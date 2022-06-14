A.C. Weekly’s Burger Bash event prepares to sizzle after a three-year hiatus

It’s hard to believe, but Atlantic City Weekly hasn’t held its annual Burger Bash event since 2019. That’s three full years without having a day to celebrate the mightiest and most American of all foods. Three years where the heavenly scent of thousands of pounds of freshly grilled meat was unable to gracefully waft through the air of the Golden Nugget’s Grand Ballroom. Three years where the good people of the shore were left to wonder to themselves – who REALLY makes the best burger in South Jersey?
Well, those years are over. Burger Bash V will officially take place from 1 to 4 p.m. (noon for VIPs) Saturday, June 18, at Golden Nugget Atlantic City. VIP ticket holders will receive one-hour early admission to grab a seat and avoid long lines.
What is it?If you have never had the pleasure of attending Burger Bash in the past, here’s a quick crash course in what it’s all about:
A lineup of 15 of the best local restaurants will compete head to head serving slider-sized versions of their best recipes to see who makes the best burger in South Jersey. Some may be loaded up with unique sauces and outrageous toppings while others may stick to the classic flavors you know and love for the win. It’s anyone’s game! And with your admission, you’ll enjoy unlimited sliders from each spot.
Though it’s a friendly competition, it is still a competition no less, and a trio of professional judges will be on hand to select the Grand Champion, but there will also be a People’s Choice category where YOU vote for your favorite burger of the day, so be sure to come hungry and ready to vote!
In addition, Press of Atlantic City Director of Entertainment Publications Scott Cronick and Atlantic City Weekly Associate Editor Ryan Loughlin – aka The Fat Boy Munch Club — will be on hand to give out a few of their own awards.
In the end, winners will be crowned in a variety of categories, and champions will be sent home with trophies and plenty of bragging rights.
The Burgers (and who’s cooking them)