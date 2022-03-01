Todd Rundgren-led band celebrates ‘Rubber Soul,’ ‘Revolver’ 50th anniversaries

A five-person group whose individual musical chops are impressive in their own right visits Atlantic City to pay homage to probably the most influential band in rock ’n’ roll history.
The show, called “It Was Fifty Years Ago Today: A Tribute To The Beatles,” is structured similarly to one that came to town about three years ago to honor the 50th anniversary of what is loosely dubbed “The White Album,” released by the Beatles in 1968. The retailored version of the show, which takes place 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino’s Sound Waves theater, focuses primarily on the Beatles’ trailblazing albums “Rubber Soul,” released in 1965, and “Revolver,” released in 1966.
Four of the five members of the supergroup return to Atlantic City on the current tour, the sole newcomer being Denny Laine, a founding member of both the Moody Blues - with whom he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018 - and Wings.
The returning foursome includes singer/songwriter Christopher Cross, former Badfinger guitarist/vocalist Joey Molland, former Chicago lead vocalist Jason Scheff and Philadelphia-area-born singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, sound engineer and record producer Todd Rundgren. Missing from the last jaunt is The Monkees’ Micky Dolenz.
Rundgren, who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame about four months ago, spoke with At The Shore/Atlantic City Weekly in advance of Saturday’s show.
RAY SCHWEIBERT: When you and the others did the tribute show three years ago, it was to honor the 50th anniversary of the “White Album.” What’s the significance behind focusing on “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver” for this tour?
TODD RUNDGREN: Well, once the Beatles got to “Sergeant Pepper” (released in 1967) — and this would also include the “White Album” (’68) and “Abbey Road” (’69) — they were not really a group anymore. They were really just a recording outfit. They never played (live) anymore once they got to “Sergeant Pepper.” And so, in some sense, that was when their music became let’s say more self-indulgent in a way. The guys started writing alone more because they didn’t really perform together that much anymore.
So, we decided that instead of specifically tributing one of their high-concept records, we’d just play the best music that they wrote for a change. And it was right around “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver” that they really started to peak as songwriters.
The difference is, we’re not going all the way back to the beginning of the Beatles, but we are going back to when they were still a performing unit. They were still writing substantially together — not all the time, but a lot — and the result was probably some of the best material that they wrote.
RS: I think of “Rubber Soul” and “Revolver” as being around when the Beatles stopped being viewed as just a bubblegum pop band and started being taken seriously by fans of rock ’n’ roll and other musicians. Is that accurate?
TR: It was kind of an interesting transitional period for them because they were striving to be taken more seriously as musicians themselves. Their earlier lyrics were “yeah, yeah, yeah” and “love, love me do, please love me do” — not particularly adventurous. But as time went on, the success they had gave them freedom that a lot of artists didn’t have.
I mean, it got to the point where it almost didn’t matter what they did, the public was going to strive to accept it. And by the time that they got to “Rubber Soul,” the surprising aspect of it was suddenly how broad their songwriting had become. They were writing songs like “Eleanor Rigby” and playing sitars, and all of the other outright experimental stuff that wound up on “Revolver,” like the song “Tomorrow Never Knows,” things like that.
They started taking their role as musicians more seriously. The role of pop star was starting to wear on them at that point because they would go and play a show, and they wouldn’t even be able to hear themselves, the screaming would be so overbearing. I mean, they played Shea Stadium (in 1965) and they just used the little tinny speakers that were used for play-by-play (for New York Mets and Jets home games back then).
It’s surprising the places they never got to play in terms of global touring. I mean, most of their formative years were spent in England and Germany. Then the world discovered them, but it was only about three years after that they retired from touring.
RS: How do you select songs for this type of show?
TR: When you look at them, some of the songs on these records are like two minutes long. So, if you played them, they’d be over before you knew it. Part of the interesting aspect of doing this material is that it was done in an age where vinyl restrictions made people think in two-and-a-half, three-minute chunks. Three minutes was like the outside limit for a single that would get radio play back then. If you got to three-and-a-half minutes, you were really pushing it.
We’re still figuring out the setlists, but we’ll perform many of the songs from the records as well as some of our own hits.
RS: Do you get many requests to perform the (1983 release) “Bang On The Drum All Day” song when you’re out on tour?
There was a certain point at which I kind of had to play it. The person who requested it most was Ringo (Starr), when I was touring with him (as part of Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band, which Rundgren was a part of for several years). I don’t make it part of any regular tour.
It’s silly. It’s just a novelty song. And frankly, I don’t get a lot of pressure to do it because a lot of folks don’t even know it’s me because they heard it at a sporting event somewhere. It’s been a sports anthem for a long time but was never a hit single, and a lot of people are unaware that I was the one who did it.
RS: As one of the best-known people ever to come out of (suburban Philadelphia’s) Upper Darby High School (class of 1966), did you ever meet or interact with the late Jim Croce (UDHS class of 1960)?
TR: I never ran into him, and I’m not sure if it was because he was several years ahead of me or because I was so generally disengaged from high-school life. I mean, I had one friend, and maybe by the time I graduated I had three friends. By my senior year I wasn’t even showing up in school anymore. I’d show up for the tests and to take the finals. I was taking like six classes of art per week. I was doing anything to avoid the actual misery of being in school.
Ironically enough, years later (Upper Darby High) requested that I come back and address the students because I was supposedly a successful alumnus. And then, just briefly before I was supposed to do that, they canceled. I think they canceled because they went back and looked at my school records and realized what might happen if I started talking with the kids. They thought it would be total chaos.
RS: I would have asked this up front, but from all indications I’ve found, your being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame is not something that holds a lot of significance with you. Is that accurate? (Rundgren never attended the R&R Hall’s October 2021 induction ceremony in Canton, Ohio. His longtime friend, fellow Philly product and 2007 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Patti Smith, spoke on his behalf).
TR: It’s totally accurate. It’s something that I will always question the existence of. It’s a bunch of rich people getting together and trying to decide what it is and who gets in. I never developed that sort of awe about the whole process and indeed, as time went on, it became a real annoyance to me because of the mysterious way everything works there.
The only reason why I’m happy is that it’s over. I don’t have to go through the fake fan poll or any of that other junk. It’s done. It’s over. Let’s move on.