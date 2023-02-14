5 great places to eat with the kids

As a writer who has kids, I won’t kid you (see what I did there?) and say it’s not a total treat to leave them at home and head out to an adult-only dinner — there’s nothing like a date night and the accompanying freedom from having to cut someone else’s food. But most of the time, parenting is a full-time gig, so while going out for a meal means we don’t have to worry about grocery shopping, cooking or cleaning up, we still have to wipe a few faces and do some menu interpreting (Yes, chicken fingers are like chicken nuggets; no, you cannot have mommy’s special drink.)
And while you can bring your kids to plenty of places in South Jersey, there are some that make eating out with children extra easy. Here, five great places to eat out with the kids.
1. Rainforest CaféPart wildlife adventure, part actual restaurant, Rainforest Café in Atlantic City is like the holy grail of places to dine with children. There are themed restaurants, and then there is Rainforest Café, with trees and swinging vines and animals galore (fake, not real), plus water elements, a Rainforest Café Retail Village, and all the food kids love to eat — mini hot dogs, Gorilla grilled cheese delight, Rainforest Rascals (char-grilled mini burgers) and macaroni and cheese, as well as other favorites for those among the picky-kid set. And it’s great for adults too, with lots of American and tropical fare (think shrimp tacos, Chicken fried chicken, and Korean spicy stir-fry) and fun drinks like the Rainbow Colada, Cheetah Rita, or Mongoose Mai Tai that will have you thinking you’re chilling in a real tropical rainforest. Located at 2201 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. RainforestCafe.com
2. Sugar FactoryDespite the name, and the actual wall of candy that boasts over 500 types of sweet confections, Sugar Factory is more than a place to load up on sugar. It’s also a place to load up on food — albeit in a super colorful, rather amazing Willy Wonka-esque interior with walls designed to look like candy dots and a bar that’s reminiscent of an amusement park carousel — with things like spaghetti and meatballs, Caesar salads, or prime rib. Or, you can go with the theme and get something fairly incredible like the 24K Gold Burger, a monster burger brushed with edible gold leaf; Sugar Factory Rainbow Sliders with colorful buns; or the Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Burger. Obviously, you have to top it all off with sugar — try the Campfire Spiked S’mores Milkshake while your kid dives into a classic Banana Split. Located in Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 1000 Boardwalk Ave., Atlantic City. SugarFactory.com
3. Atlantic City EateryAtlantic City Eatery, known as ACE, is great for kids for its casual menu of pizzas and burgers, but it takes the cake for location, which is just off the Lucky Snake Arcade floor at Showboat Hotel. With Iron Man and Guardians of the Galaxy pinball, air hockey, Minecraft, Mario Bros., a photo booth, Whack-a-Mole, mini golf, bowling, and so much more, Lucky Snake Arcade is a kid’s fantasy-land. And let’s be honest, it’s pretty epic for adults too — with skee-ball, go-carting on the indoor raceway, and axe throwing, it’s less about getting your kid to finish their macaroni and cheese and more about all the fun you’re going to have together. Located in Showboat at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com
4. The Funky Cow CafeFor something a little less over-the-top, we recommend The Funky Cow in Hammonton. The yummy and fresh food with a focus on waffles, both savory and sweet, is a total crowd pleaser. The menu items include Lola’s Cuban, a fresh roasted pork, ham, and Swiss cheese sandwich served on a savory waffle with pickles and Lola’s Sauce; Apple A-La-Moo, a waffled topped with caramelized apples, cinnamon sugar crumbs and vanilla custard; or even a simple waffle grilled cheese. But the food isn’t everything. The place is decked out in cow motif, from cow-print stools to cow statuettes, and a chalkboard wall for kids to write on. Sweet and laid back, this is a spot your kids will ask to return to again and again. Don’t forget to take a selfie on a cow bench outside! Located at 224 Bellevue Ave. in Hammonton. FunkyCow.com
5. MargaritavilleBased on the name of this venue, your first thought might not be ‘kid-friendly.’ But Margaritaville is way more than just margaritas — though there are a ton of them and parents should definitely try the Feeling Peachy Margarita or Smokin’ Rita. With a super fun environment that includes a tiki bar, palm trees and a table made to look like it’s inside a boat, Margaritaville is far from your average restaurant, and it’s got enough eye-candy to keep the kids occupied while you channel your inner Jimmy Buffet. Kids can munch off the kid’s menu with things like fish and chips, fried shrimp, and chicken tenders — and wash it all down with Parakeet Punch, a specialty drink just for kids 12 and under that includes house lemonade, pineapple juice, strawberry and banana purees — while you nibble on Jimmy’s Jammin’ Jambalaya or a Cheeseburger in Paradise. It’s a win-win for the whole family. Located at Resortsasino Hotel at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. MargaritavilleAtlanticCity.com