5 Spots for Awesome Holiday Cocktails

‘Tis the season to be sippin’! One of the most fun things about the holidays is that many of our favorite local bars and restaurants offer festive holiday cocktails for us to imbibe. And really what better way is there to get yourself feeling all warm and fuzzy than to indulge in a few of these tasty libations? Here are five spots for awesome holiday cocktails:
Sugar FactoryAlways a fine place to find all types of sweet treats, the drinks here at this Hard Rock hot spot are no exception, and this year they are featuring a pair of specialty cocktails just in time for the holidays — the ‘Tis the Season Insane Milkshake and Mistletoe Mule goblet. The ‘Tis the Season is a creamy blend of eggnog and vanilla ice cream served in a white-chocolate dipped mug decorated with mini candy canes, festive gumdrops and green sugar, and topped with more gumdrops and a gingerbread man; the Mistletoe Mule is a the kind of cocktail that will make the season bright with its mix of cherry vodka, ginger beer, cranberry juice and fresh lime served in a giant smoking goblet stuffed with gummy Christmas wreaths and gummy cherries. Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Jingle Ball at OceanOne of the most fun features of this holiday season in Atlantic City has been the arrival of several temporary pop-up bars, including the Jingle Ball Bar at Ocean Casino Resort. This fun space will be open through Saturday, Jan. 1, and has loaded up their menu with holiday cocktails – there are six in total! The Grinch is made with Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, white crème de cacao, green crème de menthe and almond milk; the Gingerbread Mule has Skrewball peanut butter whiskey, Domaine Canton ginger liqueur, lemon juice and ginger beer; Santa’s Little Helper blends Baily’s Red Velvet Cupcake with Absolut Vodka and cream; the Poinsettia Punch is a mix of Patron Silver, Fino Sherry, simple syrup, lemon juice, cranberries and a cinnamon stick; the Jingle Bell Rockarita is a fun twist on the classic margarita, this time made with Patrón Silver, Patrón Citronage Orange, Monin Cinnamon, Monin Hibiscus, lemon juice and Martinelli’s Apple Cider; and the Red Nosed Reindeer mixes Crown Royal Regal Apple Whiskey, Apple Pucker, grenadine, and cranberry juice into a festive treat strong enough to pull Santa’s sleigh. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk in Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
Frost Bar at Bally’sJust down the boardwalk from Ocean lies another winter pop up – the Frost Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City. In this fun and frosty space you can expect to see live holiday music, sing-a-longs, movies, a light show and, of course, holiday cocktails. Don’t Hog the Nog, Clark features Bacardi Reserva Ocho Rum, Remy Martin Cognac, egg and holiday spices served in a unique see-through reindeer glass; the Caribbean Holiday Milk & Cookies is a rum-lover’s dream with Bacardi Anejo Cuarto rum, Bacardi Reserva Ocho rum, Bacardi Coconut Rum, Benedictine liqueur, Velvet Falernum, spiced pineapple cordial, pandan, lemon, coconut water and milk served with a holiday sugar cookie in a special Santa mug; and The Jolly, Happy Soul is a creatively tiki-ish holiday sipper made with Teremana tequila, Benedictine, Cointreau, spiced cherry orgeat, pineapple, lime and mint served in a Frosty the Snowman mug. Bally’s is located at 1900 Pacific Ave. in Atlantic City. Go to BallysAC.com.
Elaine’sNestled among the many festive holiday charms of Cape May sits Elaine’s, a pleasant old mansion that is part boutique hotel and part bar and restaurant. They have put together a nice list of cocktails themed to the season, including The Grinch, made with Tanqueray Gin, creme de menthe, lime juice, creme de cacao and a cherry garnish; the Boozy Hot Cider, a warm and cozy mix of Sailor Jerry Rum, butterscotch schnapps, hot apple cider, orange peel and a cinnamon stick; and the Apple Pie Sparkle, a blend of Moscato, apple cider and vanilla vodka crowned with a cinnamon sugar rim. Elaine’s is located at 513 Lafayette St., Cape May. Go to ElainesCapeMay.com.
Tuckahoe InnCozy and inviting despite its relatively large size, Tuckahoe Inn in Marmora offers guests a great list of holiday libations to enjoy this season. First up is the Jack Frost Peppermint Mimosa, a cool blend of peppermint schnapps, blue curacao and prosecco with a crushed candy cane rim; available in white or red, the Mistletoe Sangria takes this normally summery sipper and gives it a wintery makeover with the addition of rosemary, mint and fresh fruit; the Naughty Elf comes in with island flare, combining coconut rum, pineapple and orange juices with sweet coconut milk; Rudolph’s Sleigh Juice mixes Captain Morgan’s Spiced Rum with fresh lime juice, ginger beer and maple syrup for a truly one-of-a-kind drink; and finally, Santa’s Nightcap pairs gingerbread spiced rum and Rumchata and finishes things off with a delightful cinnamon sugar rim. Tuckahoe Inn is located at 1 Harbor Road in Beesley’s Point. Go to TuckahoeInn.com.