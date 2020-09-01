On the hunt for some fun activities to get into this weekend? Sure you are! After all it’s Labor Day Weekend, and you can’t let summer just drift away without having a little fun. Here are a few great events happening at the shore that are sure to end your season with a smile.
Ocean Galleries to host new exhibition
An exciting and groundbreaking exhibit will take place in Stone Harbor this week as world-renowned Gen-Z painter Autumn de Forest brings her art to Ocean Galleries. de Forest is now 18, but for years was known as a child prodigy, as her paintings have sold for thousands of dollars at art shows since she was 8 years old. She has been called a “modern master” by Time For Kids magazine.
“Autumn De Forest: Rosies, Posies & Pearls” takes place Friday through Monday, Sept. 4 to 7, and will feature an interactive experience as each of her displayed images will be accompanied by individual narrations from the artist, accessible via a QR code. Attendees will be able to listen to the narrations on their own personal air pods or headphones. RSVPs are requested. Call 609-368-7777. Ocean Galleries is located at 9618 Third Ave. in Stone Harbor. Go to OceanGalleries.com.
Gilda’s Club debuts Dragon Run
Gilda’s Club South Jersey will host the first-ever Dragon Run, a virtual 5K that will serve as a placeholder for the annual Dragon Boat Festival, a popular fundraiser which had to be canceled this year due to COVID-19.
The Dragon Run is entirely virtual and can be completed on your own time at any point throughout the month of September. Cost to participate is $25 for “Running Dragons” and $35 for “Flying Dragons.” Participants will receive a Dragon Run drawstring backpack loaded with promo items, and prizes will be awarded in a variety of categories. Proceeds from the Dragon Run go directly to the support programs at Gilda’s Club for those impacted by all forms of cancer. To register, call 609-926-2699.
Eliot Lewis to perform at Beer Hall
Fans of '80s darlings Hall & Oates will want to head down to Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in Atlantic City on Sunday, Sept. 6, as Hall & Oates guitarist Eliot Lewis will perform a special solo show. Opening up for Lewis will be local favorite Danny Eyer. Eyer's performance runs from 5-8 p.m. with Lewis taking the stage at 9 p.m. There is no cover charge for this show. Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall is located at 133 S. Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic city. Go to TennesseeAvenueBeerHall.com.
Tales of the Victorians continues in Cape May
Looking to add a bit of thespian culture to your routine? From 4 to 4:45 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 1, East Lynne Theater Company will offer “Tales of the Victorians,” a series of live theatrical performances to be held for small audiences. Each show will take place in the backyard of an unnamed home in Cape May. This week’s performance will be “Humorous African-American Tales” read by Stephanie Garrett. Reservations are required to attend. Once reservations are made, the location of the home will be revealed. Reservations may be made by calling the theater at 609-884-5898. The cost is a minimum donation of $5, to be paid with cash at the door. Ages 12 and under are free.
Sip, Shop and Stroll in Wildwood
Summer wraps up in Wildwood as the final Sip, Shop and Stroll event of the season will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Byrne Plaza in downtown Wildwood.
The event will feature more than 12 local artists displaying and selling original pastel and acrylic paintings, handmade jewelry, leather goods, pottery and more. Terra Nonno Winery will offer wine tastings with bottles for sale, as well, and live acoustic music will be performed throughout the evening.
Free parking will be available at Byrne Plaza.
Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave. in Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com.
Free concerts in Cape May to continue
The free concert series in Cape May’s Rotary Park will continue through the month of September. Concerts take place 6:30 p.m. each Saturday. This week’s performance will feature The Capers. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets and beach chairs. Social distancing rules will be in effect. Rotary Park is located at 400 Lafayette St., Cape May. For more info, go to CapeMayCity.com.
AirFest set to take flight
This weekend, the Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum will once again host AirFest, its most popular annual fundraiser. The event takes place 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 5 and 6. In addition to some incredible historic aircraft, this year the festival will feature actors portraying Amelia Earhart and Charles Lindbergh. Each will perform in character on stage outdoors in a one-hour show. The Emilia Earhart show takes place Saturday, while the Lindbergh show runs Sunday. Both shows take place from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets for the shows are required due to limited seating. Naval Air Station Wildwood is located at 500 Forrestal Road, Cape May. Go to USNASW.org.