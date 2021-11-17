 Skip to main content
Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Festival announces another major headliner
Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Festival announces another major headliner

The organizers of Wildwood's Barefoot Country Music Festival have just announced Eric Church as a headlining artist to the 2022 lineup. Church joins Jason Aldean and Florida Georgia Line at the second annual Barefoot Country Music Fest, which will be held on the beach in Wildwood Thursday through Sunday, June 16 to 19, 2022.

 North Carolina native, Eric Church, has received several awards and accreditations including, four CMAs, six ACMs along with eight Grammy nominations. As 2020 CMA Entertainer of the year and more than 80 other awards and nominations, Church is well known throughout the country music industry; his success has warranted nationwide recognition. The Barefoot Country Music Fest is proud to host Church, an award-winning country music singer and songwriter on the beach in Wildwood.

For tickets and more info, go to BCMF.com 

