WWE Sunday Stunner Returns to Atlantic City

WWE’s Sunday Stunner returns to Atlantic City 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City. Featured wrestlers include Bianca Belair, Asuka, Carmella, Becky Lynch, Riddle, Seth “Freakin” Rollins, and more. Here is a breakdown of some of the big matches:
The Fatal 4-Way for the RAW Women’s Championship is between Bianca Belair, Asuka, Carmella, and Becky Lynch. Belair is the current champion, after winning the belt back in April, defeating Lynch on night 1 of Wrestlemania 38. It should be fun to watch and see if Lynch can reclaim the title and get her revenge. Lynch has won the championship two times in her WWE career, last year at SmackDown and in 2019 at Wrestlemania 35. Asuka has also won the championship two times – first at SummerSlam in 2020 and again at the Money in the Bank event (also in 2020.) Carmella is the only one in this matchup to have not won a championship.
The Street Fight is between Riddle and Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Riddle has won four championships in the WWE. One United States Championship, two RAW Tag Team Championships, and one NXT Tag Team Championship. He was also awarded “Rookie of the Year” during his first year with the company and “Most Improved Wrestler” in 2016.
As for Seth Rollins, he has won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, the Universal Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the United States Championship, making him the 29th Triple Crown Champion and the 19th Grand Slam Champion. This street fight will be one for the ages as Riddle and Rollins collide at Sunday Stunner.
The Sunday Stunner will also feature a battle for the Tag Team Championship belts between the Street Profits and the Usos. The Street Profits consist of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, and they have won three WWE championships — the NXT Tag Team Championship, the RAW Tag Team Championship, and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship. The Usos are made up of the Uso brothers, Jimmy and Jey. They are the current undisputed tag team champions and have won the RAW Tag Team Championship three times and the SmackDown Tag Team Championship five times, and hold the record for the fifth longest title reign at 381 days.
The United States Championship match will be between Bobby Lashley and the Miz. Bobby Lashley is the current United States Champion and has won three times. He has won the world championship eight times and the WWE Championship twice. The Miz has won the WWE Championship twice, the Intercontinental Championship eight times, the United States Championship twice, and has been a part of eight tag team championships. He is the 25th Triple Crown Champion and the 14th Grand Slam Champion.