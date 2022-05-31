A.C. Weekly to celebrate mankind’s greatest dish at Burger Bash V

Sometimes it’s the simplest creations that are the most amazing. The wheel is arguably man’s greatest invention, and it’s merely a circle that rolls to and fro, but that didn’t stop it from completely changing the concept of transportation on our planet.
Another circle-shaped object of simplistic greatness is the hamburger. At its core it’s just ground meat on a bun, but somehow this magical creation has surpassed nearly all other foods in America, and it’s held in such high regard and put on such a pedestal that one can’t even call it a sandwich without getting a few nasty looks.
That love and passion for burgers is why we’re about to celebrate Burger Bash!
Burger Bash V will run from 1 to 4 p.m. — noon for VIPs — Saturday, June 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City as a lineup of about 15 of the best local restaurants will compete head to head to see who makes the best burger in South Jersey. Some may be loaded up with unique sauces and outrageous toppings while others may stick to a classic style for the win. It’s anyone’s game! And with your admission, you’ll enjoy unlimited slider-sized versions from each spot.
The list of restaurants is still being finalized, but so far it includes Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall from Atlantic City, Golden Nugget’s Michael Patrick’s Brasserie, Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse and Bill’s Bar and Burger, Deauville Inn from Strathmere, Essl’s Dugout from Egg Harbor Township, Johnny Rockets from Bally’s Atlantic City, Ruby’s Diner from Resorts Casino Hotel, The Cove from Wildwood, A.C. Burger Co. from Harrah’s Resort, Bricker’s Burgers from Showboat, Makai and the new Serendipity from Ocean Casino Resort – and out latest announcement, Crossroads Bar & Grill from Egg Harbor City.
A trio of professional judges will be on hand to pick the grand champion, but there will also be a people’s choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day, so be sure to come hungry and ready to vote! In the end, the winners will be crowned in a variety of categories, and champions will be sent home with trophies and plenty of bragging rights.
The party will be rockin’ right out of the gate, as local rockers Quasimodo’s Bride will perform live throughout the event. Expect an incredible setlist packed with everything from classic rock covers to killer originals and then some!
Washing down those burgers won’t be a problem, either, as there will be a fully-stocked bar in the middle of the room packed with craft beers, fun cocktails and drink specials.
Every year this event sells out, so grab your passes today!
General admission passes are $30, and VIP passes are $40 and include one-hour early admission, where you will have better access to seating and very small lines for burgers. Get yours at ACWeekly.com or Eventbrite.com before they sell out!