5 places in Atlantic City to celebrate National Meatball Day

If it seems like there’s some random celebration happening daily, it’s because there is. From the ridiculous and the absurd — we’re looking at you, National Public Sleeping Day and Chia Pet Day — to the well-intentioned and benign like World Compliment Day and Education and Sharing Day, there’s a national day for just about everything. And while you could spend your entire life celebrating one thing or another, at A.C. Weekly, we’re pretty hung up on the food and booze holidays, and this week’s is a doozy: National Meatball Day. On Thursday, March 9, celebrate the round ball of meat we all know and love.
Rhythm & SpiritsIf you’re of Italian descent — and quite honestly, even if you’re not — there’s nothing like the meatballs your mama used to make. Luckily, at Rhythm & Spirits, you can get Mama’s Meatballs, a family recipe from R&S guru Lee Sanchez. Get them as an appetizer with old school red sauce and a fabulous honey whipped ricotta or on a pile of spaghetti with tomato sauce — either way, you won’t regret it. Located at 129 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. RhythmAndSpirits.com
Carmine’sSince opening in 1990, Carmine’s has sold a whopping 15 million meatballs nationally. That’s a whole lot of meatballs. In celebration of these tasty delights, Carmine’s is rolling back the price of their meatballs on National Meatball Day to $12.95 for six meatballs, the price they were when Carmine’s first opened in New York City. Get them as a side, on top of angel hair, linguini, penne, spaghetti or rigatoni, just get them! Located inside The Quarter at Tropicana at 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. CarminesNYC.com
Jerry Longo’s Meatballs
and MartinisIf a place has the word “meatballs” in its name, it’s definitely a place to get a meatball, and incidentally, a martini. At Jerry Longo’s, where the meatballs were a favorite of actor Richard Jenkins, guests can get a side order of meatballs, get them on spaghetti, or for something different, try the Meatball Salad, “A Longo Classic.” The classic includes their famous homemade meatball alongside a Longo Salad (Romaine, cucumbers, black olives, cherry tomatoes, red onion and old school vinaigrette) and a scoop of ricotta. How many ways can we say “yum?” Located at Bally’s Atlantic City at 1900 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. Casinos.Ballys.com
GirasoleIf a meatball is everything hearty and delicious, then a meatball at Girasole is a masterpiece best enjoyed in the Paccheri Con Ragu Napoletano. Made with Gragnano large rigatoni with a ragu of beef braciola, sausage, meatball and tomato sauce, this Italian feast is the best thing you’ve had for dinner all week. Located at 3108 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. MyGirasole.com
Angeloni’s IINational Meatball Day may be this week, but there’s a celebration of meatballs and martinis every Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Angeloni’s II, where $5 martinis are served alongside complimentary meatballs during happy hour. Mama mia, it doesn’t get better than free meatballs! Even better? These authentic Italian classics are mouthwateringly delicious. Located at 2400 Arctic Ave., Atlantic City. Angelonis.com