried and sprinkled with a combo of parmesan cheese and truffle oil and are then paired with a smoky chipotle aioli for the win.
The newest all-star of the app squad at TacocaT is the TacoFat Fries. They just joined the menu in February but are already causing quite the buzz and for good reason. Picture a pizza box layered with crispy french fries loaded with queso, chicken, steak and chorizo and topped with homemade avocado-lime crema, chipotle aioli, hot honey, pico de gallo, jalapeños, cilantro and cotija cheese. It looks like a firecracker went off in a Mexican shopping cart and everything landed in one glorious pile of deliciousness.
TacocaT is located at 8 S. Essex Ave in Margate. Go to TacocatSouthJersey.com.
Salami Toast at Rhythm & SpiritsAn endlessly hip spot, Rhythm & Spirits manages to perform a triple-tiered balancing act, being a place to sip expertly crafted cocktails, dance to the DJ’s tunes and nosh on some truly outstanding food all in one trip.
Former Iron Room Chef Kevin Cronin made the move to Rhythm & Spirits when owner Mark Callazzo opened the place in 2020, and his modern spin on Italian and Mediterranean cooking has been the cornerstone of the space ever since.
The big winner when it comes to starters here is the salami toast. Salty with flickers of sweetness, house-made sourdough is topped with artisanal genoa salami, honey-whipped ricotta, chive-infused olive oil, sundried tomato and black pepper jam. It’s rich without being overly heavy and serves as the perfect opening act to any of Cronin’s main courses, which include unique takes on classics such as the Southern Fried Chicken Parm, an idea that should have been thought up a long time ago.
Rhythm & Spirits is located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to RhythmAndSpirits.com.
Buffalo Chicken Wontons
at Fred & Ethel’s Lantern LightSmithville Village’s less-buttoned-up restaurant, Fred & Ethel’s is a haven for tasty and inventive pub grub with a nice lineup of beers and specialty cocktails in a rustic and welcoming environment.
When it comes to apps, the absolute standouts of the menu are the buffalo chicken wontons. A crispy, golden-fried exterior expertly hides the glorious combo of shredded chicken, cream cheese and sweet and spicy buffalo sauce that waits inside. The homemade blue cheese dipping sauce that comes on the side is good enough to eat with a spoon.
Fred & Ethel’s is located at 1 N. New York Road,
Smithville. Go to HistoricSmithvilleNJ.com.
General Kahn Wings at Tony Boloney’sWhen most people think of Tony Boloney’s, they picture the wildly inventive and Instagrammable pizzas and subs that have come to define this pizzeria over the last few years. With all of those distractions taking up the spotlight, a lot of folks end up sleeping on the wings, which is a grave error.
They offer quite a few varieties, many of them based on some of their popular pizza and sub flavors like the Ole (chipotle sauce and cilantro) and the S#itfaced (honey stout BBQ sauce and crushed Fritos), but our favorite is the General Kahn. One of the few times where breading on a chicken wing works well, these wings are super crispy and crunchy and big enough to get full on just a few.
Coated in Mongolian Tso’s sauce, sesame seeds, hot honey and crispy wonton, the flavor profile is unique and boasts more heat than you might expect. The sweetness is there, as well, but it’s not overpowering and serves to balance the spice flawlessly.
Tony Boloney’s is located at 300 Oriental Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TonyBoloneys.com
Lobster Mac ’N Cheese
at Dock’s Oyster HouseAn Atlantic City staple, Dock’s offers one of the greatest happy hours in town, and it doesn’t even have any drink specials on it. Instead, it loads up on discounted apps, with some great deals on things like mini crab cakes, clams casino and raw, broiled or fried oysters — just to name a few. You really can’t go wrong with almost anything on the happy hour menu, but the lobster mac ’n cheese is pure perfection.
Lobster mac and cheese is one of those dishes that can easily be ruined by an overpowering cheese sauce or by the restaurant skimping on the lobster meat, but neither is an issue at Dock’s, where the flavors of both elements complement each other effortlessly, and the extra toasty bits of cheese that form the outer crust are worth fighting over as much as the meat. Even the presentation is top notch as the whole thing comes served in an actual lobster shell, which is either really classy or a bit frightening, depending on who you ask.
Dock’s Oyster House is located at 2405 Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to DocksOysterHouse.com.
Pennsylvania Ave. Soft Pretzel
at Tennessee Avenue Beer HallGround zero for brewskis of all varieties in Atlantic City, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall has made a name for itself since opening in late 2018, with its reputation built on both the strength of its incredible beer program as well as the killer eats that come out of the kitchen of Chef Charles Soreth. Everything from kielbasa reubens to lobster rolls can be found on the menu alongside an amazing list of burgers and hot dogs.
