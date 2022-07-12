Two very different styles of circus return to Showboat

Piece by piece, Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City continues to grow into the largest – and one of the only – entertainment venues in Atlantic City that is not based around casino gambling. Instead, it’s all about fun, whether it’s spending a few hours at the massive Lucky Snake Arcade, which is packed from front to back with both current and old-school video games, flying around their brand new indoor, high-speed, electric-powered go-kart track, or simply having a few drinks while watching a band rock out at Spirit Bar.
It seems there is always something big happening at Showboat, and it’s refreshing to see it not solely revolve around adding new slots or table games. Work has begun on a large-scale waterpark, but that won’t be ready to go until sometime next year. In the meantime, for the second summer in a row, the circus is coming to town.
Now through Monday, Sept. 5, both the family-friendly Super American Circus and the adult-themed Cirque Risque will take place in the big top, located at the outdoor space next to the hotel. The Super American Circus takes place 4:30 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays, while Cirque Risque begins 8 p.m. on the same nights. Both shows are 90 minutes in length and boast a cast of talented performers from all around the world.
Born into the biz
Both shows are produced by the legendary Tuffy Nicholas, who was literally born into the industry, with his mother a polar bear trainer and his father a ringmaster who worked with the Ringling Bros. Circus for many years. Tuffy didn’t take long before joining the family business, either. As a young boy he would sell peanuts to the folks in the seats and later became an acrobat and an animal performer, before moving on to the management side of things.
These days Nicholas produces his own shows, with the two circuses at Showboat being unique as far as traditional Atlantic City entertainment goes.
The Super American Circus serves as a perfect show for the whole family to enjoy, with all of the classic acts you might expect from this type of show – clowns, wire walkers, aerialists, acrobats and more.
Cirque Risque taps into a sexier vibe, with acts featuring silks performers, contortionists, stripper poles and maybe a few dirty jokes.
“If you bring your kids to the early show and you want to see things presented in a completely different way, you have to come see Cirque Risque, too. It has more choreography and more Cirque du Soleil style – along with more adult language, skimpier costumes and adult jokes. Let’s say it’s R-rated,” Nicholas says.
No matter which show you see, you can expect to be up close and personal with the performers. The days of sitting in the nosebleeds in an arena and watching from afar are long gone, and at both The Super American Circus and Cirque Risque, the thrills of the show will be practically in your lap.
“The furthest seats back are less than 30 feet from the ring,” Nicolas says. “So it’s very intimate. And that’s what people want today. The arena circuses just don’t work very well anymore. There are a few out there, but people want to be close and see the straining of the performer as they are pulling up into a one-arm handstand.”
Not-so born into it
Elaine Alcorn serves as creative director for both circuses, as well as a performer, but her entry into the circus world was the exact opposite of Nicholas’. Not only was she not born into the business, she never intended to be involved with it in the first place. But all that changed 17 years ago.
“In 2005, I was working with a director and choreographer in a Broadway-style production, and one of the girls in the Ringling Bros. Circus suddenly lost her visa and they needed an immediate replacement,” Alcorn remembers. “So they took me out of the musical theater world and injected me into the circus. I called my mom and told her, ‘I can’t come home for Christmas, I’ve run away and joined the circus – literally!’”
While it might not seem like musical theater would properly prepare you for the type of performing needed to be in a circus, for Alcorn, the transition was fairly smooth.
“I did a lot of gymnastics when I was a kid, and the dance background helps a lot, too. I have used a lot of my musical theater talents in the circus, whether I am singing or ring mastering, dancing or anything else. That said, I really started my advanced training as an acrobat when I was with Ringling Bros. The other acrobats helped me a lot, but it was easy to transition because of my background in gymnastics,” Alcorn explains.
The stunts
At either of the circuses, something all audience members are guaranteed to see are some incredible stunts, some of which are new for this year and some you might remember from last summer. One of the main allures of any circus is the element of danger, and there is plenty of that to go around under Showboat’s big top.
“With the concept of ‘death defying,’ there is always a huge amount of risk involved, but it’s a calculated risk, and we make sure of that, which means checking all of the riggings and following safety precautions,” Alcorn says.
Returning this year will be some of the most thrilling aspects of last year’s show, including the Globe of Death with its speeding motorcyclists riding around a metal sphere while performing hair-raising stunts; and the famous Wheel of Danger, a giant pendulum that spins around 40 feet in the air as one of the performers runs daringly around both the inside and outside of the massive structure – sometimes while blindfolded and other times while jumping rope.
“Every once in a while I’ll be watching the Wheel of Danger, and my heart will skip a beat, but I trust the performers a lot,” Alcorn says confidently.
No pets allowed
One thing that fans will not be seeing in the performance is the use of any animals. For years, animals were an integral part of just about every circus known to man, with everything from elephants to monkeys hamming it up for the crowds, but in recent times, allegations of abuse and mistreatment within some circuses has made this practice unpopular.
“As times change we want to change with the times, which means we don’t have any animals in our circus,” Alcorn says.
What they do have is plenty of inspiration to go around.
“When you see the performers achieve these incredible feats, it serves as an inspiration to many people who feel that some problems in their lives are difficult to overcome or seemingly impossible,” she says. “If we can conquer the laws of physics and defy death in front of their eyes, maybe they can do the same in their own lives.”