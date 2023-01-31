Three former SNL stars blanket the city with laughs this weekend

When it comes to American comedy, “Saturday Night Live” has produced more big name stars than just about any other outlet. Names like Chevy Chase, Adam Sandler, Bill Murray, Eddie Murphy, Jimmy Fallon, Tina Fey and Will Ferrell all made a name for themselves at the legendary NBC sketch comedy show (which has been on the air for nearly half a century). And those names are but a handful in a list that seems to go on and on, adding new stars who will eventually become household names every few years.
This weekend, Atlantic City will play host to three members of the SNL alumni, as Chris Rock, David Spade and Sarah Silverman each perform separate shows at Atlantic City casinos. Rock will appear at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa; Spade at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City and Silverman at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, at Ocean Casino Hotel.
Atlantic City has been a fabulous spot to catch stand-up comedy for decades, but three SNL stars in one weekend is rare even for a city as seasoned as America’s Playground. And with them playing at separate venues folks are going to have some tough choices to make as to who to go see. So with that in mind, we have put together a bit of history on each of their careers at SNL and beyond. Choose wisely.
Chris Rock
When he first landed on SNL, Rock was a part of what would go on to become one of the most legendary casts in the show's history. The 1990-1991 season was his first, and also the first for future heavy hitters Adam Sandler, Chris Farley, David Spade, Rob Schneider and Tim Meadows. Though his characters Nat X and Onski (co-host of parody talk show “I’m Chillin’”) were somewhat popular, Rock didn’t truly break out as a superstar until the late-’90s when his HBO stand-up specials “Bring the Pain” (1996) and “Bigger and Blacker” (1999) became massive hits, leading to him becoming arguably the biggest name in stand-up comedy at the time.
And, of course you can’t mention Rock’s name these days without a nod to the elephant in the room, the Oscars incident. As literally everyone reading this is likely aware, last year Rock made headlines worldwide after being the victim of an onstage assault at the Oscars from actor Will Smith, the result of Smith being outraged by a joke Rock made about Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith while hosting the awards show. Rock performed at Borgata less than one week after the incident, but stuck to his material, without taking any shots at Smith. That likely will not be the case this time around, as hinted at by the title of his current "Ego Death World Tour." He has had nearly a year to come up with a few zingers and we are sure they'll be on point.
Best SNL sketches: “The Dark Side with Nat X,” “I’m Chillin’” “Carsenio”
David Spade
When David Spade first joined the cast of SNL, the running joke was that he didn’t get much airtime, as he was initially overshadowed by larger than life comedic presences like Sandler and Farley, both of whom were also brand new to the cast. But Spade eventually struck a chord with audiences for his Weekend Update segment known as “The Hollywood Minute,” a hilarious and somewhat mean-spirited bit where he would take shots at celebs (and occasionally former cast members). His popularity on the show would continue over the years as he cemented himself as a key player among the infamous “Bad Boys of SNL” – a nickname for the group consisting of Farley, Spade, Sandler, Schneider and Rock.
Spade’s star power shot even further into the stratosphere after teaming up with Farley in the films “Tommy Boy” (1995) and “Black Sheep,” (1996) a pair of buddy comedies that became cult classics. Following his departure from “Saturday Night Live” he went on to star in the sitcom “Just Shoot Me” and various feature films such as "Joe Dirt" and "Grown Ups" while continuing his stand-up.
These days Spade has been on everyone’s radar as the co-host (with fellow SNL alum Dana Carvey) of “Fly on the Wall,” a popular podcast dedicated to the world of “Saturday Night Live.” On the podcast, Spade and Carvey interview former cast members, hosts and others involved in the show’s long and storied history, sharing insight and some truly funny behind the scenes stories with the listeners.
Best SNL sketches: “The GAP Girls,” “Hollywood Minute,” “Total Bastard Airlines”
Sarah Silverman
Sarah Silverman’s 18-week tenure on “Saturday Night Live” during the 1993-1994 season was hardly what you would call a rousing success. After not a single one of the sketches she wrote managed to make it to air, she was unceremoniously fired from the show, with many assuming she would be yet another name added to the pile of forgotten cast members destined to plunge deep into obscurity after their SNL departure.
That proved to be untrue however, as Silverman managed to land roles on shows like “Seinfeld,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” and “Mr. Show” while sharpening her standup act.
Silverman later became known for her high profile relationship with late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel as well as for her hilarious appearances on Comedy Central Roasts, where her biting digs and deadpan delivery resulted in big laughs and an overall heightening of her fame and recognition as a brilliant stand-up comic.
Silverman eventually went on to star in films as well as her own sitcom, “The Sarah Silverman Program,” the Hulu talk show “I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman” and her podcast “The Sarah Silverman Podcast” which was launched in 2020 at the height of the COVID pandemic.
Despite being fired from the show years earlier, Silverman eventually made it back to “Saturday Night Live” in 2014, this time to serve as host. Commenting on her stint on SNL in a recent interview with Collider.com, Silverman stated:
“Looking back, it was a great experience. It was really like boot camp for so many things. And it was almost like New York itself, SNL, because it’s like, if you can make it there, everything else seems not so hard, you know?”
Best SNL Sketches: "News of the Week"