Two shows pay tribute to legendary British act Pink Floyd Saturday night

At some point several decades ago, the term “progressive rock” got meshed into the lexicon of popular music, loosely lumping groups with advanced musical chops and stage presences way off the beaten path from the modern music of the day.
Pink Floyd would probably be on anybody’s top-five list of the most unique and successful prog-rock bands in history. The group materialized in the mid-1960s out of England, yet are never mentioned among what came to be called the British Invasion since their sound was so radically different from the popish tunes The Beatles, The Kinks, The Rolling Stones, The Who, Herman’s Hermits or any other bands were bringing across the pond.
“It’s very hard to classify those guys,” says Walter Betson, who co-founded the eight-person Pink Floyd tribute band Brain Damage with his brother Larry Betson in 2003. “They’re among the few bands out there where you can’t put them into a hole, or classify them as any particular type.
“They’ve had some songs like ‘Money’ and ‘Learning to Fly’ and ‘Time’ that got played a lot on popular radio. But then there was (the 1977 album) ‘Animals’ and other stuff from other albums that you wouldn’t hear on the radio, normally. So they’re not easy to section out.”
Brain Damage, which takes its name from a track off the 1973 Pink Floyd album “The Dark Side of the Moon” — one of the most critically acclaimed albums in history — is performing 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Landis Theater in Vineland.
At that same time and date, the multimedia hit “Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular,” founded in 1986 in San Antonio, Texas, returns to the Concert Venue at Harrah’s Resort. The show uses laser lights, an incredible sound system, and cutting-edge special effects to accompany a visual presentation on a giant screen, viewed through 3-D glasses. The first half of the “Laser Spectacular,” which is re-worked and renewed on regular tour intervals, interprets “The Dark Side of the Moon,” and in the second half Pink Floyd’s 1979 double album “The Wall” — a rock opera also representative of the band’s greatest success in its 50-plus-year history.
“It’s a little tough to describe, but it’s a unique show and a unique form of entertainment,” says show producer Steve Monistere, during the show’s last stop in A.C. “What I like to say is that if you go to a rock concert, with the band, the lasers and moving lights, the giant sound system and all the excitement, it’s like that, but it doesn’t have any musicians on stage.
“What we do is interpret all the Pink Floyd music with the tools that we have — state-of-the-art laser technology, high-definition video projection, computer graphic animation and other special effects. We tell a story with every Pink Floyd song, utilizing those elements and choreographing them to each song. That all kind of takes the place of the live band. So instead of watching musicians perform, you’re watching a multi-media show that tells a story.”
Brain Damage is a band partially born out of the Betson brothers – lead vocalist/ backing keyboardist Larry and keyboardist/ backing vocalist Walter — having been given a Pink Floyd album by their father when they were kids.
“Our father worked at Columbia Records when we were kids and used to bring records home all the time,” says Walter Betson. “One day he brought home (1975’s) ‘Wish You Were Here,’ which was our first Pink Floyd album. I was about 8 and Larry was 5 or 6. We were kids listening to songs like ‘Welcome to the Machine,’ ‘Shine On You Crazy Diamond,’ ‘Have a Cigar’ and going ‘Wow, what is this?’”
Drummer Tony Gioia has also been with the band since its inception about 20 years ago, and everyone in its current ensemble, including lead guitarist Ryan Godfrey, rhythm guitarist Tony Brattelli, bassist Mike West, and backing vocalists Victoria Evans and Nikki Davis, has been with Brain Damage about a decade.
“My brother and I were in bands together previously, but weren’t at the time, so one day, kind of like the Blues Brothers, we thought ‘Let’s get the band back together,’” says Larry Betson. “We were both really big Pink Floyd fans and figured ‘Why not do something special like a tribute to Pink Floyd?’ To do it right, and to give it its due diligence, we knew it would require a lot of members, a projection system, lights, female backing vocalists, but we felt pretty confident we could pull it off.
“Our goal was to sound exactly like the band,” he adds. “We’re very meticulous about getting the vocals, the sound and the special effects just right. The more that people come up to us after shows and tell us ‘That’s exactly what I remember it sounding like,’ the better we feel about the whole.”
A typical Brain Damage show features a first half in which a Pink Floyd album side is recreated in its entirety, and the second half a miscellaneous compilation of many of the original band’s best-known numbers.
“When Pink Floyd last went out on tour for (1994’s) ‘Division Bell,’ there were 17 people on stage, and it required that many since they did a lot of studio trickery and overdubbing of instruments to make the record sound the way it did,” Walter Betson says. “We try to get the most out of the (eight) people we have on stage to cover every element of each song.
“A lot of tribute bands put their own flavor to the music. We don’t. It’s important to us to make it sound as true to the original as possible. People are there to hear Pink Floyd as they know it, so that’s what we try to give them.”
Every Brain Damage band member is old enough to recall Pink Floyd when it still toured through 1994, but the band is also seeing plenty of younger people in the audience who appreciate the 1996-inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Famers.
“The average age of our band is in the 50s, but we’re starting to see more and more younger folks at shows,” Larry Betson says. “I remember playing a festival in ’05 and a teenage girl came up to us and said ‘My mom used to play Pink Floyd for me while I was still in the womb.’