5 Places to Celebrate 'National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day'

If you’re still holding onto those New Year’s resolutions to be uber-healthy in 2023, this may come as particularly bad news, but Saturday, Feb. 4, is National Ice Cream for Breakfast Day. The good news is that since it’s a national “holiday,” you can’t really be held responsible for this lapse in healthy eating — just go ahead and dig in. Here are five places to celebrate one of the most delicious national food days on the calendar.
1. Drip N’ Scoop
Offering up the best in coffee, donuts and ice cream, Drip N’ Scoop has been catering to those who love sweets for breakfast for a while now, and we wouldn’t fault you for opting for their classic liege waffles and ice cream, but if you are looking for the ultimate ice-cream-for-breakfast indulgence, their donut sandwich is the only way to go.
It’s exactly what it sounds like, a delicious house-made donut of your choice sliced in half and filled with the ice cream flavor of your choice. Top it off with one or more of their many syrups and maybe some whipped cream, and you’ll have a fabulous breakfast sundae in front of you just waiting to be devoured. Drip N’ Scoop has locations in Ocean City and Somers Point. Go to DripNScoop.com.
2. Antojos
Antojos means “cravings” in Spanish, there couldn’t be a more appropriate name for this Cape May eatery. With breakfasts that include mini churros and fruit and whipped cream topped pancakes, just about everything on the menu is tempting, but for National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, we recommend the Layla Crepe. Stuffed with bananas, strawberries and Nutella, the crepe is topped with one scoop of toasted coconut ice cream. Yum. Located at 3704 Bayshore Rd, North Cape May. AntojosNCM on Facebook.
3. Sugar Factory
There are plenty of ways to treat your sweet tooth at Sugar Factory, the Wonka-esque restaurant and candy store inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, but for your early morning ice cream fix, we recommend either the Strawberry Cheesecake Overload Pancakes, topped with cheesecake bites, strawberry topping, white chocolate sauce, raspberry sauce, a slice of cheese cake, strawberry shortcake ice cream bar, whipped cream and powdered sugar (yes, all of that) or the Cookie Jar Buttermilk Pancake Stack, which is just as insane, with Oreo crumbles, chocolate chips, cookie chunks, caramel drizzle, chocolate nibs, Hershey’s Cookies and Cream bar, a cookies and cream ice cream cone, whipped cream, powdered sugar and chocolate sauce. Obviously, you won’t need any other meals for the rest of time. Located at 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. SugarFactory.com
4. Dino’s Diner
As the unofficial epicenter of Upper Township dining, Dino’s Diner has a huge menu with plenty of options for breakfast, lunch and dinner. But you don’t have to look any further than “milk shakes” to start your National Eat Ice Cream for Breakfast holiday off right. Handspun, old-fashioned milkshakes so big that they have to give you a glass on the side — they’re served in the stainless steel milkshake mixing carafe — these are milkshakes done right. Available in vanilla, chocolate and strawberry, they pair perfectly with any breakfast dish. Located at 33 Route 50, Upper Township. DinosDiner.com
5. Bar 32
It’s par for the course that at the only bean-to-bar cocktail lounge in the area, sweet treats are going to be on the menu. As for ice cream, we recommend the Bar 32 Waffle — available during weekend brunches — a Belgian pearl sugar waffle with bruleed marshmallows topped with vanilla ice cream and smothered in warm chocolate crowned with brown butter cookies, graham crackers and double chocolate brownie crumbs finished with fresh whipped cream. We’re full just thinking about it. Located at 121 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Bar32Chocolate.com