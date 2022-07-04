5 Reasons to go to Tequila Week at Bally’s

The competition is on as Bally’s Atlantic City participates in a country-wide Perfect Margarita and Signature Cocktail contest with Teremana Small Batch Tequila.
Eleven Bally’s locations will represent their properties at the official Teremana Small Batch Tequila Contest at Bally’s Atlantic City during Tequila Week, July 11 to 17.
Participating casinos include Bally’s Atlantic City, Bally’s Lake Tahoe, Hard Rock Biloxi, Bally’s Kansas City and others. There is always something going on during Tequila Week … the fun is never ending, and here are 5 Reasons to check out Tequila Week at Bally’s Atlantic City:
Cocktail Competition
The intense competition begins 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, with a local and national judging panel to see who has the best Termana Margarita and signature Termana Tequila cocktail. Featured judges include Mathias Simonis, regional educator; Jonathan “The Cocktail Guru” Pogash; Ryan Maybee, the co-founder and vice president of sales and Hospitality for J. Rieger and Co.; Pamela Wiznitzer, beverage consultant at The Lookup in New York; Rach on the Radio from Q102-FM Philadelphia; and our very own Scott Cronick, director of entertainment publications and events for The Press of Atlantic City, including At The Shore Magazine and Atlantic City Weekly and host of Off The Press with Scott Cronick radio show on Newstalk 1400-AM, 92.3-FM and WONDRadio.com. Find out who will win the best Termana Margarita and Signature Termana Tequila Cocktail at Tequila Week because the public is invited.
Sample Contest Cocktails
The official Mana Gratitude Competition opens up to the public for the “People’s Choice Award” beginning 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. Those who are interested in attending can purchase a wristband for $50, and you can sample the participating contest cocktails, cast your vote and enjoy food samplings from The Yard. The winning cocktails will be served at The Yard all week long.
Three-Course Tequila and Food Pairing
If you like food and booze pairings, Bally’s has you covered. Every day during Tequila Week, diners can indulge in a three-course Termana Tequila and food pairing at The Yard for $49. From Thursday, July 14, to Saturday, July 16, there is a three-course Santo Tequila and food pairing at Guy Fieri’s Chophouse for $79. And from Thursday, July 14, to Sunday, July 17, there is a three-course Patron Tequila and food pairing at Jerry Longo’s Meatballs and Martinis for $89.
Take a Ride on the Carousel Bar
During Tequila Week you are going to want to check out the brand-new Carousel Bar at Bally’s Atlantic City. You will be spinning, and it won’t be the alcohol because the bar rotates 360 degrees every 11 minutes. Carousel Bar currently features its Summer Happy (Hour) Vibes throughout the week. From 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, Carousel Bar’s happy hour features Termana Cocktails. From 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, Carousel Bar offers a happy hour featuring Espolon Tequila and Montelbos Mezcal cocktails. From 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, July 14, Carousel Bar’s happy hour highlights Mijenta Tequila cocktails. From 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 15, Carousel Bar will offer its TGIF Summer Vibes Tequila Cocktail sponsored by Patron. Then from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., Carousel Bar features Ramon Fortune’s sponsored by Espolon Tequila. From 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Carousel Bar’s happy hour highlights Maestro Dobel Tequila cocktails. Finally, on the last day of Tequila Week, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 17, happy hour features Ilegal Mezcal cocktails. You will not want to miss out on what Carousel Bar has to offer during Tequila Week.
The Yard
The Yard at Bally’s Atlantic City has so much to offer during Tequila Week. On Tuesday, July 12, it is Tequila and Taco Tuesday at The Yard. From 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 13, The Yard offers a Mi Hacienda Ilegal Mezcal promotion, followed by Tequila Trivia sponsored by Hornitos Tequila at 7 p.m. Come and test your knowledge on a vast array of Tequila, summertime and Atlantic City and win prizes from Hornitos Tequila. From 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 14, The Yard features a Maestro Dobel promotion, followed by an El Tesoro Paint Terracotta Mexican Mug event at 7 p.m. If cornhole is your things, a tournament sponsored by Hornitos takes place 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 16 with the grand prize of a Party in The Yard Package featuring two $100 food and beverage credits for The Yard. Second-place prize is the A Day in The Yard Prize Pack featuring two $50 food and beverage credits for The Yard. You can register to play from 1 to 3 p.m., the same time as its Mi Hacienda Mijenta Tequila promotion. Make sure you check out what is happening at The Yard during Tequila Week.
Other Tequila Week events, including some at the Beach Bar, can be found at BallysAC.com.