4 reasons to head to Mukashi Sushi Bar

If there’s anything better than sushi, it’s sushi and a specialty cocktail right there to wash it all down with, and a great spot to get your hands on both simultaneously is at Mukashi at Resorts Casino Hotel. Mukashi caters to sushi lovers of all varieties, from sushi newbies to sushi snobs, with hyper-fresh ingredients and plenty of variety. Here are four reasons to head to Mukashi Sushi Bar.
1. The new happy hourSerious question: Can you really call something a ‘happy’ hour without sushi? We’re not sure. Their new sushi-themed happy hour is the only one of its kind on the Boardwalk, meaning Mukashi has what no one else does: sushi and sips, at a discounted price. Held 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, Mukashi’s happy hour includes bites like the $7 Sunrise California Roll, $7 Crispy Spicy Tuna Roll, $9 Salmon Scallion Yakitori Skewers and $9 Kurobuta Sausage & Broccoli Yakitori Skewers, among others. And that’s just the food! Happy hour cocktails include $6 featured sake, $6 Fu-Ki Plum Wine, and $7 Asahi Beer. Delicious and inexpensive? We’ll see you there. (P.S. happy hour prices are available at the bar only)
2. The locationJust steps away from our beloved and famed Atlantic City Boardwalk, Mukashi Sushi Bar is located inside Resorts Casino Hotel, making it an ideal spot for dinner or as the launching off point for your own personal bar crawl throughout the Resorts property. There’s nothing like being in the center of the action.
3. The grubFor those who love sushi, Mukashi is a no-brainer. There are a bunch of fun options and even a custom Resorts Roll made with shrimp tempura, beef tataki, scallion and cucumber and topped with guacamole, eel sauce, and nori. But for the “I-will-never-eat-raw-fish” crew, there are several Dunburi “Bowls” made with sushi rice, protein, pickled vegetables and sesame, as well as sides of seaweed salad and edamame.
4. The cocktailsThe happy hour drink specials are great, but the regular hour cocktails are so good you won’t mind coughing up full price. Sure, there are the usual Mai Tais and Cosmos, but we like the Asian Mist, a sweet libation made with Bacardi Silver Rum, Malibu, Midori and pineapple juice; or the Sake Bomb, a sake with your choice of Sapporo or Tsing Tao, both $12.