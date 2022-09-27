 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic City Restaurant Week shines spotlight on Atlantic County’s stellar culinary scene
Atlantic City Restaurant Week shines spotlight on Atlantic County’s stellar culinary scene

In a town with a dining scene as vibrant and exciting as the one in and around Atlantic City, exploring the ever growing list of restaurants can feel like a full time job. But let’s face it, as jobs go, it’s a pretty good one.

The sheer variety of cuisines and dining atmospheres is staggering – everything from old-school Italian joints to modern steakhouses and sushi bars to gastropubs, country clubs and all points in between are represented richly.

But no matter how savvy a foodie you might consider yourself to be, chances are you have still left some stones unturned.

That’s why we welcome the return of Atlantic City Restaurant Week.

From Sunday to Friday, Oct 2-7, a lineup of nearly 60 of the top local restaurants from Atlantic City and the surrounding suburbs will offer up specially priced, three-course meals, giving you the chance to get in and taste some incredible and unique dishes at prices that can’t be beat.

Some spots will offer lunch (priced at $20.22), some will offer dinner (priced at $40.22), some will offer both, but not every spot will offer them on the same days, so it’s best to check with each restaurant as you make your reservations. Oh - and be sure to make reservations well in advance, as these will fill up FAST!

Our Top 3

Not sure where to go? There are very few duds on the whole list, so it’s tough to go wrong, but if you are looking for a bit of guidance, here are three of our favorites and what we are ordering at each:

Freddy J’s – For years bar food was basic and boring, but the age of gastropub has changed all that for the better. Freddy J’s in Mays Landing is a relative newcomer, but they consistently put out some of the tastiest and best versions of classic American pub grub that you will find anywhere.

App pick: Buffalo Cheese curds tossed in classic buffalo sauce with blue cheese

Entrée pick: Meatloaf Biscuit Sandwich with pepper jack cheese, frizzled onions and BBQ sauce

Dessert pick: Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookies and Milk

Capriccio – Not only is it one of the most stunningly gorgeous restaurants in all of Atlantic City, but it is also one of the most established, as Capriccio has remained a cornerstone of the fine dining experience at Resorts Casino Hotel for decades. Dinner is the only option here for Restaurant Week, and the menu left us struggling between several incredible options, but we managed to narrow it down to three incredible courses.

App pick: Beet Carpaccio with candy cane beets, arugula, goat cheese crisp, and a hazelnut vinaigrette

Entrée pick: Sea Urchin Carbonara with house-made duck egg fettucine, guanciale, wilted arugula and saba

Dessert pick: Cannoli

Vic & Anthony’s Steakhouse – While the menu options are essentially non-existent (there is one app, one entrée and one dessert offered for Restaurant Week’s dinner) Vic & Anthony’s is still getting the nod from us, because the incredible quality of both the food and service here are second to none. And frankly, you can’t go wrong with what is being offered, a triple-punch knockout of lobster bisque, a Prime filet with sides and a slice of New York cheesecake. They have taken the work out of ordering and it’s just fine with us.

App: Lobster Bisque finished with cognac

Entrée: 6-Ounce Prime Filet with Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, haricots verts and a sauce Bordelaise

Dessert: Homemade New York Cheesecake

ATLANTIC CITY RESTAURANT WEEK

Where: Various locations around Atlantic County

When: Sunday through Friday, Oct. 2 through 7

How much: $20.22 or lunch, $40.22 for dinner

More info: AtlanticCityNJ.com

The Big List

Below is the full list of which restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week:

A Touch of Italy (Lunch and Dinner available)

6629 Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township

609-646-1855

Amada (Dinner available)

Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-783-8000

American Bar & Grille (Dinner available)

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

609-317-1000

American Cut (Dinner available)

Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-783-8000

Angeline by Michael Symon (Dinner available)

Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

609-317-1000

Back Bay Ale House (Lunch and Dinner available)

800 N. New Hampshire Ave., Atlantic City

609-449-0006

Bar 32 Chocolate (Dinner available)

121 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City

609-517-7372

Bocca Coal-Fired Bistro (Lunch and Dinner available)

7805 Ventnor Ave., Margate

609-823-3663

Breadsticks Café & Grill (Lunch available)

Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-344-6000

Capriccio (Dinner available)

Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-340-6300

Chart House (Dinner available)

Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City

609-441-2000

Chelsea Five Gastro Pub (Dinner available)

Tropicana Atlantic City, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-340-4090

Coastal Grill @Seaview and Main Dining Room (Lunch and Dinner available)

401 S. New York Road, Galloway

609-748-7625

Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar (Dinner available)

Tropicana Atlantic City, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-348-6700

Cuzzie’s Pizzeria Kitchen (Lunch available)

