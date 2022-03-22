Atlantic Cape’s Restaurant Gala puts the high heels back on for 2022

In 2020, Atlantic Cape Community College was forced to cancel its annual Restaurant Gala due to COVID. Last year it returned, but with a far more casual look, as concerns over the pandemic forced the event to be held outdoors, with attendees dressed in laid-back attire and the overall capacity reduced significantly from 1,000 to 600.
But for 2022, the Gala will return to form. The event, titled “Immersion,” takes place 6 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Harrah’s Waterfront Conference Center and will feature signature dishes from more than 30 local restaurants, as well as bakeries, breweries, wineries and distilleries providing tastings and desserts for all to indulge.
There will be dancing and live music, as well, all coming together to create a fabulous atmosphere and raise money for scholarships for students in the school’s culinary program.
“The theme this year is ‘Immersion,’” says Jean McAllister, chief of staff and dean of resource development at Atlantic Cape. “And, obviously, there is a lot going on in the world today, whether it’s the pandemic or world situation in general, but the Gala is one night where you can just forget about all the things that are happening around us and just immerse yourself in wonderful food from these incredible local restaurants, drink great champagne, dance and have a phenomenal time, all for a great cause. That is what we want for our guests.”
Though last year’s dressed-down version was fun, having the Gala in its original form has always been the goal for the organizers.
“This year we will be back in action with our wonderful gala,” McAllister says. “We will be wearing our high heels and ball gowns again, and I’m excited to bring back the formal attire, as we celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Academy of Culinary Arts at Atlantic Cape.”
The causeThough the event is dedicated to showing its guests a great time, the bigger goal is to raise money in order to provide scholarships for the many students involved with the culinary program at the school. The program is the largest in the state and consistently churns out many of the top chefs in our area. The scholarship money raised at the Gala provides a chance for many students to be involved in the program who might not have had the opportunity otherwise.
“The cool thing is we see so many of our alumni running the kitchens of the restaurants at the gala now,” says Joe Sheridan, chef and educator at The Academy of Culinary Arts.
Though it has always been successful, when the event first began everything was on a much smaller scale with more modest goals. But things have blossomed quite a bit over the years.
“When it first started, we raised about $20,000, but it’s grown exponentially throughout the years, and it now raises about $200,000 each year and has raised almost $4 million in total throughout its history,” McAllister says. “And we are so lucky to have the sponsors that we do for the event, so as much money as possible can be provided for the students in the way of scholarships.”
The honoreesThere will be several honorees at the Gala, with the community honoree being The Mullock family of Cape May.
“This year’s community honoree is the Mullock family, who have been extremely philanthropic, not only to us but to their entire community. They have been an integral part of our success and have recognized that students who are underserved really benefit from scholarships. They care about people at large,” McAllister says.
The Academy of Culinary Arts honoree for 2022 is Kelly McClay.
“Kelly McClay just retired as Dean at (the Academy of Culinary Arts) after 26 years at the college. Not only was she instrumental in leading and managing the culinary events, but she wanted to ensure that students had an opportunity to travel abroad and was key in providing extra resources for students to do so. She also started the farm-to-table program at our college, teaching the students the importance of food sustainability and local sourcing,” McAllister says.
The studentsOne of the most important aspects of the event is that the students in the culinary program get to be involved in a hands-on capacity.
“It’s a great opportunity for our students because they get to do production on a level that they aren’t normally able to do in our regular program. The kitchen at Harrah’s Conference Center is a beautiful facility. We have eight or nine different items that the students will be working on, and we have around 500 pieces of each item. So working at that volume is a new experience for the students, and it’s a great experience for them,” Sheridan notes.
“There should be about 85 students attending this year,” McCallister adds. “They will be working behind the scenes preparing food for the cocktail hour, doing cold and hot appetizers. They also will handle all of the dessert prep and will plate all of the desserts for the event,” she says.
The entertainmentIt wouldn’t be a true Gala without the opportunity to cut a rug, and this year there will be live music during both the cocktail hour and main reception.
“We are excited to have Tommy Alvarado, who will be playing jazz saxophone during the cocktail hour,” McAllister says. “He is a renowned artist who has worked with Joe Cocker and has traveled the world performing his music.”
The main event will feature live music from the Dirty Dozen Dance Band, a 10 member, multi-instrumental ensemble that will keep the dance floor packed all night. The band is comprised of a variety of seasoned musicians who have played and toured with legendary artists such as Rick Derringer, Bootsy Collins, Jon Bon Jovi, Patty Smyth, Chris Issak, John Mayer, David Ruffin, Harold Melvin & The Blue Notes, The Delfonics and Chubby Checker.
The band plays a fun mix of soul, Motown and rock – all designed to get you moving and grooving till the last note.
And, just to add a bit more wow factor to the evening, Ice Sculptor Peter Slavin will be on hand to do an onsite carving out of a block of ice.
“Peter Slavin is a master ice sculptor and is an alumni,” McAllister says. “He creates really amazing work and we can’t wait to see what he creates for the gala!”