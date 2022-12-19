Wizards of Winter to perform a holiday-themed, family friendly rock opera at the Levoy

Besides being comprised of more than a dozen musicians with impressive credentials, and performing a show with a storyline set to original compositions, the Wizards of Winter is truly a group born out of the holiday spirit of helping others in need.
Composer-keyboardist Scott Kelly founded the Wizards of Winter with his flutist-singer wife Sharon in 2010. They rallied together a group of musically inclined friends to fundraise for a food pantry in serious financial straits in the central New Jersey river town where they lived.
The effort grew into other fundraising shows that year, and a holiday rock opera called “Tales Beneath a Northern Star” was created in 2011. The cause began to attract some heavy hitters in the music world, and over the years members from such revered groups as the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, the Irish Tenors, Def Leppard, Blue Oyster Cult, the Alice Cooper Band and others got involved. The Wizards of Winter evolved into a holiday production that now tours the country and has far-reaching philanthropic endeavors.
New Jersey native and lifelong musician Steve Brown joined the WOW family about four years ago. Since the early 1980s, Brown toured internationally with the metal band he co-founded, Trixter, performed with Def Leppard while guitarist Vivian Campbell was on medical leave, and shared stages with such rock icons as Kiss, Van Halen, Cheap Trick, Poison, Styx, Deep Purple, the Scorpions, and Bon Jovi.
I spoke with Brown in advance of Friday’s Wizards of Winter show at the Levoy Theatre.
Ray Schweibert: You keep a very busy schedule. Does performing in your home state still have that homecoming feeling for you?
Steve Brown: I’m from Bergen County and New Jersey is my heart and soul. It’s where I started my rock-and-roll journey back in 1978, when I was a kid with dreams of traveling the world. So yeah, it’s always great coming back to New Jersey. There’s nothing like coming home for the holidays, and we’ll certainly have a lot of friends and family at the show.
We played the Levoy last year and love the venue and the great people who run it. We finish this two-week run Dec. 23, and it’s going to be a nice way to end things and be able to get home the next day on Christmas Eve and be with my family.
RS: How did your association with Wizards of Winter come about?
SB: It was the brainchild of Scott and Sharon Kelly about 13 years ago. They’re both from Bergen County too, and I’ve sort of been connected with all the members of the band in one way, shape or form over the years. So when the guitar slot became available four years ago, I got a call from my good friend Greg Smith, who’s the Wizards’ bass player and also the bass player in one of my other bands, Tokyo Motor Fist. He said ‘Hey man, would you be interested in this?’ I had seen Wizards of Winter before and said ‘Sure, I’d love to.’
When you join a new band, the music and the show and the band is one thing. More importantly, though, are the people you’ll be working with, since you’re going to be on the road with them for weeks or sometimes even months. So the first thing was to meet Scott and Sharon and the rest of the band, and it felt like I had been there for the previous 10 years. It’s been a really easy fit.
A lot of it’s that New Jersey camaraderie, that brotherhood-sisterhood quality that we share. It really shines through in Wizards of Winter.
RS: With so much else going on in everyone’s lives, how does the band find time to rehearse?
SB: Once we know the tour dates, the way it works is that everybody is left to their own devices for about a month before the first show. Everybody sort of practices on their own. For me, I’m blessed to have a recording studio at my house. I have the whole show multi-tracked in Pro Tools (a digital audio workstation), and I just sit in my studio with my guitar rig and play through the songs as if I was onstage. I’m standing up, doing all the moves.
We do about three or four full band rehearsals before we actually play any live shows, just to basically tighten things up. This year we introduced a new song into the show called “This Is A Christmas Story,” which has been opening the new show. That’s exciting for me, because I also helped engineer and produce that song for Scott.
Nowadays, you have to make technology work for you. Our vocalists – Alexis Smith, Manny Cabo, Guy LeMonnier and Sharon Kelly – do Zoom calls together to work on the harmonies, so that when we come together in person, we’re not wasting time working out parts. The only time we’re spending (rehearsing live) is more like perfecting the parts.
We’re all professionals, so it gets to the point where we can basically look at each other and telepathically guess what the other musicians are going to do. We’re very good at that.
RS: The show is described as a rock opera. Is there an actual storyline that the audience will be able to follow along with?
SB: Absolutely. It’s the story of the Christmas Dream and getting inside the snow globe, and being transformed into another world. Tony Gaynor narrates the whole story as it goes along. It’s adventurous and fun for all ages, and what better time to do this than during the holiday season? It’s my favorite time of year, as it is for all of us, so it’s wonderful to be able to play these shows and see the happiness on people’s faces when we create this magic through Christmas holiday music.
RS: The show was created with a charitable component as part of it. Is that still in place today?
SB: Of course it is, and I can’t praise Scott and Sharon Kelly enough for what they’ve put together. They started it to help a local food pantry, and they were so inspired by the results, it basically changed their lives forever. It continued as a benefit for the Wounded Warriors Foundation and similar humanitarian causes. And that’s the beauty and the magic of it – not only are we giving people happiness by performing, we’re also donating part of the proceeds to some incredibly fantastic organizations.
RS: I enjoyed the song “Where Do We Run” that you recently released on YouTube. What else are you working on personally?
SB: I just released a new song called “One To Lean On.” Over the pandemic I found a bunch of songs that were unreleased of mine, and I decided that once a year I’m going to release one solo song. (“One To Lean On”) is a heartfelt, bluesy tune about taking care of friends, family anyone who’s down in the dumps.
Whatever you need, I’ll be your one to lean on – that’s a message that transcends my music. It’s my way of life, and it’s a big part of what the Wizards of Winter is all about. We all help each other. I always want to feel like, whatever environment I might find myself in, someone has my back as much as I have theirs. Anything I do, I put my heart and soul in, and I want to know I’m going to get the same in return.