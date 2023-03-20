3 picks for the perfect date night

Dinner and a movie. It’s not bad — especially if it’s a fantastic dinner followed by an excellent movie — but it’s kind of lost its luster as the standard-bearer of date nights. After all, this is 2023, where we can DoorDash from our favorite restaurants and then download a current release right from the comfort of our homes — we need something a little more inventive to get us off our crappy couches.
Lucky for you, those of us at A.C. Weekly are nothing if not relentless in our pursuit for fun. And we’re happy to say, these aren’t your mama’s date nights. Here are three ways to bring the sizzle back to a night out with your significant other.
You’ve got the need — the need for speedTom Cruise isn’t the only one with a need for speed, especially after a week of work or whatever doldrums you might face on the daily. We need a little zip. A little adventure. And there’s no better way to get the adrenaline pumping than the thrill of whipping around a racetrack at 25 miles per hour on electric race cars at Go Raceway at Lucky Snake Arcade inside Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City. Sure, 25 mph seems tame, but when you’re low to the ground, doing ten laps on a super-responsive go-kart, you’ll be channeling your inner Tom Cruise in no time.
Heads up — helmets are required so don’t spend a lot of time working your locks before this date. Focus on the fun. And then keep it going with a casual but colorful dinner at Distrito at Ocean Casino Resort. You can’t beat tacos from Jose Garces — try the Carmarones y Chorizo made with shrimp, chorizo, refried beans, tomato, radish, and cebolla criolla — and wash them down with a Spicy Margarita. We guarantee you’re not getting this on the couch.
Go Raceway is located at Showboat Hotel at 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. ShowboatHotelAC.com
Distrito is located at Ocean Casino Resort at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. TheOceanAC.com
Some like it hotBring on the romance! Good dates should always be fun and a reminder to love the one you’re with, but at best, they should also be a little, well, steamy, with plenty of opportunities to get your flirt on. And the best way to do that? Salsa!
Kick your night off with a salsa class, 7 p.m. Friday, at the Academy of Ballroom Dancing. Known as one of the most romantic dances of all time, salsa is incredibly intimate, and lots of fun. And even if you’re the world’s worst dancer — and friends, we hear you — you’re still bound to feel the heat.
Follow dancing up with drinks at the bar at Sofia of Margate. If you haven’t been there, this is not your usual bar — the bar at Sofia surrounds an enormous real tree that’s kind of reminiscent of the Tree of Life in “Avatar.” It’s unique and breathtaking and perfect for that first cocktail. You can stay there and eat, or move into the uber-romantic dining room for a dinner of oysters on the half shell followed by grilled lamb chops (or any of the amazing Greek selections available).
Academy of Ballroom Dancing is located at 331 Tilton Rd., Suite 30/4, Northfield. AcademyOfBallroomDancing.net
Sofia is located at 9314 Amherst Ave., Margate. SofiaOfMargate.com
Laughter is
the best medicineWant to know what doesn’t make a good date night? Crying. Sobbing. Panicking. There’s a whole slew of negative emotions that don’t do anything to spark a new romance or revive one that could use a new life. But laughing? Laughing is the best.
So go have some fun — we recommend a dinner at Cuba Libre, where the lively atmosphere is a perfect backdrop to some incredible eats. Add a little romance with a dinner for two — try the Plato Gaucho Mixed Grill, a sizzling platter of Meyer all-natural black angus skirt steak, Maine lobster, jumbo shrimp, free range grilled half chicken, and Cortez chorizo sausage with parsley chimichurri sauce and salsa criolla — and a classic Mojito, before grabbing your date and heading to Harrah’s to get your laugh on.
Comedian Bill Bellamy, who has the notable distinction of coining the phrase “Booty Call,” is performing Friday and Saturday, and he’s just what you need to laugh so hard you drool. (But don’t, because you’re on a date.) Bellamy’s hysterical and he’s everything you need to forget your worries — kick back, laugh a lot and remember, as Alan Alda once said: “People who laugh together, generally don’t kill each other.”
Cuba Libre is located at Tropicana at 2801 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City. CubaLibreRestaurant.com
Harrah’s is located at 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City. Caesars.com