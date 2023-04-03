TwentyThreeNineteen heads multi-band show at Anchor Rock Club

South Jersey doesn’t have a huge original music scene. Local musicians often have to cater to crowds who are looking for tried and true sounds that they can sing along to, hence the abundance of cover bands and tribute bands in our area. Fortunately, there are a handful of venues that focus mostly on original acts. One such spot is the still-relatively-new Anchor Rock Club, where Philly-based band TwentyThreeNineteen headlines a show with In-Dreamview, Slo TV, Friend Hospital and Bike Routes 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We’re very involved with the Philadelphia music scene, and the South Jersey music scene when it existed a bit more than it does today,” says Sean McCall, guitarist and vocalist of TwentyThreeNineteen. “We haven’t played Atlantic City as a band, and I haven’t played Atlantic City personally in years. So I’m hoping I can get a few homies that I know are down there to come and just hang out.”
Though based in Philly, the foursome who make up TwentyThreeNineteen — McCall, Dylan Walker, Nick Moretti and Wave Deaner — all come from the same South Jersey music scene. The band started in 2017 and was primarily started by McCall, who was looking to work on and showcase his own music.
“I’ve been playing music with original stuff since probably eighth grade,” says McCall. “I started TwentyThreeNineteen because I wanted to write some of my own stuff outside of the other band I was involved in at the time.”
While TwentyThreeNineteen started as a solo pursuit, it’s more of a collaborative effort now. A yet-to-be-titled second album — their first full length, XXIIIXIX, was released in 2019 — should be released this summer, and though the sound isn’t completely dissimilar, it has evolved noticeably.
“It’s transitioned into something bigger and better, with more people involved,” says McCall. “It’s a bit more rock, a bit heavier. The stuff we did on the last album, the guitars were very mellow and calm and I think a lot of this (newer) stuff is just louder and a lot more progressive. We’re playing big chords, doing taps … it’s a little different, but not too far off.”
Inspired by music from the early 2000’s, particularly bands like Death Cab for Cutie, TwentyThreeNineteen takes its influences from the era where “Monsters Inc.” was released. In fact, the name of the band itself comes from the iconic movie — it’s the code for contamination, or contact with a human child. As in, “We’ve got a 23-19!”
“I think it’s hopefully digestible for most people,” says McCall, about their sound. “It’s definitely influenced from my older siblings’ music.”
With that said, TwentyThreeNineteen sets the musical theme of an album first before putting down lyrics. In XXIIIXIX, the vibe was transitional — all about falling in and out of love, and the idea that going through uncomfortable change puts you in a better place. Their upcoming album is a bit more mature.
“It explores the lyrical aspect of what that change and growth looks like,” says McCall. “A lot of the 2019 record is just like, ‘Oh, I’m 23 years old and I’m sad because I went through a breakup and had to move and all that.’ This is more like, the greater aspect of relationships as a whole, not just something romantic.”
At the Anchor show, audiences can expect a fun and chill show, full of TwentyThreeNineteen’s most well-known songs, including “You,” which has had almost two million streams, and “Losing Touch.”