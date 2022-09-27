Atlantic City Restaurant Week shines spotlight on Atlantic County’s stellar culinary scene

In a town with a dining scene as vibrant and exciting as the one in and around Atlantic City, exploring the ever growing list of restaurants can feel like a full time job. But let’s face it, as jobs go, it’s a pretty good one.
The sheer variety of cuisines and dining atmospheres is staggering – everything from old-school Italian joints to modern steakhouses and sushi bars to gastropubs, country clubs and all points in between are represented richly.
But no matter how savvy a foodie you might consider yourself to be, chances are you have still left some stones unturned.
That’s why we welcome the return of Atlantic City Restaurant Week.
From Sunday to Friday, Oct 2-7, a lineup of nearly 60 of the top local restaurants from Atlantic City and the surrounding suburbs will offer up specially priced, three-course meals, giving you the chance to get in and taste some incredible and unique dishes at prices that can’t be beat.
Some spots will offer lunch (priced at $20.22), some will offer dinner (priced at $40.22), some will offer both, but not every spot will offer them on the same days, so it’s best to check with each restaurant as you make your reservations. Oh — and be sure to make reservations well in advance, as these will fill up FAST!
Our Top 3Not sure where to go? There are very few duds on the whole list, so it’s tough to go wrong, but if you are looking for a bit of guidance, here are three of our favorites and what we are ordering at each:
Freddy J’s – For years bar food was basic and boring, but the age of gastropub has changed all that for the better. Freddy J’s in Mays Landing is a relative newcomer, but they consistently put out some of the tastiest and best versions of classic American pub grub that you will find anywhere.
App pick: Buffalo Cheese curds tossed in classic buffalo sauce with blue cheese
Entrée pick: Meatloaf Biscuit Sandwich with pepper jack cheese, frizzled onions and BBQ sauce
Dessert pick: Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies and Milk
Capriccio – Not only is it one of the most stunningly gorgeous restaurants in all of Atlantic City, but it is also one of the most established, as Capriccio has remained a cornerstone of the fine dining experience at Resorts Casino Hotel for decades. Dinner is the only option here for Restaurant Week, and the menu left us struggling between several incredible options, but we managed to narrow it down to three incredible courses.
App pick: Beet Carpaccio with candy cane beets, arugula, goat cheese crisp, and a hazelnut vinaigrette
Entrée pick: Sea Urchin Carbonara with house-made duck egg fettucine, guanciale, wilted arugula and saba
Dessert pick: Cannoli
Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse – While the menu options are essentially non-existent (there is one app, one entrée and one dessert offered for Restaurant Week’s dinner) Vic & Anthony’s is still getting the nod from us, because the incredible quality of both the food and service here are second to none. And frankly, you can’t go wrong with what is being offered, a triple-punch knockout of lobster bisque, a Prime filet with sides and a slice of New York cheesecake. They have taken the work out of ordering and it’s just fine with us.
App: Lobster Bisque finished with cognac
Entrée: 6-Ounce Prime Filet with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, haricots verts and a sauce Bordelaise
Dessert: Homemade New York Cheesecake