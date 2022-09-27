A Q&A for National Vodka Day

Vodka accounts for 20 to 25 percent of spirits sold today in North America and has consistently remained one of the most popular choices of those deciding what to indulge in for the night.
Since 2009, National Vodka Day has been celebrated on Oct. 4. In honor of this momentous occasion, we met up with Demetri Karnessis, former bartender and current craft spirit specialist at the NJ-based wine and spirit distributer Fedway Associates, to find out a little more about this much-loved spirit.
Delaney Crawford: Many spirits seem to go in and out of fashion, but vodka seems to always remain popular. Why do you think that is?
Demetri Karnessis: Vodka is one of those spirits that will work in pretty much work any situation. It certainly isn’t as polarizing as say gin is. I’ve always thought vodka to be to spirits what chicken is to protein. In other words, it plays well with others and some iteration of it will be on almost every cocktail menu.
DC: What mixers tend to pair best with vodka?
DK: Cranberry. Everything from a Cosmo to a Cape Codder is cranberry. Tonic and club too, oh and lime. I think Vodka Gimlets are amazing. Let’s not forget about the classic Bloody Mary and the Espresso Martini which has seen resurgence in popularity post-Covid.
DC: Any combinations that should be avoided?
DK: I would never make a Negroni with vodka, that’s just blasphemous. So that would be sweet vermouth and Campari. Just a hard no. I’m purist when it comes to some things.
DC: Is there a favorite vodka drink you enjoy?
DK: I love Stateside vodka. It’s from Philly and I’ll take it pretty much on the rocks with a lime works for me. If I’m being totally honest, I do really like a well-made Cosmo. They’re popular for a reason. Guilty pleasure for sure.
DC: How easy is it to tell an expensive vodka from a cheap one? What are some of the notable differences, and why does it matter?
DK: Being in this industry, you hear over and over about how this brand gives someone a headache or it tastes cheap. Vodka drinkers are the most loyal customers in the spirit world. It’s very hard to get a vodka drinker to switch brands. Unlike whiskey drinkers who will sort of go all over the map. As for cheap vs expensive, yes, I do believe you can tell a difference, especially when drinking neat, but mixed in a Bloody Mary or with other big flavors I don’t think it’s too discernible, but people like what they like.
DC: Can you explain the significance of national vodka day?
DK: It’s a great way to bring awareness to vodka. It’s also really cool to see how creative some bars will get with vodka day programming.
DC: Where did you bartend and what was your favorite part about doing it?
DK: I worked at Dock’s Oyster House for about 17 years and it was amazing. I learned so much and really was able to grow there. The Doughertys are a great family to work for and their properties are all just amazing places to eat and drink at.
DC: What is your favorite drink to mix for others?
DK: I never mixed a drink I didn’t like, lol. Seriously though cocktail recipes are truly infinite in possibilities. Especially considering everything is a riff on something else. Don’t have tequila? No problem use vodka and so on and so on.
DC: What would you say is your favorite part of your current job with Fedway?
DK: Getting to work with up and coming brands on a macro level. Seeing this end of the business and how much goes into getting brands on peoples radars. Also, getting to witness creators love and enthusiasm and then watching that carry over to bartenders and then the customers. Also bar programming and with that I will come in and develop a cocktail program, creating drinks and training bar staff.
DC: What does it take to be a craft spirit specialist?
DK: Immersion. Digging deep and learning everything you can. Boring people at parties about distillation techniques and mash bills. It’s an ever evolving world. Tastes and trends change with fervent frequency knowing how recognize what might be coming down the road is really important.
DC: How did you begin down this career path?
DK: I started bartending in 2006 and at the time most of the people I was serving were in their 60s, and 70s and they were drinking what we now call classic cocktails, but for them they were just what they drank. I fell in love with the culture and craft of it. I thought that if I couldn’t get out of it, I was going to get into it. And here we are now.