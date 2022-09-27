Celebrate Oktoberfest and Halloween with exciting seasonal brews and events

In spite of the economic downturn and the regulations foisted upon the breweries, new facilities continue to open, expand and begin startups. The regs have gotten the breweries and the public to contact every political connection they have to decry the limitations that no other licensees must adhere to. Hopefully a middle ground will be found that makes sense for all parties.
ExpansionsNew breweries keep popping up all over the state. We now number 135 open and lots more in buildout and planning mode. The folks from Last Wave in Point Pleasant have opened up their second brewery in Asbury Park, Wild Ale Beerworks. They are focused on lagers and mixed fermentation/sour/wild ales. Check their social media for open hours. Double Tap in Whippany has also pulled the trigger recently to introduce their beers to the public. They expect to be open from Thursdays-Sundays. Check out their hours on Facebook. Twin Lights in Tinton Falls just opened, joining Jughandle Brewing there. It looks like several others are getting ready to open their doors: Brewery 33 in Riverton and Artis Brewery in Freehold. Anglesea Aleworks in Wildwood is working feverishly to get their equipment delivered and in place as quickly as possible.
The pole building being built at the new SlackTide site in Clermont is progressing rapidly but has lots to go yet until an opening. They hope that will happen by the spring.
Bonesaw’s new site in Deptford is also well under way and they expect to start serving in March.
Lost Elephant is building out a brewery in an old barn in Elmer. Keep an eye on their Facebook page. Down the road, Bullhide is hoping to start pouring soon in Pilesgrove at Cowtown Cowboy Outfitters.
Brew newsCape May is releasing its selection of fall fan favorites. We will see one of my faves, Mop Water, a 7.3% ABV Spiced Ale appear in October and remain throughout the season. Also making a reprise is CM Coffee Stout, brewed with a locally-roasted custom blend. Look for the rotating double IPA, White Caps, at this time too.
Nearby, At Behr, The Festbier and Pumpkin Ale have both hit the handles. As long as the weather holds out, their outdoor beer garden and firepit is available to enjoy the outdoors.
COHO has also tapped their Festbier as well as their pumpkin beer, Mischief Night, which is now available in cans along with Judges Chambers, LA Law and Locked Up. All of the beers are now produced by the new brewer, Justin Fesler. A transplant from Utah, Justin worked mostly in the culinary world for several years before coming to Cape May and falling in love with the area. His homebrewing hobby finally turned into his passion and now his vocation. He has now put his own spin on all of COHO’s brews and is expanding their offerings on a regular basis.
Ludlam Island in Ocean View has released their fall seasonals, Becky, a pumpkin spiced latte, and All Bark No Bite IPA, brewed with toasted birch bark, the proceeds of which goes to support Beacon Animal Rescue.
Down the road in Clermont, Slack Tide has several new things to offer. Estuary is a hazy imperial New England IPA with a subtle sweetness and creamy mouthfeel. Also recently bottled were two barrel-aged beers. Shore Break was brewed with sweet orange peels and fermented with Belgian yeast and then aged in Chardonnay barrels with Brett for over a year. Should be sweet and funky. Also on the shelf is their flagship Bell Buoy, a Belgian Blonde aged for 14 months on 25 pounds of Jersey peaches and over a year in Pineau des Charentes barrels. It was then bottle-conditioned coming out at 8.5% ABV with lots of peach and oak flavors.
Bonesaw in Glassboro is pouring their fan favorite Pumqueen and Bonetoberfest and expect to see Cherry Cordial Queen in cans in the near future.
Flounder in Hillsborough will release its Norz Hill Drunkin’ Pumpkin on Oct. 1, helping to celebrate their 9th Anniversary. It was brewed with Norz Hill Farm & Market’s pumpkins roasted with brown sugar. You can also enjoy their Last Train To Munich Oktoberfest beer and pick up a half-liter stein while you’re there.
EventsBeginning at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, Axe & Arrow in Glassboro will host their Pumpkinpalooza, which runs until 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Central Jersey Beerfest is happening on Saturday, Oct. 8, from noon-1p.m. for VIP tickets and 1-5 p.m. for general admission at Mercer County Park in Hamilton. Come and enjoy lots of great beers, music and food trucks.
Also on Saturday, Oct. 8, Cape May Brewing Company’s Pick of the Batch event will be returning for the first time since 2019. Pick of the Batch will feature live music, brews, fall activities, and more out in their Brewtanical Garden space.
Five Dimes in Westwood will be celebrating Oktoberfest that day as well. Check their social media for more info.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, the NJ Brewers Association in collaboration with Mudhen Brewing in Wildwood will host the Second Summer Beer and Music Fest at the brewpub. There will be 12 South Jersey breweries present with live music and, of course, food at the brewpub. It will run from noon-6 p.m and tickets are available at Ticketleap.
The weekend of Oct. 15-16, Bonesaw in Glassboro will host their Annual Bonetoberfest Party from noon Saturday till 8 p.m. Sunday. Come and enjoy a good time.
On Friday and Saturday Oct. 15 and 16, Paradise Lakes in Hammonton turns into the Haunted Forest with the Annual Witch-Craft event. Walk through the woods and enjoy beer, food and spirits from local vendors who dress up their booths to celebrate Halloween. Check out www.witchcraftnj.com for more info.
If you’re still looking for your gourd fix and all other beers are gone, relief is in Mt Holly on Saturday, October 22 at Village Idiot Brewing. Vince and Dave will host their 10th Annual Punk O’Lantern Release Party from noon to 8 p.m.
From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, at 565 Dennisville Road in Dennis Township, the 3rd Annual Ale O’Ween will be celebrated with local breweries, food trucks and live music. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the sounds, suds and tastes.
Celebrating all that is New Jersey will be the Made in Jersey Fest 11a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 at Wiggins Park on the Camden waterfront. Everything from tomatoes to peaches to wine, beer and spirits as well as vendors and crafters of all types will be on site for all to enjoy. Admission is free and drink tickets will be available for purchase. Hosted by Camden County Board of Commisioners, Visit South Jersey and Brewery Strong, this inaugural event will be an amazing gathering of the Garden State’s best.
Coming to Manafirkin in Manahawkin on Friday, Oct. 28, will be their Annual Halloween Party. Wear your best costume and enjoy the music and brews.
Tennessee Ave Beer Hall in Atlantic City will start up their monthly dinners on Thursday Sept. 29 featuring the beers of Double Nickel from Pennsauken. Right after that, they will celebrate Oktoberfest on Saturday and Sunday Oct. 1 and 2 with a special menu and beers. Check out TennAveAC.com for all events.
Happy Halloween!