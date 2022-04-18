5 spots to celebrate the return of baseball

It was looking iffy for a while, but Major League Baseball is officially back and in full swing (pun absolutely intended). There is something wonderful about kicking back and watching a baseball game in the spring but, unfortunately, you can’t always make it down to the stadium.
With that in mind, we have put together a list of great places to grab a beer, nosh on some ballpark-style munchies and watch America’s favorite pastime. Here are five spots to celebrate the return of baseball:
Chickie’s & Pete’s The mother of all regional sports bars, Chickie’s & Pete’s is filled with TVs, including massive screens at both of their locations that you really have to see to believe. The beer selection is on a grand scale, too, with just about every type of brew you can imagine, from hazy IPAs and creamy stouts to ballpark classics like Miller Lite and Bud. Their signature Crabfries – crinkle-cut french fries dusted with their secret blend of spices and served with a creamy white cheese sauce to dunk in are now a legendary stadium food in itself … and are downright addicting. Chickie’s & Pete’s is located at 6055 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, and inside the Tropicana Casino & Resort, Atlantic City. Go to ChickiesAndPetes.com.
C-View InnIf you prefer the old-school charms of a well-worn space when watching a ballgame, Cape May’s C-View Inn may be the perfect spot for you. It’s been operating since 1917 and feels as beautifully broken in as that old baseball glove your dad had from when he was a kid. Taps feature most of the usual suspects like Yuengling, Coors Light and Sam Adams, but also include a few craft options from Sierra Nevada and Cape May Brewing Company. The list of bottled beers – both domestic and imported – is lengthy and offers something for everyone. You would be foolish to pass on their famous chicken wings that are available in either standard or boneless varieties and include a long list of sauce options such as teriyaki, honey hot and Thai chili in addition to the standard buffalo sauce, which can be had in mild, hot or “suicide” heat levels. C-View Inn is located at 1380 Washington St., Cape May. Go to Facebook.com/cview.inn.
Tailgaters Sports
Bar & GrilleArguably the best local sports bar in South Jersey, the main bar area at Tailgaters is so full of passion and energy during just about any major sporting event that it’s enough to turn anyone into a screaming maniacal fan within minutes of being seated. Baseball jerseys and other memorabilia line the walls, and great brews flow freely from the numerous taps, including local favorites like Garden State Beer Company’s Blue Jersey and Glasstown 609 IPA. They also add to the ballpark feel by providing everyone with free popcorn to munch on, which serves as a great warm-up act for their awesome menu, which features everything from pretzel bites and chicken fingers to some of the greatest burgers you will find anywhere. Tailgaters is located at 337 W. White Horse Pike, Galloway Township. Go to TailgatersNJ.com.
Crossroads Bar & GrillLike a lot of spots in Egg Harbor City, Crossroads Bar & Grill is dripping with character, and the friendly neighborhood pub atmosphere only adds to the overall vibe. Their menu hangs its hat on inventive spins on American staples, including the always popular ballpark favorite – nachos. The Crossroads Nachos start with your standard ingredients – tortilla chips topped with melted cheese, sour cream, guac, pico and beans, but the brilliance comes from the addition of bacon, making these nachos instantly superior to anything you might find at Yankee Stadium, Citizens Bank Park or anywhere else. Crossroads Bar & Grill is located at 151 Philadelphia Ave., Egg Harbor City. Go to CrossroadsBarAndGrillEHC.com.
Tennessee Avenue
Beer HallThe closest thing the Orange Loop has to a sports bar, Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall offers a ton of beers to choose from – 40 on tap and another hundred or so in bottles and cans – and really makes for a fun spot to watch a baseball game, as the menu is filled with quintessential stadium goodies, including an impressive list of hot dogs such as the Mexicali, a bacon-wrapped dog topped with avocado puree, pico de gallo and chipotle crema. Seating is available outside, as well, on their Astro-turf covered patio, which always helps add to the MLB experience. With about a dozen TVs inside and more outside, it’s a fun spot to catch a game. And look out for upcoming beer specials during all Yankees and Phillies games. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.