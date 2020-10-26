Weekly Horoscopes

WE HAVE BEEN UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF TWO FULL MOONS THIS MONTH.
A very rare full moon will happen on Halloween, known as the “Dying Grass Moon” but more familiarly named the “Blue Halloween Full Moon.” Mars retrograde now has a companion with Mercury until Nov. 3. The planet Mercury affects communication and cognitive function.
Aries (March 21 to April 20)
Harvest Time continues. You work hard and play harder. Ego and expectations can get the best of you. A little gratitude and humility will open doors you didn’t even know were there.
Taurus (April 21 to May 20)
This is the time of year when you begin to unwind. Take it easy, recharge and let your guard down. Be open to rekindling or repairing past relationships when the opportunity arrives.
Gemini (May 21 to June 20)
Don’t stress: You can handle any situation and have proven it over and over again. You are bright with a great sense of humor and, like the chameleon, can easily adapt to any environment.
Cancer (June 21 to July 21)
Don’t allow yourself to be emotionally overwhelmed. Be practical about what is and isn’t in your control. Drop the weight off your shoulders and allow yourself to think clearly.
Leo (July 22 to August 22)
Leos are naturally very sociable and constantly making new friends. Don’t forget to keep promises made to your true friends who have always been loyal.
Virgo (August 23 to September 22)
Virgos keep going strong during this season when everyone else slows down. Don’t be over critical with yourself or you will miss the beauty happening in the present.
Libra (September 23 to October 22)
Libra season still going strong! Get back into harmony with your true self with renewed optimism. Let go of the negativity you have been clinging to and watch the problem disappear.
Scorpio (October 23 to November 21)
Ever loyal, Scorpio will bend over backwards for friends and loved ones. Remember who will bend over backwards for you when you need it the most. They will be there for life.
Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)
Your enthusiasm is contagious, inspiring others whether you know it or not. Keep shinning bright and don’t get distracted. As long as you are doing what you love you are unstoppable.
Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)
As someone who is smooth, calculated and admired, you are often surrounded by friends. You can become annoyed if you are constantly questioned for advice. Value alone time.
Aquarius (January 21 to February 19)
You have been very productive in your work and personal life while still finding time to help others. Don’t neglect yourself or your sleep.
Pieces (February 20 to March 20)
Stressed about the future while still with your mind in the past can cause you to miss what is happening in the present. Stay focused in the present and look towards the future.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!