But what could possibly pair better with the lineup of tasty craft brews than a big giant pretzel? Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall delivers the goods on this one and then some. A huge Bavarian-style pretzel comes paired with their own house mustard and an incredible beer cheese sauce made with Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA. Have fun varying up your dunks as you work your way through round after round of tasty beers.
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenue
French Fries
at Curley’s FriesOK, so this one may be a bit obvious, but when it comes to sharable and craveable apps, we can’t think of many things that hit the spot better than a big bucket of french fries from Curley’s Fries on the Boardwalk in Wildwood on a hot summer day.
Chubby, greasy crinkle-cut bites of pure heaven, their crisp, salty exterior gives way to a soft potato-y interior that instantly makes a lifelong fan out of anyone who tries them. And now that spring is here, Curley’s is open on weekends, giving us all a chance to satisfy that ever-growing craving we have had since last year.
Curley’s Fries is located at 3501 and 2501 Boardwalk, Wildwood. Go to MoreysPiers.com/food.
Empanadas at Marsini’s KitchenA tiny, hole-in-the-wall spot in Somers Point, Marsini’s Kitchen is one of the best spots for inspired Italian food and pizza in the area. The mastermind behind it all is Chef Carlo Marsini, a Margate native who opened up shop back in 2018 and has been going strong ever since.
While the pastas and pizzas are great, our favorite item on the entire menu is the empanadas, as they are simply the best we have ever tried. Not what you would expect from an Italian joint, right? Trust us on this one. These are in a class all their own, and the fillings change daily depending on what Marsini feels like featuring.
Recently we stopped in and had a salami and goat cheese version that was utterly out of this world, but we have enjoyed the cheesesteak variety just as much. They are somehow flaky and light despite being deep-fried and filled with meats and cheeses, and though they come with a tangy dipping sauce, we think they stand on their own.
Marsini’s Kitchen is located at 12 E. Maryland Ave., Somers Point. Go to MarsinisKitchen.com.
Buffalo Os at Pic-A-Lilli PubAn absolute legend when it comes to local buffalo wing spots, Pic-A-Lilli Pub’s reputation is unmatched. As no-frills as a dive bar gets, that vibe somehow adds to the experience of chowing down here with friends at the end of the night while piecing together the hazy details of the few hours that lead up to it.
Though the wings are the most famous of all their buffalo-themed dishes, the Buffalo Os – onion rings drenched in that same addictingly delicious sauce – are criminally overlooked by most guests.
Maybe that’s because onion rings — unlike their often loaded up cousin the french fry – rarely get served with any kind of tasty sauce or topping on them. A dunk in ketchup is about all most onion rings can aspire to, but the Pic’s decision to allow their wing sauce to double as a ring sauce was a brilliant one and these truly stand out. The crunchy, battered exterior is excellent, though its physical integrity can sometimes crumble under the sauce. No matter – knife and fork it if you must, and pair it with a dunk of blue cheese for a perfect treat.
Pic-A-Lilli Pub is located at 231 S. Tennessee Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to Facebook.com/PicPub.
Jersey Devil Shrimp at Oyster Creek InnOne of the most picturesque locations anywhere, Oyster Creek Inn looks exactly how you would expect an old seafood shack to look. Rustic and worn and sitting just on the edge of the waterfront marsh, Oyster Creek Inn is a gem.
One of the best corners of the place is the boat bar, an actual boat-shaped bar where you can belly up and order drinks and munchies, including their signature Jersey Devil Shrimp, which are worth the trip alone.
A pair of jumbo shrimp coated in a crisp batter, these tasty crustaceans come doused in Oyster Creek’s own spicy house-made sauce and served with cole slaw, which does a fine job of taming the heat with a light and cool crunch that makes us wonder why this pairing isn’t more common.
Oyster Creek Inn is located at 41 N. Oyster Creek Road, Leeds Point. Go to OysterCreekRestaurant.com.
Pepperoni Bread at JW’s RestaurantJW’s Restaurant in Absecon is a fun, little place to stop in for breakfast, lunch or dinner, and they have impressed us since day one with Owner and Chef Sam Barile’s creative takes on Cajun-, Creole- and Southern-style cooking. But one of his best creations has no roots in the South at all – the pepperoni bread.
This awesome starter is a melty mix of pepperoni and mozzarella cheese rolled into a buttery loaf and served in slices. It’s perfectly sharable among a table of friends, but you can be certain that it will be gone as fast as it came. Order two.
JW’s Restaurant is located at 139 E. Faunce Landing Road in Absecon. Go to JWsRestaurant.com.