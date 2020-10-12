Weekly Horoscopes

Mercury and Mars will be in retrograde this week!
October is full of surprises, as well as filled with miscommunication and conflicts, but we will also witness heavy changes in our lives. We have been looking very close in to the planets ... let’s see what we have for you this week:
Aries (March 21 to April 20)
Harvest Time continues. You have worked very hard this year. If you show gratitude toward what you already have, you will find peace. ... Now is a good time to shop for a new wardrobe.
Taurus (April 21 to May 20)
Blanket, snacks, movie, check! The way you started the year is going to be the way you finish the year. So take it easy and recharge. Maybe reach out to someone you miss.
Gemini (May 21 to June 20)
You don’t have to constantly prove you worth. You are already smart, passionate and dynamic. Just go with the flow, but don’t lose your focus.
Cancer (June 21 to July 21)
Gratitude is powerful. Instead of feeling bitter and unhinged, try to mend relationships you may have damaged with the people you care about the most. Don’t forget love conquers all!
Leo (July 22 to August 21)
You may notice emotional hang-ups from the past. It is time for closure or renewing of past relationships. Look inward and examine your own ability to harness what makes you unique.
Virgo (August 22 to September 21)
Everyone loves fall, and time slows down for everyone except Virgo. Don’t stop! The year is not over yet! Don’t forget to rest or you will miss the beauty of your experiences life brings.
Libra (September 22 to October 21)
It’s your season so celebrate. Take a deep breath and let go of all and any past grudges. Your vision and opinion can be seen and heard clearly ... time to get back the harmony in your life.
Scorpio (October 22 to November 21)
This time has been challenging and downright rough! Mars is really flipping your world upside down. Luckily, Mercury is here to help you. A true friend never disappoints.
Sagittarius (November 22 to December 21)
Now is the time to manifest your thoughts into actions and achieve your goals. Focus and visualize your objective and all distractions will disappear. It’s your time to shine.
Capricorn (December 22 to January 21)
You are master of self-control and it shows. Be inspired, making sure all your needs are joyfully fulfilled. A change of scenery might just be what you need.
Aquarius (January 22 to February 19)
Helping others is your strength. Your energy is contagious, and your friends love it. Although you are busy, take time for a nice romantic dinner with that special someone ... you won’t regret it.
Pieces (February 20 to March 20)
Relax and take a breath, you are almost there! Your life seems like a roller coaster ride lately but you are handling it like a champ! Trust your intuition and enjoy the ride!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!