10 great spots to bring your pop on Father’s Day

With Father’s Day fast approaching, you’re likely looking for fun ways to spend the day with the dads in your life. Luckily, Father’s Day falls in June, which means South Jersey is bursting with a variety of fun options, from golf to go-karts, and of course we’re always looking at the spots where you and Dad can enjoy some great food and drinks, too.
So, if you’re still searching for some inspiration, here are 10 great spots in South Jersey to take dad on Father’s Day.
Atlantic City Country Club
If Dad is the type to enjoy a day out on the links, Atlantic City Country Club will surely make for a perfect spot to celebrate this Father’s Day. Start out with a round of golf on the fairway and follow it up with a tasty brunch inside at the Taproom Bar & Grille. This year, Father’s Day Brunch will have two seatings, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. The menu includes everything from breakfast faves such as scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, cinnamon french toast, made-to-order omelets and Belgian waffles, carved prime rib and turkey, u-peel shrimp, clams and mussels, homefries and sausage and biscuits, in addition to an array of breads, bagels and salads. Cost is $45 for adults and $19 for children 12 and under. Children under 3 eat free. Call 609-236-4400 for details.
La Mer
One of Cape May’s most gorgeous waterfront properties, La Mer Beachfront Resort is a stunning space all year long, but when the summer vibes kick in, it’s truly outstanding. Treat Dad to Father’s Day brunch at the resort’s onsite restaurant, the Pier House, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu standouts include breakfast selections such as the Huevos Rancheros Skillet with crisp golden-brown potatoes and caramelized peppers and onions topped with two eggs any style and house-made salsa verde finished with a lime crema; or an Apple Bourbon Pork Ribeye, a center-cut pork ribeye served with fluffy garlic mashed potatoes, sautéed green beans and a sweet apple-bourbon glaze. La Mer Beachfront is located at 1317 Beach Ave., Cape May. Go to CapeMayLaMer.com or call 609-898-2244.
Topgolf Swing Suite
If a virtual golfing experience in the midst of a bustling casino has Dad’s name written all over it, Topgolf Swing Suite at Ocean Casino Resort is the easy answer for Father’s Day fun. The Atlantic City location is the largest Swing Suite anywhere and boasts virtual versions of both target and 18-hole golf games along with baseball, dodgeball, hockey, football and carnival games. The menu covers a lot of ground, from simple pub grub like burgers and cheesesteaks to lobsters and crab legs by the pound, plus a full bar packed with beers, shots and specialty cocktails for all to enjoy. Ocean Casino Resort is located at 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to TheOceanAC.com.
Willow Creek Winery
Let’s be honest: An afternoon spent sipping wines at a gorgeous 50-acre farm is going to be a great day for almost anyone, but if your dad is a fan of the vino, it’s an absolute slam dunk. Willow Creek Winery in West Cape May offers a variety of world-class wines produced onsite, along with a 12,000 square-foot tasting room to sample them in. Exploring the gorgeous grounds is a joy in itself, and the farm is pet friendly so your doggy can celebrate with his dad, too! A tasty menu and a selection of fine cigars make this a perfect spot to enjoy with Dad on his big day. Willow Creek Winery is located at 168 Stevens St., West Cape May. Go to WillowCreekWineryCapeMay.com.
Showboat Hotel
Is your Dad the kind of guy who constantly talks about what life was like when he was growing up? Does he maybe still seem like a kid at heart? If the answer to these questions is “yes,” than a trip to Showboat Hotel will make for a fun and nostalgia-filled Father’s Day experience that he won’t soon forget. Kick things off with a quick burger and fries at Bricker’s Burgers before heading to Spirit Bar, where Dad can grab a beer or cocktail while reliving his glory days winning the high score in Frogger. This entire area, located just outside Lucky Snake Arcade, contains every old-school video game you could possibly want to play, from Space Invaders and Donkey Kong to Out Run, Rampage, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Street Fighter, Mario Bros. and a ton more. Once he’s done saving the princess, head over to the brand new indoor go-kart track inside Lucky Snake Arcade for some high-speed racing on the fastest go-karts at the Jersey Shore. Just be sure to let Dad win. Showboat Hotel is located at 800 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ShowboatHotelAC.com or TheLuckySnake.com.
Capriccio
One of the oldest operating casino restaurants is also one of the most gorgeous, and that of course, is Capriccio inside Resorts Casino Hotel. Known as much for its amazing views as for its amazing Italian cuisine, this year Capriccio will offer a special Father’s Day dinner. The three-course meal is $85 per person and includes highlights such as shrimp scampi ravioli, stuffed flounder Francaise, and herb-rubbed lamb shank with parmesan-garlic potatoes, lemon-grilled asparagus and a mint pesto; and a choice of sticky bun bread pudding or bananas foster gelato or dessert. Resorts is located at 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. Go to ResortsAC.com.
No. 79
A fun bar/restaurant/liquor store, No.79 in Hammonton will feature a Sunday brunch that is perfect for dads and families alike. Their a la carte menu offers tapas-style favorites along with bottomless mimosas ($18 for 4 hours) and a Bloody Mary bar ($12 per bloody Mary). There will also be live music as well as an outdoor dining area with cornhole and a scavenger hunt for the kids. And don’t sleep on their Polish cuisine, particularly the pierogis. No. 79 is located at 4423 S. White Horse Pike, Hammonton. Go to No79Bar.business.site.
Shore Diner
There is something perfect and uniquely American about heading to a fabulous diner on a Sunday morning for a meal with family. If that Sunday happens to be Father’s Day, it makes it even more perfect. Shore Diner in Egg Harbor Township offers some fantastic and very affordable deals this year for Father’s Day, including a family-style breakfast that feeds four and features a selection of items like scrambled eggs, french toast, bacon and pancakes for $40; or a trio of individual combo platters for $10 each. The deals are available on both Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19. Shore Diner is located at 6710 Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township. Go to ShoreDiner.com.
Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck
Known for its gorgeous views of the Mullica River and its blissfully serene setting, Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck sets the tone for the ultimate relaxing Father’s Day outing. This year their brunch will have two seatings, at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., for $65 per adult and $20 per child under 12. Brunch includes a selection of delicious breakfast and lunch dishes as well as a “manmosa” for Dad. Reservations must be made online in advance, but payment will be taken at the door. Sweetwater Marina & Riverdeck is located at 2780 7th Ave., Sweetwater. Go to SweetwaterRiverdeck.com
Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall
A fantastic way to shoehorn in some craft beers early in the day, few dads out there won’t be thrilled to head to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall for their weekly Sunday brunch. Choose from a variety of tasty choices from Chef Charles Soreth, such as $5 breakfast sandwiches which are available from 10 a.m. to noon; and a full brunch menu including everything from salmon toast to s’mores pancakes, brioche french toast with stout caramel and strawberries to mushroom omelets, eggs, bacon and more. Wash it all down with a few $5 Bloody Marys or mimosas, or opt to sample from their utterly stunning list of hard-to-find craft beers, both on tap and in bottles and cans. Head inside to play a few games on pinball before you head out back to their open air patio to toast one to the man who made it all possible. If you come for dinner, there will be live music with Tom Angello and the Rockin’ Blues Band with the Budesa Brothers from 6 to 9 p.m. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City. Go to TennesseeAVenueBeerHall.com.