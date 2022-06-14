 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A.C. Weekly’s Burger Bash event prepares to sizzle after a three-year hiatus
0 Comments
featured
Where’s the Beef??? Right here!

A.C. Weekly’s Burger Bash event prepares to sizzle after a three-year hiatus

  • 0

It’s hard to believe, but Atlantic City Weekly hasn’t held its annual Burger Bash event since 2019. That’s three full years without having a day to celebrate the mightiest and most American of all foods. Three years where the heavenly scent of thousands of pounds of freshly grilled meat was unable to gracefully waft through the air of the Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom. Three years where the good people of the shore were left to wonder to themselves – who REALLY makes the best burger in South Jersey?

Well, those years are over. Burger Bash V will officially take place from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIPs) Saturday, June 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. VIP ticket holders will receive one-hour early admission to grab a seat and avoid long lines.

What is it?If you have never had the pleasure of attending Burger Bash in the past, here’s a quick crash course in what it’s all about:

A lineup of 15 of the best local restaurants will compete head to head serving slider-sized versions of their best recipes to see who makes the best burger in South Jersey. Some may be loaded up with unique sauces and outrageous toppings while others may stick to the classic flavors you know and love for the win. It’s anyone’s game! And with your admission, you’ll enjoy unlimited sliders from each spot.

Though it’s a friendly competition, it is still a competition no less, and a trio of professional judges will be on hand to select the Grand Champion, but there will also be a People’s Choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day, so be sure to come hungry and ready to vote!

In addition, Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick and Atlantic City Weekly Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin – aka The Fat Boy Munch Club — will be on hand to give out a few of their own awards.

In the end, winners will be crowned in a variety of categories, and champions will be sent home with trophies and plenty of bragging rights.

The Burgers (and who’s cooking them)

Burger Bash V

When: 1 to 4 p.m., noon for VIPs, Saturday, June 18

Where: Grand Ballroom, Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave. Atlantic City

How much: Tickets are $30 for general admission or $40 for VIP, which comes with early entry at noon, better access to seating and very small lines for burgers. Go to ACWeekly.com/BurgerBash to purchase yours today. Tickets will be available to purchase at the door if available.

More info: ACWeekly.com; Eventbrite.com

A Royal Contest

This year, for the first time ever, Burger Bash will have its own burger-eating contest in order to declare one iron-stomached attendee to be the official “Burger King” - or Queen - of Burger Bash V! Here’s how it’s gonna work:

There will be five contestants on the stage. Each contestant will be given an assortment of 10 random slider-sized burgers from a variety of the restaurants at Burger Bash (each plate will be different and that’s part of the fun).

The first contestant to finish all 10 burgers in their entirety in 5 minutes or less will be declared the “Burger King” or “Burger Queen” and will be awarded the grand prize of an overnight stay at Golden Nugget, tickets to 2023 Wing Wars and bragging rights, a crown and the general admiration and respect of all in attendance.

There are only five spots open for contestants - those interested in participating will be required to sign up in person at Burger Bash V. Sign-up announcements will be made at the event prior to the contest.

The Band and the Booze

The burgers are obviously the main attraction, but a great party needs to rock in every possible way, and that will surely be the case at Burger Bash V.

The volume will be cranked up right out of the gate, as local rockers Quasimodo’s Bride will perform live throughout the event. Expect an incredible setlist packed with everything from classic rock covers to killer originals and then some!

Washing down those burgers won’t be a problem, either, as there will be a fully-stocked bar in the middle of the room packed with craft beers, fun cocktails and drink specials to keep everyone feeling good.

The Judges

Brian Lofink

Brian Lofink is a familiar face at our events, having served as a judge for both Wing Wars and Burger Bash several times. Lofink is a Philly boy and serves as the Culinary Director for the Simons, Frank and Company restaurant family, which includes Cantina Los Caballitos, Cantina Dos Segundos, Khyber Pass Pub, Royal Boucherie, Royal Sushi & Izakaya, Royal Tavern and Triangle Tavern, in addition to several seasonal beer gardens.

Clara Park

Clara Park has been a judge two times at Wing Wars, but this will mark her first appearance at Burger Bash. Park is a culinary development chef for OTG Management, as well as a former champion on Food Network’s hit show “Chopped.” She also serves as head of the chef’s advisory council for C-CAP Philadelphia. As a consultant, she developed recipes for Campbell’s Soup, Swanson, Tabasco and Upwave.com, ultimately being co-nominated for a James Beard Award in 2014 for Best Cooking Video.

Jamie Jackson

Jamie Jackson is a first-time judge for Burger Bash but has worked in the culinary industry almost her entire life. Starting at the Ram’s Head Inn as a maître ’d, she also served as a manager at Ruth's Chris Steak House, a brand campaign manager at Shake Shack and is now director of operations for the Good Karma Cafes in Center City, Philadelphia. Having completed chef training through Ruth’s Chris corporate program and working with LaFrieda beef at Shake Shack, she has a special appreciation for a well- cooked piece of meat. Restaurants will need to bring their grade-A game to this competition to win her vote!

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Appy hour … at Izzy’s River Landing
Dining

Appy hour … at Izzy’s River Landing

Mays Landing isn’t normally the first town that comes to mind when you think of waterfront destinations. With the array of oceanfront beach ba…

Sundaes in the Summer … at Peace Pie
Dining

Sundaes in the Summer … at Peace Pie

One of the problems with an ice cream sundae is that it can be a bit of a mess. Syrups, sprinkles, whipped cream and other toppings tend to go…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics