Virtuoso pianist NGXB to perform family-friendly solo show at Claridge

To play the piano at the level that Nick Blum can would almost seem to require as much practice time as the New Jersey native has been on the planet, and that is nearly the case.
The 24-year-old, who grew up in Brick Township, began tickling the ivories at age four, and if dedication to his craft was not immediate, it certainly became so somewhere along the line. That much is evidenced by a seven-minute demo reel on his website – TheNGXB.com – in which he spans the gamut in a medley of classic and modern tunes, and brings to sensational new light some songs that might otherwise seem not so adaptable to the piano by itself.
In his Atlantic City debut as a solo artist, Blum will perform an instrumental concert that promises to feature tunes that every member of the family can enjoy starting 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Celebrity Theater in A.C.’s historic Claridge Hotel. Songs on his demo reel include “What a Wonderful World” by Louis Armstrong, “Mandy” by Barry Manilow, “Misty” by Johnny Mathis, “Dream On” by Aerosmith, “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses and several others.
Blum, whose entertainment moniker NGXB is a contraction of his full name Nicholas George Xavier Blum, is a complete and consummate master of the piano. Much of the credit for his proficiency, at least in the early going, goes to his father, who has a degree in classical piano performance from the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University, and who mentored the younger Blum until about age 15.
He was then privately tutored by a jazz pianist before going on to earn an instrumental performance degree from the University of the Arts in Philadelphia in 2020, choosing to remain a bit more local after also being accepted into Boston’s prestigious Berklee College of Music.
I spoke with NGXB by phone in advance of Saturday’s show.
Ray Schweibert: Were you someone who took to music easily at an early age?
Nick Blum: Yes, I’ve been playing piano since I was four years old. I grew up listening to Kiss, Queen, Motley Crue – all those rock and pop bands – but I also loved classical composers like Franz Liszt, Chopin, Beethoven and others.
I love all kinds of music. I know you often hear people say they enjoy all kinds of music, but I genuinely have an adoration of music in itself. All I do, and all of what I’ve been doing for the past 20 years, is all leading up to this show on Saturday. I’m very, very excited to be showing not just Atlantic City but the world what my life’s work has been leading up to.
This is my life’s passion, and it’s my goal to bring back that Liberace-esque style of entertainment where I’m not just the background music, but I’m center stage putting on a show. That’s what I feel I was born to do.
RS: I noticed on your website that among the many places you’ve performed since becoming a professional musician, some have been in Atlantic City. How similar were those past A.C. performances to what you’ll be doing at the Claridge?
NB: Not at all. The show at the Celebrity Theater is a whole production that I’m very fortunate to have created with the help of Jeff Morgan of (the Cape May-based) Zippy Productions and (Brigantine’s six-time Grammy award-winning producer) Joe Donofrio, who both saw the same vision for my career as I did, and now we’re just making it come to fruition.
RS: You mentioned Liberace, who I remember mainly through my parents loving him as a talented pianist who put personal spins on the modern music of his day. Is that similar to what you’re doing?
NB: Exactly. Whenever I go for an arrangement, I’m always listening to songs and transcribing all parts – guitar, bass and everything – and trying to make it sound exactly like you’d hear it on the original recording, as well as putting my personal spin on it.
I go for the one-man-band kind of feel. I have a lot of energy in my personality and that’s what I want to express through my style of playing. Pianists like Liberace and Franz Liszt, who had that full sound, are my biggest inspirations when it comes to the overall picture of my being a pianist – having that virtuosity but at the same time making it a show and making it entertaining.
I really like interacting with the audience, and having that balance of being a showman and an entertainer, but also demonstrating that I am a musician who puts my blood, sweat and tears into what I do. That’s what I love doing, and Saturday will be the day when I show everyone.
RS: A description I read said that this show is all piano with very little vocal accompaniment – do you intersperse any commentary to let the audience know what’s coming up?
NB: Yes, there’ll be some verbiage in between, and additionally there will be a 40-foot screen hanging right above me with motion graphics, lights, and everything.
RS: Has piano been the only instrument you’ve played up until now?
NB: Yup, my main instrument and nothing else. When I was part of a party band more than a year-and-a-half ago, I’d play the keytar (a light keyboard synthesizer worn like a guitar) and would sometimes sing Pitbull or Elvis or other artists, depending on the gig, and it was fun. But piano is and always has been my main instrument.
RS: Did your parents support your decision to become a professional musician?
NB: One hundred percent. My parents saw that when I was very young, I had the ability to learn music at a fast pace, and by the time I was 15 my dad basically said ‘OK, I’ve taught you everything that I’m capable of teaching you, now you have to start studying jazz.’ I started studying with a local pianist who helped me get into the colleges I applied to, which was U Arts and Berklee. I wound up choosing U Arts, which is an excellent and extremely underrated school.
I remember talking with dad about pursuing a career in music and he told me that classical is much harder, but if you learned jazz, that will really shape you up and provide you with a solid foundation. I don’t play that much jazz at the moment. It’s not my primary thing, but the foundation of what I learned from jazz is what I apply to all of my arrangements currently. So having a jazz mindset, and having that jazz training, really put me where I’m at right now.
RS: Where does the Xavier come from in your name? Is it a family name?
NB: It’s my confirmation name that comes from St. Francis Xavier. That’s where Nicholas George Xavier Blum came to be. I grew up a hard-core (video) gamer and my user name was NGXB with a bunch of numbers after it. One day my friend called me NGXB in class, and I thought “that flows.” It eventually became my nickname and then my trademark.