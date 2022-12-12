Tom Petty tribute band Damn the Torpedoes doubles down at Lizzie Rose

When Rich Kubicz was a kid, he told his mom, who wanted him to continue taking piano lessons, that one day, he was going to be one of the greatest guitar players in the world. And while he may not be up there amongst heavy hitters like Jimi Hendrix and Eddie Van Halen, he’s certainly landed in the vicinity of his dreams. This weekend you'll have two chances to hear Kubicz and his band, Damn the Torpedoes — one of the nation’s premier tributes to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers — as they play a pair of shows at 5 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lizzie Rose Music Room.
“I figured that one of the best bands I would fit in perfectly with as a lead singer and a rhythm guitar player would be a Tom Petty tribute, and not only because I look a little bit like him and I can sing like him and play guitar like him, but because of the fact that his music is so extensive that I could do a different show every night with different songs and no one would bat an eye,” says Kubicz.
Damn the Torpedoes had a fortuitous start — after getting together in late 2007, their first gig was scheduled for January 2008, just after Petty performed at the Super Bowl, giving the music a big boost in popularity. As one of the only Tom Petty tributes in New Jersey, demand for Damn the Torpedoes took off, though in the beginning, they still considered themselves a bar band.
“We were making 400 bucks a night, splitting it five ways and getting $80 per guy, but we were loving it, because it wasn’t about the money,” says Kubicz. “It was about the people. We wanted to be as good as we could because we wanted people to love us. One of my big things was that we’re not going to go out there and be crap…it had to be really, really good.”
And because they actually were really good, and because with the advent of Facebook, about four or five years after they started, they were able to successfully promote themselves and get people to listen to them, they were eventually approached by the famous B.B. King Blues Club & Grill to open up for a Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band. It ended up being a defining moment for the band, whose popularity only grew from there, eventually playing a gig in front of 5,000 people at SteelStacks in Bethlehem Pennsylvania a few years back.
“It was the most insane experience I’ve ever had in my life,” says Kubicz. “We never had the intention of becoming as big as we’ve become. We’re not the hugest band in the world, but at the same time, to go from being a bar band to being able to play in front of 5,000 people at once … I have no regrets whatsoever.”
With around 85 Tom Petty songs in their repertoire, Damn the Torpedoes is able to put on quite the show each night, while incorporating the audience and emulating both studio recordings and live performances. And though they play some of Petty’s best-known hits, from “Free Fallin’,” and “Even the Losers,” to “Refugee,” “American Girl” and “I Need to Know,” some of Kubicz’s favorites are the more obscure tunes like “Saving Grace” and “Fooled Again.” And of course, you can’t have a Tom Petty show without “Don’t Come Around Here No More.”
“We close the night with that,” says Kubicz. “That’s when the top hat comes out.”