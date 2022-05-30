This A.C. wrestling tournament is a real Game Changer

When you are talking about wrestling, terms like “survival” and “game changer” could come across as a little over the top.
But that is exactly what wrestling fans will experience 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4, 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, and 5 p.m. Sunday, June 5, as the seventh Game Changer Wrestling Tournament of Survival, is back for the fourth consecutive time at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City.
GCW will feature a slew of great matchups, including Shane Mercer, Matt Tremont vs. Slade, Drew Parker vs. Cole Radrick, and Hoodfoot vs. Rina Yamashita.
There are only two GCW Tournament of Survival entrants who have experience. Matt Tremont was in the second Tournament of Survival in 2017. Unfortunately, Tremont made it to the final round but fell short of a victory against Nick Gage. Shane Mercer was in the fifth Tournament of Survival in 2020. Mercer’s experience ended briefly after being knocked out of the first round by the referee’s decision against Eric Ryan.
Newcomers of the Tournament of Survival are more than credible for the event. For example, Drew Parker defeated Alex Colon, a three-time Tournament of Survival champion in the GCW Ultraviolet Championship. Rina Yamashita has appeared in two GCW events. Hoodfoot has been in 11 GCW events and has defeated Matt Tremont before. It would be exciting to see them go against each other again. Slade has appeared in five GCW events. Cole Radrick has been in many GCW events. With each entrant familiar with GCW events, it will be a perfect balance of matchups and exhilarating to see who comes out victorious among these professionals.
For those of you that aren’t familiar with the Tournament of Survival, it usually consists of eight to nine rounds. For example, in the fifth Tournament of Survival, there were four first-round matches. After the first round, there were two semi-final matches. Then there was one final round for the winner of the tournament. In between all of that, there were two matches that had no effect on the tournament: A regular match; and a six-way scramble match.
Deathmatch Hall of Fame
Are you a GCW phanatic? If you are, you can see former professional wrestlers get inducted into the Deathmatch Hall of Fame 9 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at the Showboat. This event is a ceremony for the 2022 class to be inducted into the hall of fame. The ceremony will feature the late JC Bailey, “Wifebeater” Matthew Prince and “Mr. Insanity” Toby Klein. Bailey wrestled professionally from 2001 to 2010. Prince had an eight-year professional wrestling career from 1998 to 2006. Klein had a whopping 21-year career as a professional wrestler from 1997 to 2018. It will be an honor to see them being inducted into the deathmatch hall of fame. A well-deserved accomplishment after their wrestling careers.
Cage of Survival
Do you like the thrill and excitement of a cage match? Then look no further. At 5 p.m. Sunday, GCW will host its first-ever cage of survival match at the Showboat. The match will feature Matt Cardona, LuFisto vs. Masha Slomovich, and John Wayne Murdoch vs. Alex Colon in the GCW Ultraviolet Title Cage of Survival match.
The title match will be the one to see since Colon and Murdoch have both gone against each other before. The last time Murdoch defeated Colon in the Ultraviolet title was in March. Colon has his opportunity to reclaim the title. You can see all three of these events this weekend. It will be an exciting weekend to see some GCW wrestling.