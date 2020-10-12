Things to do for me and you

BY RYAN LOUGHLIN
Whether you prefer to head out hunting for ghosts or to stay home listening to the Moody Blues, we’ve got you covered in this week’s roundup of events.
Greek drive-thru
Struggling to find a decent drive-thru in South Jersey that offers top-notch Greek specialties? Your problems are solved! On Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 17 and 18, Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church will host their first ever Drive-Thru Festival. The festival, which runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, will feature a wide variety of your favorite Greek dishes, such as chicken or lamb gyros, chicken shish kabobs, cheese and spinach pies and baklava. It’s the next best thing to celebrating at their annual outdoor festival.
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church is located at 7004 Ridge Ave. in Egg Harbor Township. Call 609-513-2357 for more info.
Ghost Walks in Cape May
The most haunted town in all of New Jersey will put a bit of fright in your night as Historic Cold Spring Village will host ghost walks on 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings through October as well as Sunday, Oct. 18.
The 45-minute lantern-lit strolls will be hosted by local medium Bob Bitting on Fridays and a Cold Spring Village staff member for all other nights. Tales will be told of the mysterious spectral happenings reported by Village staff and revealed by paranormal investigation teams over the years.
Guests are encouraged to bring bug spray. Tickets are $16 per person, $14 for HCSV members and $12 for children 3 to 12 years old. Tickets can be purchased in advance by going to HCSV.org. All walks are weather permitting.
All tours start at Cold Spring Brewery at 733 Seashore Road in Cape May. Go to HCSV.org.
The Arc goes golfing
Golf professionals and enthusiasts will join together Thursday, Oct. 22, at The Arc of Atlantic County Pro-Am Golf Tournament at Galloway National Golf Club to raise funds for services that benefit individuals living with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families throughout our local communities.
The tournament, now in its third year, pairs professional golfers from golf clubs throughout the region with amateur golfers, competing for a prize purse of $11,000. This purse ranks as one of the premier Pro-Am prize purses in New Jersey. Registration is $350 per person or $1,400 per foursome. Tee times will be assigned. All participants will be required to practice social distancing and follow all mandated prevention strategies. Galloway National Golf Club is located at 270 S. New York Road in Galloway. To register, or for more information about sponsorship opportunities, go to TheArcAtlantic.org/golf. East Lynne Theater Company presents ‘Nothing Matters’
Cape May’s East Lynne Theater Company will offer folks a chance to virtually watch the Ambrose Bierce show “Nothing Matters.” This fully-staged Actors’ Equity production is available 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays through Saturday, Nov. 21, on East Lynne Theater Company’s YouTube Channel, tinyurl.com/ELTCYouTube.
The production consists of a conversation between Ambrose Bierce and Amanda Wentworth in his room at the Army Navy Club in Washington, D.C., in early July, 1898. Seeking Bierce’s advice on how to be a better writer, Amanda intends to merely drop off samples of her poetry and stories, but ends up having tea and learning a great deal about the fascinating journalist in this two-character, 75-minute play.
Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at TinyURL.com/bierce-tix.
Moody Blues tribute to perform virtual show
Love classic rock? Great! Because at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, the Jay and Linda Grunin Center for the Arts, on the campus of Ocean County College, will live-stream a performance from GO NOW! a Moody Blues Tribute Band, at the Harlequin Theatre in London. This show marks the first time since early spring that the band will come together, with a brand-new, never-before-seen concert. Fans can expect to hear such classics as “Nights in White Satin,” “Tuesday Afternoon,” and “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band).”
Tickets to the virtual show are $15 per viewing device. To purchase tickets, go to GruninCenter.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!