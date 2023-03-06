Atlantic City jumps back into the stellar lineup of St. Paddy's parades in South Jersey

Calling all ye Irish — and all ye who just pretend you’re Irish each March! Saint Patrick’s Day isn’t even until next week, but in South Jersey, we’re kicking off the holiday early, with parades, parties and plenty o’ green. The best part? Though there are multiple parades, and they are timed so you can actually make it to more than one. With a whole weekend of celebrations, you might be thinking it’s time to go big or go home, but pace yourself — this is a party that’s going to last all week.
The 35th Annual Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade
When you want something done, sometimes, you just have to do it yourself. And that’s kind of what James “Sonny” McCullough, former politician and current parade chairman, was thinking when he stepped up to take on the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
“It would have been the fourth year that it got cancelled,” says McCullough. “I wasn’t about to let that happen.”
As recently as a few weeks ago, NJ.com reported that the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade was canceled for the fourth year in a row, citing structural concerns on the boardwalk. When McCullough learned of the cancellation, he did what he does best — he stepped in and offered to help.
“I don’t know the particulars,” says McCullough, regarding the specifics of the cancellation plans. “I talked to some of my Irish buddies and said, ‘hey, if I can pull this off, would you help me?’ and they said they would. So, I called Mayor Small and said, ‘I don’t want to see the historic St. Patrick’s Day Parade, on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, fail for another year. Can I do it?’ He said to put a committee together and he would support it. And that’s what started it.”
With just a little bit over a month of planning, in addition to a committee of dedicated volunteers, McCullough and his team are resurrecting the iconic parade. And he’s just the right person for the job.
“I actually led the very first parade down the boardwalk in 1986,” says McCullough. “I was also a grand marshal in 1999, so I have history with it.”
While spectators can expect an abbreviated version of the parade this year due to the late start in planning and a weight limit for vehicles on the Boardwalk, that’s not dampening the enthusiasm.
“We’ve had an astonishing amount of interest from all over the Delaware Valley,” says McCullough.
The parade, which will be led by Grand Marshals Joe and Frank Dougherty, kicks off at 1 (ish) p.m. Sunday March 12, from St. James Place and the Boardwalk — though participants begin lining up as early as 11 a.m. — and ends at Albany Avenue.
Grab your green, and get ready — the 35th Annual Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back.
Shake the Shamrock
in BrigantineA few years ago, when the Atlantic City St. Patrick’s Day Parade was cancelled yet again, neighboring Brigantine decided to host their own, much smaller, parade. After all, who doesn’t want to celebrate the luck of the Irish?
Based on the success of the event, however, Brigantine has gone all in for 2023, resulting in an entire weekend — known as Shake the Shamrock Weekend — dedicated to Irish festivities. From a bar crawl on Friday night, to beer and whiskey tastings at Ocean Beverage, to lessons from Irish dancers, axe throwing and a parade, there’s a lot to do.
“There are just so many exciting things going on that there’s just too much to choose just one,” says Barbara Rote, a Board Member of the Brigantine Chamber of Commerce. Regarding the thing she’s most looking forward to over Shake the Shamrock Weekend, “I can’t make up my mind.”
Frankly, neither can we. Things start off strong with the Friday night Leprechaun Chase, a bar crawl that doubles as a fundraiser, where participants leave some “gold” in a pot for local non-profits. Tickets are $50 and include transportation, a t-shirt, parade swag, drink specials, and most important — six stops on the bar crawl, including Andre’s, The Cove, American Legion, The Cellar 32, and more.
Don’t chase that leprechaun too hard though, as there’s a full Saturday of shenanigans to contend with as well. Check out a complete list of activities with everything from live music and Irish food to outdoor workouts and live artist demonstrations, at ShaketheShamrock.com — including a drawing for a chance to win a Brigantine Beach 4x4 Permit, for those feeling extra lucky.
“We have a Lucky 7 Card with about 25 business listed,” Rote says. “If you go in and out of seven stores, have your card stamped, and turn in your card to any of the participating stores by noon Sunday, you’ll be eligible for the drawing, which takes place Sunday night around 7 p.m.”
And of course, there’s the parade itself, which kicks off 1 p.m. Saturday March 11, at St. Thomas Church and ends at Veterans Memorial Park, and even some Sunday activities like an Irish Coffee House Tour (think piping hot cups of Irish coffee or iced green matcha teas to be enjoyed while checking out fabulous homes for sale) and a Slainte Happy Hour 3 to 6 p.m. at the American Legion. Erin Go Bragh!
St. Patrick’s Day Mass and Parade in North WildwoodIf it just doesn’t feel Irish without an Irish blessing, you’re in luck. Head to a Catholic Mass service 10 a.m. Sunday at St. Ann Church of Notre Dame La Mer Parish for a ceremonial start to the festivities. From there, a pre-parade ceremony takes place on the front steps of North Wildwood City Hall at noon.
Once the ceremony wraps up, the Irish celebrations commence with a festive parade that proceeds north on Atlantic Avenue to Olde NJ Avenue. Hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH), the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians (LAOH), and Anglesea Irish Society (AIS), the free parade includes participants like VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society, Miss North Wildwood, Queen Oceania and more.
St. Patrick’s Day Parade and celebration in Sea
Isle CitySea Isle City knows how to throw a party, and St. Patrick’s Day is no exception, where Saturday kicks off with a 1 p.m. Jameson warmup at Kix. A “Best Dressed Irish” costume contest follows, where contestants compete in two categories, “Best Duo” and “Best Group.” Winners of the Best Dressed competition are invited to participate in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, which starts at 3:30 p.m. and runs along Landis Ave. from 82nd Street to 63rd Street. The parade features Sea Isle’s 2023 Irish-American Man and Woman of the Year, 2023 Irish Princess of the Year, representatives from local civic organizations and plenty of green-clad revelers.