131 S. Tennessee Ave. Atlantic City

609-517-7372

Dock's Oyster House (Dinner available)

2405 Atlantic Ave. Atlantic City

609-345-0092

Dolce Mare (Dinner available)

Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-783-8000

Dougherty's Steakhouse and Bar (Dinner available)

Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-340-6555

Eastwind Restaurant (Dinner available)

Resorts Casino Hotel, 1133 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-340-6300

Fred & Ethel’s Lanternlight Tavern (Lunch and Dinner available)

1 N. New York Road, Smithville

609-652-0544

Freddy J's Bar & Kitchen (Lunch and Dinner available)

5698 Somers Point Road, Mays Landing

609-829-2585

Girasole Ristorante (Dinner available)

3108 Pacific Ave. Atlantic City

609-345-5554

Gordon Ramsay Pub & Grill (Dinner available)

Caesars Atlantic City, 2100 Pacific Ave., Atlantic City

609-348-4411

Gordon Ramsay Steak (Dinner available)

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah’s Blvd., Atlantic City

609-441-5000

Hash House A Go Go (Lunch available)

Tropicana Atlantic City, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-340-4639

Il Mulino Trattoria (Dinner available)

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-449-6004

Izakaya (Dinner available)

Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

609-317-1000

Johnny’s Café & Lounge (Lunch and Dinner available)

9407 Ventnor Ave. Margate

609-822-1789

Knife & Fork Inn (Lunch and Dinner available)

3600 Atlantic Ave. Atlantic City

609-344-1133

Kuro (Dinner available)

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-441-0007

Kwi Noodle House (Dinner available)

Caesars Atlantic City, 2100 Pacific Ave. Atlantic City

609-348-4411

Linwood Country Club (Lunch and Dinner available)

500 Shore Road, Linwood

609-927-6134

Makai (Lunch available)

Ocean Casino Resort, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-783-8000

Martorano's (Dinner available)

Harrah's Resort Atlantic City, 777 Harrah’s Blvd. Atlantic City

609-441-5000

The Metropolitan (Lunch available)

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

609-317-1000

Mexico Restaurant & Bar (Lunch and Dinner available)

3810 Ventnor Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

609-344-0366

Michael Patrick's Brasserie (Lunch available)

Golden Nugget Atlantic City, 600 Huron Ave., Atlantic City

609-441-2000

Noodles of the World (N.O.W.) (Lunch available)

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

609-317-1000

Ossu Japanese Tavern (Dinner available)

Tropicana Atlantic City, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-340-4000

PJ Buckets Seafood (Lunch and Dinner available)

115 N. Dorset Ave. Ventnor

609-246-6700

Pulia (Dinner available)

5210 Ventnor Ave. Ventnor

609-727-0395

Red Bowl 88 (Lunch and Dinner available)

Bally’s Atlantic City

609-340-2385

Rhythm & Spirits (Dinner available)

129 S. Tennessee Ave. Atlantic City

609-248-6960

Ruth's Chris Steak House (Dinner available)

2020 Atlantic Ave. Atlantic City

609-344-5833

Sandpiper Coastal Bar & Grill (Dinner available Sunday-Monday and Thursday-Friday)

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-441-0007

Serendipity 3 (Lunch and Dinner available)

Ocean Casino Resort

500 Boardwalk Atlantic City

609-783-8000

Setaara Afghan French Cuisine (Dinner available)

2322 Arctic Ave. Atlantic City

609-246-7704

Smithville Inn (Dinner available)

1 N. New York Road, Smithville

609-652-7777

Sugar Factory (Dinner Available)

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall (Lunch and Dinner available)

133 S. Tennessee Ave., Atlantic City

609-541-4099

Topgolf Swing Suite (Dinner available)

Ocean Resort Casino, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-783-8000

Valentina's Trattoria Italiana (Dinner available)

200 Tilton Road, Northfield

609-380-2466

Vic & Anthony's Steakhouse (Dinner available)

Golden Nugget Atlantic City 600 Huron Ave. Atlantic City

609-441-2000

Villain & Saint (Dinner available)

Ocean Casino Resort Atlantic City, 500 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-783-8000

Water Dog Atlantic City (Lunch and Dinner available Sunday-Friday)

Bally's Hotel and Casino, 1900 Pacific Ave. Atlantic City

609-727-0603

Wild Honey Smokehouse and Tavern (Lunch and Dinner available)

Tropicana Atlantic City, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City

609-428-7512

Wingcraft Kitchen and Beer Bar (Lunch and Dinner available Sunday-Friday)

2010 Baltic Ave. Atlantic City

609-541-2799

The Yard (Lunch and Dinner available)

Bally’s Atlantic City

609-340-2914

