5 must-visit stops at the Washington Street Mall

As the weather warms up, many of us start to get that hankering to walk around a little downtown, maybe do some window shopping, some snacking, and if we’re extra lucky, even a little sipping. And there is no place better locally to do just that than on Cape May’s iconic Washington Street Mall. It’s the perfect walkable destination. Rather than a boardwalk (how many t-shirt shops does one need?) or a place with just restaurants, the Washington Street Mall is a perfect mix of eclectic and specialty shops, eateries, bars, ice cream parlors and more, with something for everyone. Here are five of our must-visit recommendations for a well-rounded visit to Washington Street Mall.
1. The Cheese Shop
Despite the fact that this writer is vegan, Cape May’s cheese and charcuterie boutique is not to be missed. The shop, which looks like it was delivered straight from Amsterdam, features exposed brick walls, hand crafted cabinets and SO MUCH CHEESE. And while cheese is the name of the game and much of the focus, they offer all kinds of tasty charcuterie board enhancements as well, like chocolate-dipped figs, hummus, smoked fish, olive oils, crostini and jams, as well as daily soups and sandwiches and premade cheese plates. Located at 304 Washington St., Cape May. CapeMayCheese.com
2. The Whale’s Tale
There are tons of places to grab gifts for others — and yourself — at the Washington Street Mall. But if we had to pick one, we’ll stick with the Whale’s Tail. This landmark gift shop has been delighting customers for close to fifty years, and despite many, many visits, we can always find something new. The shop features a big selection of jewelry — plenty of it affordable — gifts galore (think Cape May items, books, housewares and games), an entire room dedicated to non-junky kids toys and books, and another room featuring paper goods like stationary and wrapping paper. It’s the best, really. We’ll see you there. Located at 312 Washington St, Cape May. WhalesTaleCapeMay.com
3. The Ugly Mug
All the walking and talking and shopping is bound to make you thirsty. We suggest swinging into the Ugly Mug for an icy cold one. The Ugly Mug, which opened in 1926, features beers from Flying Fish, Dogfish Head, UFO Beer, and Cape May Brewing Company, among others. Sip while taking a peek at those who’ve sipped before — mugs hanging from the ceiling are named for those in the Ugly Mug Club, with deceased members of the club honored by having their mugs hung facing the ocean. While you’re there, grab a burger or a South Philly Old Style Pork Sandwich and clink to drinks on the Mall. Located at 426 Washington St., Cape May. UglyMug.bar
4. Uncle Charley’s Ice Cream
On any given night in the summer, it’s not surprising to find a line just waiting to get into Uncle Charley’s Ice Cream. With 48 flavors of homemade ice cream, including Cannoli, Monster Cookie, Java Chunk and Cinnamon Bun — plus all the usual culprits like chocolate, vanilla and strawberry — all available on their own or as sundaes, floats and milk shakes. Uncle Charley’s is the quintessential summer ice cream shop. Located at 306 Washington St., Cape May. WashingtonStreetMall.com
5. Collar & Bone
You can’t leave Cape May without bringing something home for your four-legged bestie — be sure to swing by Collar & Bone, a dog boutique and ice cream bar to get some goodies for Fido. Collar & Bone has toys and treats galore, but their specialty is definitely the doggie-friendly ice cream with flavors that include bacon, peanut butter, pumpkin and blueberry. Order a full doggie sundae like the Blue’s Clues, made with blueberry ice cream, dehydrated sweet potato, peanut butter and apple chews with a frozen blueberry paw print ice treat, and you’ll be your dog’s favorite forever. Located at 421 Washington St., Cape May. Collar and Bone Cape May on Facebook.