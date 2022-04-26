Tropicana’s Boogie Nights celebrates 10 years of partying like its 1999

A lot of people are intimidated by nightclubs. The judgmental reputation of those who guard the velvet rope as well as the overall too-cool-for-school attitudes of the crowds at some spots leave many who might enjoy a night out dancing to instead be turned off by the whole idea.
However, one spot in Atlantic City seems to have found the key to making just about everyone drop their apprehensions while still being one of the hippest rooms in town – Boogie Nights at Tropicana Atlantic City. The retro-themed club celebrates their 10th anniversary this year, proving that their formula for making everyone have a great time is working like a charm.
“The idea was to create a place for escapism that hit all the demographics,” says Dave Pena, the nightlife impresario and creative force behind Boogie Nights. “So if you like disco, if you like rock, if you like pop, if you like hip-hop, if you like R&B, if you like New Wave – we cover it all. We basically change our sets every 10 minutes, so there is something for everyone. The whole idea was to create the ultimate escape where people can party, dance and enjoy themselves and feel comfortable.”
To celebrate their 10th anniversary, Boogie Nights will offer three nights of nonstop musical action Thursday through Saturday, April 28 to 30, including a celebrity appearance by ’80s icon Tiffany. More on that later.
But first …
A bit of historyPena cut his teeth working as a DJ in New York City at the scandalously young age of 13. That was back in the ’80s, and the carefree and fun party vibe of that time period made a lasting impression on him and inspired him to bring that same atmosphere to Boogie Nights, which focuses on all things retro from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s.
The concept was originally launched at Resorts Casino Hotel in 2007, where it spent a few years in the space formerly occupied by the Camelot Steakhouse, but it wasn’t until 2012 when it moved to its current home at Tropicana that things really solidified.
Trop chose to build the club from the ground up, transforming what was once an area of penny slot machines into a massive full-fledged nightclub that had never existed in that space before. It wasn’t a matter of simply changing themes, instead the entire aesthetic of Boogie Nights was able to be designed from scratch.
“We were able to start with a blank slate,” Pena expains. “Most times you get what you are given – you have a room that is already there and you have to sort of put lipstick on it and dress it up a bit, but at Trop, we built out the entire space.”
The spaceThe main dance floor at Boogie Nights is visually stunning, its giant overhead disco ball serving as the crown jewel and centerpiece of the room. With a DJ spinning hits from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s at the alter-like stage at the end of the room, the energy is irresistible, meaning even those who might not normally be willing to dance in public often find themselves cutting a rug to Gen-X classics like “Raspberry Beret,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” or “Hit Me Baby One More Time.”
The retro concept fills the club from literally every angle as the dance floor is flanked by a series of VIP tables offering bottle service in individually themed environments. You can reserve a table in rooms like the Lava Lounge, the Miami Suites or the 1999 table, depending on your nostalgic preferences. Each space is decked out to represent their time period perfectly, much like the rest of Boogie Nights. No matter where you find yourself in the club, you’ll sense the effort that was put in to make the theme consistent and fun. Adding to that fun is a literal cast of costumed characters that you can interact with throughout the night.
“We always need to immerse the audience in the ultimate retro experience, and they need to hear, feel and see things that they haven’t seen in a club before,” Pena says. “So we made sure the space looked amazing and that our DJs were fantastic, and we added the visuals to it, but I knew there was something else we could add to it, and that was the characters — Rollergirl, Mr. Boogie, Mirrorman, Boogie Beaver and Hula Hoop Girl. We basically tried to create this mini-circus, so it’s like Studio 54 meets Disneyland!”
The big 1-0Though it has a lot going for it with some incredible theming and a fun all-around atmosphere, the fact that Boogie Nights has been a staple at Tropicana for 10 years is an incredible accomplishment, especially in the always-fickle nightclub scene, where even the hippest spots rarely last more than a handful of years.
“To last 10 years is a big accomplishment for our entire team,” Pena says proudly. “A lot of the time we are able to run on autopilot, and we just have to look at each other to give each other cues in order to create excitement in the room. And when you’ve got that type of synergy, it spills out onto the crowd and then they get involved as well. And that experience is what people come back for.”
In honor of the 10th anniversary of the club, Pena and his team are giving folks even more reasons to come back this weekend when they host a three-night anniversary celebration Thursday through Saturday, April 28 to 30. Thursday and Friday nights will showcase a Britney Spears impersonator in addition to all the retro hits from the DJ, while Saturday’s grand finale will feature a live performance from ’80s pop icon Tiffany, who will perform classics such as her smash hits “I Think We’re Alone Now” and “Could’ve Been” among others.
Keeping things fresh and exciting with celebrity appearances such as this are all just part of what has kept folks returning again and again over the last decade. Pena’s magic trick seems to be to keep you guessing, while also keeping things familiar at all times.
“I think Boogie Nights has stood the test of time because people know what they are going to get when they walk through the door,” he says. “We don’t stray from what we are, we stick to our formula. And we keep things fresh by offering different themed nights like our Cougars and Cubs Ball, our singles mixers plus celebrity impersonators and special guests. You have to keep a solid foundation and continue that, but at the same time, you can never forget how hungry you were (for success) the first night you opened the doors. But no matter what, I always want the customers to walk away knowing that they had a lot of fun and experienced some real joy for a few hours.”