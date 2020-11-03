Things to do for me and you — a roundup of events and activities

Looking to have some fun this week? Here are some activities that are sure to put a little pep in your step.
Magical Holiday Express in Hammonton
DiDonato Family Fun Center in Hammonton has announced the return of their holiday tradition, DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express. Guests of all ages can enjoy an outdoor train ride through a magical Christmas village with more than 4 million lights. Santa Claus and his elves will be there with a special gift for all the children. Guests can also enjoy the Mega-tree, dazzling displays, a free individually wrapped cookie as well as The Snack and Toy Cottage by Toy Market, a locally owned toy shop. Word has it that some other magical surprises are planned for this year’s experience as well.
DiDonato’s Magical Holiday Express will board Nov. 6-8; 13-15; 20-22; 27-30 and Dec. 1-23 starting at 5 p.m. Tickets are available for $12.95 per person at DidonatoFunCenter.com.
DiDonato Family Fun Center is located at 1151 S. White Horse Pike in Hammonton.
Fall walking tours at Historic Cold Spring Village
Historic Cold Spring Village in Cape May is offering a pair of walking tours this month with a few extras included.
First, guests can enjoy beautiful autumn weather as they take a guided walk through a portion of Historic Cold Spring Village and experience the mystique of days gone by. Folks will learn the history of several of the Village buildings and the lifestyles of those who worked and lived within their walls. Visit the Country Store where you can purchase souvenirs of the village and enjoy a complementary mini flight tasting of beer sarsaparilla or water at Cold Spring Brewery. Tours are offered at 11 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays in November. Cost is $12 for adults or $10 for children ages 3-12. Members receive a $2 discount. Tours begin at the Seashore Road/Rt.626 Gate House.
For a spookier experience, on Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 6 p.m. in November folks can enjoy a 45-minute lantern-lit ghost walk around Historic Cold Spring Village. Tales will be told of the mysterious spectral happenings reported by village staff and revealed by paranormal investigation teams. Space is limited and advance purchase is strongly encouraged. Tickets are $16 per person, $14 for HCSV Members, and $12 children 3-12 years old. To purchase tickets in advance, go to HCSV.org. Cold Spring Brewery is located at 733 Seashore Road.
Seashore Gardens debuts Virtual OMA Art Show
Resident artists of Seashore Gardens Living Center and student volunteers from Stockton University have collaborated to bring beautiful artwork online in the inaugural Virtual OMA Art Show. OMA, or Opening Minds Through Art, is a Scripps Gerontology Center intergenerational art program for people with dementia that is aimed at promoting their social engagement, autonomy and dignity through the experience of creative self-expression.
Over a period of several months, student volunteers worked with residents in a variety of media, and in the process formed meaningful relationships. The art show, at SeashoreGardens.org, allows visitors to virtually “walk” through a gallery space, and click on pieces of art to view information about the artist and name of the piece.
Notecards featuring the artwork are available for a $15 donation. There are 20 featured pieces in total, and each set includes 10 original designs. Proceeds will go toward future intergenerational programs at Seashore Gardens Living Center. For more information, go to tinyurl.com/y47pjuul.
