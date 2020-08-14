In celebration of the 100 year anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, East Lynne Theater Company is presenting “Not Above a Whisper,” a virtual staged reading about Dorothea Lynne Dix, an American woman influential in changing policy regarding the treatment of the mentally ill in the 19th century.
Artistic Director Gayle Stahlhuth received a commission from The Smithsonian Institution to write a play about Dix, which premiered in April 1983 and featured Stahlhuth and her husband Lee O’Connor. The couple toured “Not Above a Whisper” throughout the country to help raise funds and awareness for mental health organizations.
During the virtual staged reading, Stahlhuth and O’Connor will reprise the roles they first performed 37 years ago. The virtual program will be available 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18 through 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21 on East Lynne’s YouTube channel. The program is available for free, but donations are welcome. For more information, go to EastlynneTheater.org.
Outdoor movies and concerts continue in Wildwood
The Wildwoods wrap up their outdoor movies and music series this month. The last Tuesday Movies in the Plaza event will take place Tuesday, Aug. 25 with a showing of “The Secret Life of Pets 2.” Then, the Thursday night Music in the Plaza schedule will wrap up with three final performances, featuring the Bell Bottom Blues – Eric Clapton Tribute Aug. 20, The Chatterband Aug. 27, and Stellar Mojo Sept. 3. The movie will be shown once the sun goes down, and the concerts will take place from 7:30 to 9 p.m. All events will take place inside the 45,000 square foot Byrne Plaza, allowing for plenty of social distancing. Admission to both series is free. Byrne Plaza is located at 3400 Pacific Ave., Wildwood. Go to DOOWW.com for more info.
Free Summer Concerts at Michael Debbi Park
Buena Vista Township is wrapping up the final weeks of the town’s Summer Concert Series. Bring the family and friends and head to Michael Debbi Park in Richland for live music 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Aug. 26. Upcoming performances include Tear it Up Aug. 19, Lonnie Youngblood Aug. 25, and a special rescheduled performance by Dr. Cheeko Thursday, Aug. 26. The concession stand will open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free. Michael Debbi Park is located at 327 Cedar Ave., Richland. For more information, call 856-697-2100 or go to BuenaVistaNJ.com.
Absecon Lighthouse hosts weekly yoga classes
Reduce pandemic stress while taking part in free outdoor yoga by the Absecon Lighthouse, sponsored by The Leadership Studio 6 p.m. Thursdays through August. The two-acre property includes a 21-bed community garden and the opportunity to view the Atlantic City skyline from atop the lighthouse. Climbs are $10 adults, $9 seniors and college students, $6 ages 4 to 12, and $5 for Atlantic City residents. Active duty military can climb for free. Masks are required to climb the tower and restrooms are currently closed. The lighthouse is located at 31 S. Rhode Island Ave., Atlantic City. For more information, go to AbseconLighthouse.org.
Galloway Green Market take place Thursdays
The Go Green Galloway Green Market has returned this summer, taking place 4 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sept. 3. Check out local produce, purchase yummy baked goods, and buy locally-sourced honey and flowers for the garden, among other options. Masks are required at the market and guests are expected to bring their own bags. The market takes place at Historic Smithville Village Greene, located at 615 E. Moss Mill Road, Smithville. For more information, call 609-742-7076 or go to GoGreenGalloway.org.