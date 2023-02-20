5 salads worth getting excited about

Salads. They’re the food we ‘should’ be eating, the healthier alternative to slabs of steak and drippy eggplant parm hoagies. Unfortunately, a pile of veggies isn’t nearly as enticing as a sizzling stir fry or the aroma of a juicy burger — unless, of course, it’s done right.
So we’ve rounded up five locally-available salads that stand up to the less-than-healthy competition we usually know and love. But don’t take our word for it — head out and try one of these crispy, crunchy and moderately healthy options on your own. Salad never tasted so good.
Poke Bowls at Water
Dog Smoke HouseIf you haven’t yet tried a Poke Bowl at Water Dog Smoke House, let us enlighten you — this thing is as fresh and delicious as it gets. A poke bowl, by the way, is a Hawaiian dish that’s usually made with raw fish, and for all you rule followers out there, yes, it’s also considered a salad. And at Water Dog, it’s the most popular salad on the menu. Made with rice or greens (the greens really making it a salad), the bowl consists of a protein — tuna and grilled salmon are the big sellers at Water Dog, but options include spicy raw tuna, chicken, Thai Chili Shrimp, lobster and more — plus avocado, corn, crispy shallots, cucumber, edamame, ginger, green onion, seaweed salad, mango, watermelon radish and toasted sesame seeds with your choice of dressing (Ponzu, Thai chili, Sriracha aioli, ginger wasabi, blueberry vinaigrette or Caesar) on the side, it’s simply delicious. Located at 7319 Ventnor Ave., Ventnor. WaterDogSmokeHouse.com
Lemon Chicken Greek Salad at George’s PlaceSearching for a salad that’s enormous, filling and delicious? Look no further than the salads at George’s Place in Cape May Court House. These eye-catching concoctions are almost always overflowing, confirming that salads can most definitely serve as an entire meal. They’re all good, but we’re particularly partial to the Lemon Chicken Greek Salad. Made with romaine, mesclun, plenty of crumbled and creamy feta, chopped tomatoes, olives, dolma (so freaking good) and topped with grilled lemon chicken, you won’t even need a side of George’s homemade pita to fill you up — though you should absolutely get it anyway because the stuff is incredible. Located at 104 N. Main St., Cape May Court House. KarasRestaurantGroup. com
Grilled Octopus Salad
at Knife & Fork InnThere’s nothing shabby about Atlantic City’s legendary Knife & Fork Inn, where pretty much everything is mouthwatering and the atmosphere is as classy as this town gets. And while there are a few basic sounding salads there — the Classic Wedge, Classic Caesar and a Jersey Tomato & Buffalo Mozzarella Salad — nothing ‘tastes’ basic. In fact, everything is elevated at Knife & Fork, from the ordinary to the special. For a truly exceptional taste experience, try the Grilled Octopus Salad with peppery arugula, spiced potato, Kalamata olives, charred lemon and parmesan. Who said salad had to be boring? Located at 3600 Atlantic Ave., Atlantic City. KnifeAndForkInn.com
Rocket Salad at Lucky Bones Back Water GrilleLet’s face it, we’re not giving up our fun and flavorful non-salad meals for a lackluster second best. If we’re getting a salad, it had better be good. And the Rocket Salad at Lucky Bones is better than good — it’s a customer favorite. Made with fresh arugula, seasonal brick oven-roasted vegetables, shaved fennel, Medjool dates, fresh mozzarella, olives and a secret creamy green goddess dressing, the Rocket Salad, with elements of sweet and savory, is a flavor explosion, and you can’t ask for more than that. Located at 1200 NJ – 109, Cape May. LuckyBones.com
Joe Italiano’s Maplewood House SaladIt’s probably the salad that’s least likely to turn any heads, but we would be remiss — criminal, really — if we didn’t include the house salad at Joe Italiano’s Maplewood. The family-style salad doesn’t look like much, but friends, looks can be deceiving. This is the salad your mama made — if your mama was Italian and considered iceberg lettuce a vegetable that could protect your heart from her pile of manicotti and sweet Italian sausages. But it’s one of our very favorites. Made with iceberg lettuce, radishes, carrots, sweet peppers, onions and cucumbers, and mixed with their house dressing, it’s unsuspecting and unlikely, but also, hands down, one of the best salads around. Located at 6126 Black Horse Pike, Mays Landing. JoesMaplewood.com